Take a look at the social media platforms available to internet users today and you will be very hard-pressed to find one more popular than Instagram. Centered around sharing photos and visual content with followers, it has become one of the largest social networks on the planet, counting billions of users every year. Thousands of Instagram influencers, celebrities and businesses are using the platform to share quality content and attract new customers.

With such exposure to such huge numbers of people, isn’t growing your engagement rate on the platform and working to get yourself on the trending page quite a good idea for the promotion of your online marketing efforts? With solid original content, a good amount of active followers on the site, and a touch of confidence, you can make your Instagram growth dreams come to life.

One thing you can think about doing to increase the reach of your Instagram posts and build the number of IG followers you have is buying high-quality, real Instagram followers from trusted sites online. Is this an approach you should consider for your marketing strategy? What are the best sites to buy Instagram followers safely? Check out our take and see if you think growing your number of Instagram followers will be a good thing to up your social proof.

Buy Instagram Followers – The 5 Best Sites (2021)

So, if you think you would like to achieve fast growth on Instagram by buying followers online, make sure you do it through some of the most trusted providers listed below. This can be a great way to grow social media accounts, but always ensuring it is done safely protects the security and integrity of your account.

Here are some of the top platforms you can visit online to buy Instagram followers in 2021.

When it comes to buying followers for your Instagram account, Twicsy is easily one of the leading options on the internet to achieve your goal. Twicsy offers users quality Instagram followers for their accounts. These real accounts are meant to provide you with engagement, and should not easily drop off of your list.

Not only can you be sure you are getting real followers through Twicsy, but you can also benefit from their straightforward registration process, quick delivery of followers, and affordable packages to choose just the amount of followers you need. Need more? You can also buy Instagram likes and views. It doesn’t get simpler than that.

Marketers, influencers and celebrities use Twicsy consistently to keep growing their Instagram followers count. Voted the best site to buy Instagram followers by US Magazine and Men’s Journal, Twicsy is 100% worth a shot.

Buy Instagram Followers on Twicsy.com

Not only is Buzzoid one of the leading providers of Instagram followers online, but they are also one of the oldest around. The company has been around for years, and has built quite the reputation for themselves. Using a unique manual growth service, Buzzoid allows you to grow the amount of followers and Instagram likes on your profile with a few clicks.

The followers you get on Buzzoid are geared towards your target audience, meaning your new followers should already be interested in the kinds of content you post. This could spell great things for your engagement – as your new followers will be much more likely to check out what you’re up to. With a customer support team readily available on hand as well, you never have to wait long for a response.

Buy Instagram Followers on Buzzoid.com

3. Rushmax

Getting more followers to your Instagram page doesn’t have to be a huge challenge when you work with Rushmax to get it done. The company is all about affordability, aiming to provide some of the cheapest options around for follower packages, all without compromising on quality.

Don’t think that being cheap means Rushmax is a scam, though – these are real followers that are delivered to your account quickly. If you want to grow your organic followers and boost your metrics without breaking the bank, Rushmax could be a good way to do it.

The company also accepts a host of different payment methods, including credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and PayPal.

4. DVY Labs

Ready to join the realm of the influencers? DVY Labs is kind of an interesting way to go about it – they offer free “samples” in a way – free Instagram likes and followers so you can see if their service is right for you.

DVY Labs also offers a subscription service to grow your account with quality followers, but you might find that their targeting services are not as advanced (unless you provide hundreds of hashtags).

All in all, if you’re looking to buy real Instagram followers affordably, consider getting more Instagram users to check you out by working with DVY Labs.

5. iDigic

There is a good reason that iDigic is among the leading sites online to buy Instagram followers. They have a very slick interface for users, and with their custom targeting tools, you can narrow your audience down to the exact specs you are looking for.

The company uses automation in their services, and delivers followers to your account at a slower pace so as not to set off the Instagram algorithm. As well as this, you can also buy views for your Instagram stories or reels.

On top of all of this, iDigic also offers 24/7 customer support, so you can always be sure you are going to be able to talk to a real person if you run into trouble with your purchase.

Is it safe to buy Instagram followers?

One of the main concerns people think about when they consider purchasing Instagram followers from a source online could be the fact that on some platforms, especially in the past, bots were prevalent. No one wants fake Instagram followers when they invest real money into growing their account, but several unscrupulous providers have come and gone over the years that didn’t always sell legit followers.

These days, there are many new sites on the block (such as Twicsy) that provide a secure, friendly way to purchase real followers for your Instagram account with fast delivery. When you want to grow your Instagram profile exponentially with a high number of followers, you want high-quality, legitimate accounts following your profile. This is because not only can it help with your engagement and net you new followers organically, but bots and fake accounts can quickly be picked up and purged by Instagram’s algorithm over time. Real users and subscribers are better than fake followers.

So, how safe is buying Instagram followers online in 2021? The good news is that it is safer for your Insta profile than it has ever been before. If you want to purchase real Instagram followers, we are happy to report that the selection of quality providers has never been more numerous – a great option for anyone looking to improve their social media marketing game and get more Instagrammers looking at their content.

Is there a top platform to buy Instagram followers?

When looking into sites where you can purchase Instagram followers, you want to ensure that you are buying from the most reputable providers on the internet. Here are a few things you should look out for when reviewing sites that will allow you to increase your follower count on Instagram.

Security – Make sure the site is secure for handling credit card transactions. Look to the top of your URL bar when you visit any of these platforms, and look for a green “lock” icon to the left of the web address. This shows that the site has a secure SSL connection, meaning all communication between you and the site is encrypted and secure for handling financial transactions. If you don’t see the green “lock”, this is a red flag !

Look for slower delivery, if possible – While instant delivery of your new followers might be something you would like for your account, don’t push it if possible. When buying Instagram followers, look for followers packages that “drip feed” your new followers to you – this way it won’t look suspicious if your page jumps from 10 to 5000 followers overnight.

Look for follower retention guarantees – You don’t want your brand new followers falling off your follower list, so make sure the providers you purchase with have a retention guarantee, which will typically guarantee the high-quality followers you receive and send you more if they fall off.

Always look for customer support – Having a dedicated customer support team on hand is crucial for these sites, as customers could have questions at any time. With every provider you look into, ensure they have a support team on hand to give you assistance when you need it.

Obviously, you should also make sure the companies you look into have fair pricing and good customer reviews from previous customers who have purchased followers through their sites. These are all good ways to make sure you are working with a quality provider of Instagram followers.

The same rules apply for other social media platforms too. For example, if you’re looking to buy TikTok followers and likes, TokMatik (voted #1 by US Magazine and Men’s Journal) is the safest bet.

Ready to buy Instagram followers?

As you can see by now, there are all kinds of quality platforms available for purchasing Instagram followers online for your account. Buying real followers isn’t against Instagram’s terms. If you want to grow your account further without having to worry about your followers hitting “unfollow” or dropping off, these are some of the most trusted sites to do it (we recommend Twicsy.com to buy Instagram followers). Hopefully, if you choose to do this for yourself, you will be able to enjoy some growth on the platform and find new success for your marketing efforts online.

This article has been supplied by a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.