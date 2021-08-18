Crave an elevated shopping experience? The Bloc is ready to provide just about anything a master shopper might desire. The only thing you need to do — Prepare to be dazzled.

Ready to make shopping a true pleasure is The Bloc’s Concierge, as well as the Sheraton Grand DTLA. Concierge makes sure shoppers’ needs are met with services like Bag/Coat Check, Shoppers Rewards and free WiFi access. Need an umbrella or place to charge up mobile devices? They’re happy to oblige. And for those who like to take their time and linger over great shopping options, the Sheraton Grand DTLA invites: make a weekend of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Nordstrom Local is known for its exemplary service. Not only are the stores a go-to for perfect bra-fittings (bless you, Nordstrom!), but myriad personalized services abound, including personalized styling, either in person or virtually (free, 30-minute sessions). Prefer to have an appointment in-house (free, 30- and 60-minute sessions)? Call Michelle at (231) 995-5606, 48 hours prior to be matched with a personal stylist. Easy peasy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

When shopping for something special, often one needs a sounding board. With this in mind, Macy’s offers just such services for everything from cosmetics, fashions, gifts and furniture. One-, two- and three-hour appointments are available either in-store or online. Finding the just right hue, texture, fabric… all reasons for applause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Sure, checking the time by cell phone is possible. Checking it with a watch from Jewelry Pavilion… that’s an experience. Especially with brands that make a statement like Tag Heuer, Longines, Hermes, Raymond Weil and Maurice Lacroix. And with a purchase comes the beginning of a legacy that can last for lifetimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Whilst window-shopping at The Bloc, the thought may occur, “There’s no time like the present to check out UNIQLO’s new Back to School and Wear to Work collections.” With thoughts of cooler temps on the horizon, check out the brand’s beloved down vests, parkas and jackets, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

The Manhattan. The Straight Up. The Mai Tai. The Cosmo. No, these aren’t drink orders, they’re blowout styles at Drybar. And in lieu of a bartender, there’s an expert stylist to tend locks. And while they’re busy at work, mimosas and champagne are served. Maybe this is a cocktail bar after all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

It’s been said vision is everything. So is making a statement with designer eyewear. Getting just the right look is easy at Eyes on The Bloc, especially when it comes to sunglasses equipped for sunny SoCal days. Desiring shades from Tom Ford, Ray Ban or Alainmikli? Up the ante with polarized lenses, then bring on the sun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Staying on top of one’s game often requires supplementing daily routines. GNC is a go-to for just such products. For those upping the ante fitness-wise, check out Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for healthy hair, nails, skin and joints. Also to pick up — and soothing CBD gels and balms just right for post-workouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

A bit hesitant about going back to the gym during the pandemic, but still want the inspiration and drive that comes with a visit? Check out the LA Fitness Living Healthy Podcast. Celebrating its third year, the podcast showcases everything from meditation to nutrition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Where to go for yoga attire that looks, feels and performs great: lululemon, of course. Once wardrobe-ready, check out lululemon’s online yoga classes suitable for all levels from beginners and restorative to vinyasa and power yoga. Leading the classes are some yoga luminaries, including Chelsey Jackson Roberts and Baron Batiste. Looking for a class to bring calm or rev you up for running? They’ve got those, too. And to that we say, “Namaste.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Southern California may be known for its laidback styles, but that doesn’t mean dressing sleek goes out the window. Kick fall looks up a notch with a visit to Marco Valentino. Even a pair of jeans looks dressed up with elements such as full-grain leather belts and dress shirts from renowned Italian mills including Ermenegildo Zegna, Reda and Carlos Barbara. Bring on date night!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Currently available at Papersource – its Back to School Collection. Though we don’t have a homeroom to go to, we do have a faves on the list. Among them, the Dusty Rose Planner bundle. Crushing on its Pink Fur Pom Pen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Know who’s already earning gold stars before the school years barely started? T-Mobile. They’ve been racking up accolades for their 5G services, from download/upload speed, availability, coverage, reliability and more, they’ve definitely earned the moniker, “T-Mobile is the Leader in 5G.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Purchased some greeting cards while shopping? No need to worry about forgetting to mail them. There’s a United States Postal Service USPS location right at The Bloc. Bring on a smile before the envelope is even opened with specialty stamps. Some to love: Star Wars™ Droids, Mystery Message and, of course, Love stamps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

Film buffs get ready to rejoice. Movie nights at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are, to quote Poltergeist II, “They’re back…” Coming up on the schedule are some beloved classics, like a 20th anniversary screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 20th (8/29), The Last Starfighter (8/31) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (9/18). Grab a beer, a handcrafted cocktail or a milkshake, sit back and enjoy the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

A rule of etiquette: Never show up empty-handed. Enter Bring Something to The Party. Planning to visit a friend? Bring along some Om with gifts of Zen, such as plants and candles. A Ficus Ginseng houseplant paired with Voluspa Japanese Plum Bloom candle will do very nicely. Namaste!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bloc (@theblocla)

With space travel on the rise, shouldn’t flight fashions be front-and-center for back-to-school? Eli & Ella Rose’s Up & Away Collection’s Space Shuttle and Bomber jackets fit the bill. Not to be left out, there are camouflage and paleontologist jackets, too!