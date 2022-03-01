“Every aspect of the LAX experience is being modernized and reimagined,” says LAWA CEO Justin Erbacci.

Prepare for more airport traffic, Los Angeles.

The LAX Modernization Program—which initially began in 2009—is entering its final and largest phase in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games. Large components of the project are now underway, including the modernization of Terminals 4 and 5, which largely serve American Airlines passengers as well as Jet Blue and Spirit Airlines. Additionally, the eastern half of Terminal 4 is being closed in an effort to prepare for demolition.

The airport will also construct a new south concourse inside of Terminal 4 later in the spring, which will feature hold rooms, concessions, restrooms, and a bus gate for domestic and international flights. They also plan to expand curbside check-in as well as Terminal 4’s security checkpoint.

Just last week, the headhouse was closed to the public due to planned reconstruction. The site currently houses a security checkpoint, American Airlines ticketing, and baggage claim carousels.

LAX has since opened up counters in the western segment of the ticketing lobby and allocated luggage retrieval to the former U.S. Customs area in lieu of the areas closed for construction.

“Every aspect of the LAX experience is being modernized and reimagined, and the work progressing now inside Terminals 4 and 5 will breathe additional new life into the airport’s facilities,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said in a news release. “We are grateful to our partners at American Airlines for their close coordination as we move our guests efficiently and continue the LAX modernization in time for the 2028 Olympic Games.”

Funding of more than $1 billion for the project was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners in July 2021.

Sean Burton, President of the BOAC, previously said in a news release that “Los Angeles World Airports is investing in a future for LAX that is environmentally sustainable, innovative and exceptional” and “LAX’s new Terminals 4 and 5 reflect our gold-standard vision and will create construction jobs for our local community.”

The project partners with American Airlines, which has committed to achieving a goal of 20 percent of the work being allocated to local and diverse business enterprises.

“American Airlines is building a terminal for tomorrow, a substantial multi-year commitment to modernize our hub at LAX,” said Kirk Hotelling, American Airlines’ Vice President of Corporate Real Estate, in a LAWA news release on Feb. 28. “When complete, the upgraded facility will create an entirely reimagined customer experience from end-to-end with a reconfigured ticketing area, more efficient security checkpoints, upgraded gate area amenities, state-of-the-art finishes and expanded retail and dining options.”

