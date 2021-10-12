In a 2017-2018 study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 42.4% of Americans that are at least 20 years old have been reported to be obese. Adults that are classified to be obese have a BMI of 30 or higher, according to the CDC.

Although making lifestyle changes such as following a strict, health diet may be an appropriate way to lose weight, it can be very difficult and not sustainable. Many people are opting for diet pills and weight loss supplements. A dietary supplement can support weight loss by spending more calories with the fat burners present in them. In addition, diet pills will leave you feeling satiated for a prolonged period of time while reducing caloric intake. There are many different weight loss pills on the market today, however, this article presents the mechanism of action and how to use weight loss pills effectively. In addition, PhenQ is also the best-selling weight loss pills on the German market.

PhenQ Review: Brand Overview

PhenQ is supplied and manufactured by Wolfson Berg Limited. They are well known for making some of the best burning fat formulas and weight loss supplements. PhenQ is manufactured in FDA and GMP approved facilities. After thorough research, this product is formulated after thorough research so that consumers get the benefits of 5 different supplements in this five-in-one formula. This scientific formula combined with natural ingredients ensures a good amount of fat burning.

Wolfson Berg claims that their product can boost the rate of metabolism, ensures that more calories are spent, and enhances the mood. Like any other weight loss supplement, PhenQ is not a miracle product. It’s recommended to follow a proper diet with physical activity to better see results. PhenQ can also be used to increase muscle mass. PhenQ also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. Lastly, their product is sold only on their official website and they offer worldwide shipping.

What Is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that targets weight loss in five unique ways. By consuming 2 PhenQ supplements daily, you can suppress appetite, burn fat, stop fat production, boost mood and energy levels and help in losing weight. This five-in-one formula is a combination of multiple diet pill effects into one capsule.

Their products can only be purchased on their website, and you could apply PhenQ coupons as well. Popular to the contrary belief, PhenQ does not contain phentermine. Phentermine has been banned by the FDA, now it is an illegal weight loss ingredient. Phentermine has powerful effects that induce fat burn, but it also has deadly side effects.

Ever since the ban of phentermine by the FDA, several weight loss supplements are branded as PhenQ to suggest that it promotes weight loss despite not containing phentermine at all. PhenQ contains natural fat burners such as piperine, caffeine, capsicum, and other ingredients. Apart from these ingredients, it contains lacys reset. Lacys reset is derived from alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine. According to a study, the active ingredient, alpha-lipoic acid, in lacys reset has been proven to boost metabolism and help lose weight.

PhenQ Ingredients Review 2021

Before getting your hands on diet pills make sure to go through the ingredients and PhenQ reviews. When reading ingredients, make sure that they are FDA-approved and that you conduct thorough research. This will help you choose the right dietary supplements that are safe and natural. We also recommend you consult a doctor before taking diet pills.

PhenQ is formulated in FDA and GMP-approved facilities. It is also made of natural ingredients. The five-in-one formula of PhenQ helps suppress appetite, burns fat, and boosts energy. PhenQ ingredients incude 50 mg of capsimax, 100 mg of caffeine, 80 mcg of picolinate, 20 mg of nopal, 150 mg of l-carnitine fumarate, 230 mg of calcium, and 25 mg of Lacys Reset. According to studies, these ingredients are proven to aid in weight loss. PhenQ is an all-round diet pill when it comes to weight loss. You can find a description of PhenQ’s ingredients below along with studies to prove its weight loss effects. Moreover, make sure to check out their excellent customer reviews.

Capsimax Powder

Capsimax is one of the major ingredients found in most weight loss supplements. Capsimax powder is a mixture of capsaicin, caffeine, piperine, and vitamin B3. This mixture is known to induce the fat burning process by raising the temperature of the body also known as Thermogenesis, which is similar to the rise in temperature after completing a cardio workout

Thermogenesis not only burns stubborn fat, but it aids the likelihood of getting extra body fat by blocking the formation of new fat cells. Furthermore, piperine also works towards preventing the formation of fat cells. Apart from its fat-burning properties, piperine also increases absorption and works as a bioavailability enhancer. It is known to increase the absorption of nutritional and botanical elements.

The major ingredient in capsimax is capsicum, it is a natural chemical found in pepper plants that gives a spicy flavor to it. Studies report that it can accelerate metabolism, put the body in a state of thermogenesis and increase the expenditure of more energy to help you lose weight and burn fat. In addition to this, capsaicinoids supplementation can decrease body fat percentage.

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, has cardiovascular health benefits by regulating blood fat levels. It increases the good cholesterol called HDLs in the blood and reduces the bad cholesterol levels known as LDL. It further reduces the triglycerides in the body.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is an essential mineral. Essential minerals are something that our body cannot store or produce on its own. Essential minerals should be taken through a diet. Chromium is one of the popular dietary supplements among weight loss pills. Chromium picolinate plays a key role in improving lipid, protein, and carbohydrate metabolism, it further enhances insulin sensitivity.

Studies prove that chromium picolinate helps in reducing insulin resistance and improves blood sugar levels. A molecule called chromodulin present in chromium helps insulin do its work.

Chromium and insulin work together to prevent excess free glucose in the body. Chromium picolinate helps insulin transport glucose to cells. By doing so, it will reduce blood sugar levels and stop the cravings for sugar and carbohydrates.

Apart from weight loss, Chromium can also reduce triglycerides and increase good cholesterol levels. It is also used in the treatment of polycystic ovarian disorder. Chromium supplements can also curb food urges such as unhealthy food cravings.

A study reported that chromium supplements reduce food intake, fat cravings, hunger levels and tend to reduce body weight. Chromium also has effects on nutrient metabolism in our body due to its effects on insulin. Lastly, chromium also has effects on eating behavior

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most popular ingredients present in weight loss supplements. It is a brain stimulant that increases alertness, reduces fatigue, elevates mood, boosts the fat-burning process by raising your temperature, and reduces your appetite and curbs unwanted food cravings. Caffeine could also help you lose more weight when exercising and improves performance

Coffee intake boosts metabolism. However, a large dose is required to do so. A study reported that a caffeine dose of 10mg per kilogram (4.5mg per pound) of body weight increased metabolism by 13%. This is equal to 680 mg of caffeine, 7 cups of coffee for a person with a body weight of 150 pounds. Some studies also reported that consumption of caffeine regularly may improve weight management and prevent weight gain.

In addition to this, caffeine intake may reduce hunger levels by regulating the hunger hormone- ghrelin. Caffeine intake makes it easy for an individual to maintain a calorie deficit by suppressing an appetite and cutting down on calories. According to the FDA, consuming 400 mg of caffeine per day is considered safe without any side effects. It is equal to consuming 4 to 5 cups of regular strength coffee.

PhenQ weight loss supplement contains 150 mg of caffeine anhydrous. Caffeine anhydrous is produced from a dehydration process that removes water and other chemicals from plants and forms caffeine anhydrous. Caffeine anhydrous is more concentrated and potent than regular coffee in losing weight.

Nopal

Nopal cactus is also known as prickly pears, is rich in dietary fiber which makes it one of the popular ingredients in weight loss supplements. They provide dietary fiber of 19% of the daily value with both soluble and insoluble fiber. Furthermore, it contains vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, and C. It also contains a wide range of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and iron. The fiber in the nopal cactus keeps you fuller, boosts energy levels, and prevents fluid retention.

It also contains 18 essential amino acids. Its high fiber content helps in regulating the appetite and reduces the excess fat by helping the body to break down and excrete the stored fat. The fiber present in prickly pear cactus plants may help in weight loss as it binds to the dietary fat and increases fat excretion. Overall, the fiber in the cactus plays a key role in weight loss by decreasing the amount of dietary fat that’s available for absorption.

A small study conducted on 14 people with type 2 diabetes were fed with high carbohydrate breakfast, whereas one group were also fed with nopal along with their breakfast. The group that consumed nopal had low insulin and blood sugar levels after the meal.

L-carnitine Fumarate

L-carnitine is one of the naturally occurring amino acids. It is commonly used as a weight-loss supplement and may have effects on brain function. L- carnitine is a chemical formed in the brain, liver, and kidney. Some of the major sources of L-carnitine are red meat such as beef and pork, it is also found in fish, chicken, and milk. It plays a major role in the conversion of fat into energy. L-carnitine’s main function in the body is a mitochondrial function, energy production.

L-carnitine helps in moving the free fatty acids into the cells to burn for energy production. A review of nine studies with obese individuals and older adults reported that an excess weight loss of an average of 2.9 pounds while consuming L-carnitine. Overall L-carnitine is essential for lipid metabolism and in the production of cellular energy.

How Do PhenQ Fat Burner Pills Work?

PhenQ is made of a blend of ingredients that help in weight loss. Like any other dietary supplement, PhenQ also contains potent ingredients that help lose weight. The five-in-one formula with natural ingredients and naturally occurring amino acids helps your weight loss journey in many ways.

By reducing appetite – PhenQ reduces the hunger cravings, reduces calorie intake, and makes it easy to practice a low-calorie diet.

– PhenQ reduces the hunger cravings, reduces calorie intake, and makes it easy to practice a low-calorie diet. Acts as a fat burner – PhenQ is a two-way approach to ensure fat burn in the body. By increasing metabolism and inducing thermogenesis. Both these methods make it easy to shed a few pounds easily.

– PhenQ is a two-way approach to ensure fat burn in the body. By increasing metabolism and inducing thermogenesis. Both these methods make it easy to shed a few pounds easily. Stops fat production – PhenQ prevents the production of new fat cells and helps achieve weight loss goals.

– PhenQ prevents the production of new fat cells and helps achieve weight loss goals. Boosts energy – As most people struggle with low energy levels due to restricting themselves to fewer calories. PhenQ has caffeine that boosts energy.

– As most people struggle with low energy levels due to restricting themselves to fewer calories. PhenQ has caffeine that boosts energy. Elevates mood – PhenQ has the ingredient L-Carnitine that has been linked to reducing anxiety and acts as a mood enhancer.

What To Expect From PhenQ Supplement?

PhenQ is made of natural, botanical extracts that help in losing weight and was evaluated as one of the best fat burners for men. It is a vegan and vegetarian-friendly product. PhenQ does not interfere with birth control pills. However, PhenQ should be avoided by pregnant, breastfeeding women. Children below 18 years must also avoid taking PhenQ. Lastly, if you have a chronic illness or take any medications, it is advised to consult a doctor before taking PhenQ.

Phen Q’s Pros

5 in one formula of natural ingredients

Burns stubborn body fat

Blocks the new fat production

Improves your mood and energy

Suppresses the appetite

Made in FDA and GMP approved facilities

60-day Money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Phen Q’s Cons

They sell only through their official website

Results may not be the same for all

Expensive product

How To Take PhenQ For The Best Results?

As per Wolfson Berg, PhenQ capsules should be taken one with breakfast and one with lunch. Avoid taking this supplement after 3 pm due to the high amount of caffeine present in it. To reduce the caffeine intake, avoid consuming drinks that contain caffeine as more caffeine intake might interfere with sleep.

Should You Try PhenQ?

If you are looking for a dietary supplement for weight loss, PhenQ is a must-try. This dietary supplement puts you in low-calorie mode due to its anti-suppressant effects. It boosts energy when you are working out. It complements your weight loss journey by melting down the fat and stops its production. It does not cause any severe side effects and is considered safe as per PhenQ real reviews.

PhenQ Review: What Real Users Say?

PhenQ has a global user base. Many people from different parts of the world have used this product and achieved significant results.

“Great product. It actually works, unlike the zillion others, I’ve tried in my lifetime. Will continue to buy and will no longer continue my search.” – Linda

“This product is great! For me, it deadens the appetite for hours so there is no desire to eat!” – Fancynancy

Are There Any Side Effects of Taking PhenQ?

Although there are no side effects mentioned on their website. There are very few side effects reported by the users. Side effects such as bloating, nausea, dizziness, headache, and an upset stomach are reported by some users.

These side effects are reported by only a minuscule percentage of the users. Since it is a natural pill, most of the users do not usually experience any of these side effects. It is better to avoid stimulating foods or drinks, especially with high amounts of caffeine while taking PhenQ.

Alternatives to PhenQ

Phen375

Phen375 was formulated based on scientifically proven studies on the ingredients. It is manufactured in scientific research laboratories and made with 100% clinical testing markers. Phen375 is a weight loss supplement that boosts metabolism and reduces hunger. It is specifically made for women. This product has more positive ratings among women.

Phen 375 also contains caffeine, L-carnitine, cayenne pepper which is present in PhenQ. Additionally, it also contains coleus forskohlii root, citrus Aurantium, Dendrobium Nobile extract, which PhenQ does not contain. The amino acid L-carnitine is the key ingredient that boosts body energy. The impressive ingredient list of Phen375 makes it a good alternative for PhenQ.

Phen 24

Phen24 is manufactured by Wolfson company, the same company that manufactures the PhenQ. Wolfson is known for some of the best dietary supplements to lose weight. Phen24 is manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. Phen 24 is made of ingredients such as zinc, manganese, copper, iodine, cayenne pepper, guarana extract, L-phenylalanine. They have formulas for daytime and nighttime. Their products work with circadian rhythm and do not disturb sleep patterns. Both PhenQ and Phen24 are fat burners and work similarly. They suppress the appetite, boost the metabolism and energy levels. Phen24 does not contain lacys reset which PhenQ does. Moreover, PhenQ has been in the market for longer than Phen24.

PhenQ Reviews: Conclusion

PhenQ is undoubtedly the best dietary supplement for losing weight. However, to get the best results, combine it with a healthy diet, regular workout sessions, keep yourself hydrated, and a proper sleep pattern. Taking this capsule before a workout can boost energy while you exercise. By consuming this diet pill regularly you can boost the fat burn and slim down in no time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who created PhenQ?

PhenQ is manufactured by Wolfson Berg company in FDA-approved facilities.

Where to buy PhenQ?

PhenQ can be bought only on their official website PhenQ.com or from the button price in this article.

Does PhenQ require a prescription?

No, PhenQ does not require a prescription.

