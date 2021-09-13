The desire to travel is innate for many people. A common lament, though, is the literal “travel” portion of the journey and hassles encountered along the way. Bringing together elements for a much smoother, and more enjoyable experience: Delta Air Lines.

Travel Planning Made Easy

Working out the logistics of flight, especially for international travel, has become easier with Delta’s digital resources. The Travel Planning Center alerts to travel restrictions and the Delta Discover Map is optimal for searching, filtering and booking travel.

A Refreshing Check-in

Delta One travelers can zoom through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A private reception area is staffed by an Elite Services team that deals with check-in and luggage while passengers relax over drinks and snacks from the refreshment bar. Hate the security lines? A private access corridor leads to expedited security screening. Once inside the terminal, complimentary access to Delta Sky Club locations on the Mezzanine level of Terminal 2, passengers are greeted with healthy food options, a fully-stocked bar and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Delta’s Connected Cabin Service

Making flight time pass in a flash: Delta’s Connected Cabin Service. As passengers board their flights, a message meets them at the entrance of the plane: “Delta Wi-Fi Faster Streaming Awaits.” The statement is backed up when logging in to the simple Delta Portal Platform. The new Wi-Fi portal is being rolled out this summer with plans for more than 550 domestic aircraft slated to be equipped with it by year’s end.

Right away, an improvement in Wi-Fi speed is apparent, as is its seamless use with all devices. “You have the capability to finish a presentation for work while watching a movie on Delta Studio,” Kara Nishida, General Manager of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity says on a Delta News Hub video. “You could be using our free messaging service to text friends and family while listening to a latest podcast on seatback.”

The Day of Travel Suite brings the portal into play and gives access to Delta.com, the Fly Delta app and allows for communication onboard with flight attendants. Craving a cocktail? Just order one up through the portal.

Delta Studio Seatback Screens has partnered with STARZ and KidNation to provide ample inflight entertainment with more than 240 films, 390 television episodes, including 182 episodes of new series episodes, and 16 new film releases. Love international films? Twenty new releases allow for going global. Certain flights also bring with them 12 channels of live satellite TV.

The cost of using Delta’s Viasat Wi-Fi – a mere $5 per device, per flight. Coming down the pike will be the ability to log-in to Delta SkyMiles, flight information, as well as Delta Studio content.

Good Eats

Been missing some favorite onboard food offerings? Hot food and fresh-boxed meals (think premium sandwiches, salads and bowls) are available for passengers flying Delta One or First Class on select domestic coast-to-coast flights. Look for cuisine from Los Angeles-based chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. In September, they’ll be introducing a caramelized red onion and rosemary focaccia, vegetarian pearl couscous salad and hot pork shoulder sandwiches.

Another reason to cheer — arriving in September is Greek fare from San Francisco’s Souvla and American classics from New York City’s Union Square Events (USE). Souvla fans will rejoice over the spit-roasted meat sandwiches and famous chicken salad.

USE serves up braised short rib with a cheesy twice-baked potato, and a spinach and goat cheese frittata with bacon and hashbrowns. Kristen Manion Taylor, SVP of In-Flight Service tells Delta News Hub, “Our specially curated menus will wow customers as we continue to create a best-in-class onboard dining experience that builds on our premium service and culture of innovation.”

Making a comeback on Delta domestic and select short-haul international flights will be Coca-Cola beverages (mini cans are back!). Joining Goldfish and Biscoff cookies are almonds and Clif Bars. Rounding out the cocktail offerings are premium, pre-prepared and canned Tip Top Proper Cocktails. The Tip Top margarita recently made its world debut on Delta flights.

With the assurance of traveling in ease, why not book that bucket list trip you’ve been dreaming of? After all, there are no change fees for main cabin or premium cabin seats. Sweet in-air slumbers are promised in Delta One® with Westin Heavenly In-Flight bedding and loungewear. And when it’s time to awake, the aroma of Starbucks wafts through the cabin as if to say, “Good morning.” Yes, Delta’s efforts to up the ante of its customer care are definitely in keeping with its slogan, “Keep Climbing.”