The past few years have been extremely successful for the CBD industry. Because of how the plant interacts with the body, an increasing number of people have taken CBD as an all-natural remedy for many different types of ailments.

While there’s still a lot to learn about CBD, current research has found that the cannabinoid may be beneficial in alleviating anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, and other health issues. For these reasons, people have gravitated towards using CBD products in efforts to heal chronic and everyday ailments.

CBD products are made using CBD that’s extracted from the hemp plant, which contains dozens of other compounds as well. CBD has very unique effects on the body and is just one of many cannabinoids found in hemp.

Many people compare CBD to tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. However, these two cannabinoids are quite different. CBD has no psychoactive effects, which means that it doesn’t alter the mental state. On the other hand, THC is known for causing feelings of euphoria. It’s the compound that causes people to get “high.”

It’s important to note that CBD products can contain THC, including those made with full spectrum extract. However, under the 2018 Farm Bill, legal products must contain no more than 0.3% THC. This is a small amount that won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

Instead, combining CBD, THC, and other compounds increases the effects of CBD. This is known as the entourage effect.

Understanding the Different CBD Extracts

Despite what people think, not all CBD is the same. Not only can CBD be sourced from different plants, it can also be processed to create three different types of extracts. Understanding the different extracts is crucial in avoiding the risk of failing a drug test.

CBD isolate

The safest type of CBD extract for those who undergo drug testing is CBD isolate. This is the purest form of CBD extract available on the market. Products made with CBD isolate contain no plant compounds, which includes THC or other cannabinoids.

Full spectrum

Full spectrum extract is the opposite of CBD isolate. Products that contain full spectrum extract contain all the plant compounds, including CBD, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, and more. Legally, CBD products contain 0.3% THC by weight.

Broad spectrum

The third extract type is broad spectrum CBD extract. This is a happy medium between CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD. Broad spectrum extract contains all the naturally occurring plant compounds with the exception of THC. All traces of THC are removed.

People who undergo random drug tests should use products that are made with CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD.

CBD and Drug Testing

People are well aware of the benefits that CBD offers. However, many people hesitate to use CBD products due to potential drug test issues. It’s not uncommon for employers to require employees to pass random drug tests. These tests look for detectable amounts of drugs in the body, including marijuana.

Marijuana is known for its psychoactive effects. When people want to get “high,” they use marijuana. This is because the plant naturally has high levels of THC along with other cannabinoids and plant compounds.

However, it’s important to note that marijuana and hemp plants are two different species. Hemp has much lower levels of THC and trace amounts can be removed to create THC-free extract.

So, what options do you have if you want to use THC to increase your quality of life without putting your job at risk? There are several things to consider.

Research has found that products made with pure CBD won’t cause you to fail a drug test. The study determined that CBD doesn’t react with several of the most common commercially available tests that screen for marijuana use.

There are tons of products on the market that are made using pure CBD, known as CBD isolate. The extract has been processed to remove any traces of THC and other plant compounds. The result is a 99% pure extract.

But not all products contain CBD isolate. This makes the situation a little trickier, especially if you’re subject to random drug testing. In some instances, drug screening tests that screen for the presence of THC could come back positive.

Some CBD products are made using full spectrum extract, which contains 0.3% of THC or less. It’s possible that levels could be detected in your bloodstream.

How Drug Tests for Cannabis Work

Urine drug tests look for several substances, including alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, and cannabis. Urine tests are immunoassay tests that use antibodies that latch onto certain drugs or the associated metabolites. For example, a test may look for the presence of THC along with more than 80 metabolites.

If the antibodies identify a certain compound, the test will show as positive. Many of these tests use set levels of drug concentration, which means that if the drug concentration is below the set threshold, the test will be negative.

How CBD Could Cause You to Fail a Drug Test

There are several reasons why CBD products could cause you to fail a drug test. This is why it’s so important to thoroughly research a product before buying it. Knowing what you’re buying ahead of time can greatly minimize the risk of CBD causing you to fail a drug test.

The product contains THC

One of the most common reasons why CBD could cause you to test positive for THC is because you’re using a product that contains THC. Full spectrum CBD extract can contain up to 0.3% THC. If you use full spectrum CBD often, it could show up in a drug test.

There’s also the risk that you’re using a product that unknowingly contains THC. Just as there are trusted and reputable brands in the industry, there are those that are simply taking advantage.

Low quality manufacturers put their products on the shelves without having them thoroughly tested. This increases the risk of using a product that contains THC without you knowing it.

Mislabeling

CBD is sourced from hemp, which naturally contains THC. However, to meet legal requirements, CBD products must contain no more than 0.3% THC. Because the CBD industry is largely unregulated, low-grade products do slip through the cracks.

It’s not uncommon for a product to be labeled at THC-free or legal, even if this isn’t the case. Some manufacturers use CBD sourced from marijuana, which contains low levels of this cannabinoid, but high levels of THC.

Cross contamination

If processed improperly, there’s a risk that small amounts of THC in the extract could end up in the final product. Depending on the amount, it could trigger a positive drug test. While cross contamination isn’t a huge risk, it’s one to be aware of. Cross contamination is most likely to occur when buying CBD products from a cannabis dispensary.

Secondhand THC exposure

Just like it’s possible to be exposed to harmful compounds from cigarette smoke, secondhand THC exposure is real as well. While inadvertent marijuana exposure through secondhand smoke isn’t likely to cause you to fail a drug test, it’s not unheard of.

For example, if you’re in a room with heavy marijuana use, you could inhale THC through the smoke. Secondhand THC exposure isn’t likely to show up in a urine or blood drug test. However, it may show up in a hair test.

Tips to Avoiding a Positive Drug Test

The good news is that you can still benefit from CBD products without having to worry about failing a drug test. Some of the best things you can do to prevent CBD from putting your job at risk include:

Thoroughly researching CBD products to ensure they’re high quality, tested, and made by a legitimate manufacture

Learning about how a product is processed to assess the risk for cross-contamination

Reviewing the product’s certificate of analysis, which indicates THC levels in a product

Using products that contain CBD isolate, which is 99% pure

By following these tips, you can confidently use CBD products without putting your job on the line. If a product doesn’t provide a certificate of analysis or if the manufacturer isn’t transparent, it’s best to find a new product.

Your best bet is to research each product that you’re interested in buying. If you’re subject to random drug tests at work, it’s crucial to only use products that are made with CBD isolate. Take the time to review lab test findings and other information provided by the manufacturer.

Top THC-Free CBD Products

Using CBD doesn’t have to put your job at risk. The best thing you can do is to buy from a manufacturer that is reputable. Because there are hundreds of CBD brands and an even larger number of products to choose from, it can be hard to know if you’re buying from a brand that you can trust.

Verma Farms has done all the hard work for you by researching the best brands that offer THC-free products. You can use these CBD products with total peace of mind. Whether you’re interested in CBD oil, gummies, or a topical option, there’s a product out there for you!

Here are the best THC-free CBD products that will provide the relief you want without all the worry.

How Much CBD Will Cause a Failed Drug Test?

Remember, it’s not CBD that causes you to fail a drug test. These tests don’t look for CBD. Instead, they look for the presence of marijuana or metabolites in the urine or blood. If the CBD product you’re using contains THC, such as full spectrum extract, you could test positive.

It all depends on where the CBD was sourced, how much of the product you used, how long you’ve used it, and your metabolism. Other factors also come into play, including hydration levels.

How Long Does CBD Stay in the Body?

The effects of CBD can be felt for 90 minutes up to several hours. How long the effects last depend on the type of CBD extract that’s consumed and how it was consumed.

When ingested, CBD is metabolized and digested in the body and turns to CBD-COOH. This byproduct lingers in the body for several days. However, drug tests don’t look for CBD-COOH. Instead, they’re looking for THC-COOH.

Final Thoughts

CBD is one of the fastest growing products. Over the last few years, demand for CBD has skyrocketed, and it’s expected to continue to increase. Because CBD is routinely in the spotlight, there’s all sorts of misinformation and confusion about these products.

If you want to use CBD to minimize chronic pain or to ease a busy mind without putting your job at risk, you have several options. Use products that are made with CBD isolate. It’s also important to only buy from a manufacturer that is transparent.

Because the CBD industry isn’t regulated, the best way to know what a product contains is through third party testing. Legitimate CBD brands post their test results so that consumers can buy with total confidence and peace of mind.