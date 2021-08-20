If you are planning a trip anywhere this year, Robert Hall Winery is a must-do. Located in the heart of Paso Robles – easily one of the most picturesque locations in California – Robert Hall is the luxury wine experience you’ve been searching for.

Treat yourself to a sensory journey of a lifetime. Experience unique and delectable food and wine pairings curated by celebrated Chef Michael Learned. Their culinary fare features fresh, local, and organic ingredients that will delight your palate when paired with Robert Hall’s award-winning, hand-crafted wines like Cavern Select Petite Sirah or Cavern Select Grenache. Their wine and food pairings include five Cavern Select wine tastings expertly paired with five seasonal dishes. Imagine this: Kurobuta pork belly, slow braised with Rosé, fried crisp and drizzled with a blood orange, strawberry, and basil gastrique over locally grown shaved watermelon radishes, paired with a glass of Syrah Rosé.

Personalized tours of Robert Hall Winery estate vineyards are also available. Tour through their regenerative vineyard on an electric vehicle, beginning in their intimate Tasting Room, where you will be greeted with a special Cavern Select Sparkling Grenache (available only at the Robert Hall Winery.) Or discover the fine process of crafting Robert Hall Wines as you are escorted from the Tasting Room to their underground Caverns, where you will sample a selection of four wines straight from the barrel. How cool is that?!

Depending on the day, you may even run into winemakers Don Brady and Amanda Gorter floating through the Tasting Room or during your visit in the Caverns. Their winemaking philosophy is simple: invest in the hard work and intention required to let the land speak vividly through the wines.

As Don Brady, their head winemaker, shares, “Our goal at Robert Hall is to craft high-quality wines that capture the essence of Paso Robles. We strive to source fruit from all 11 AVAs, utilizing only the best of the best for our wines.”

Robert Hall Winery isn’t just a great place to taste great wines. They have an abiding devotion to the land and the bounty it provides. While wine is their priority, they’re honored to receive official certification for their winery and estate vineyards from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. Most recently, they have also committed to taking sustainability to the next level by hosting a breakthrough regenerative viticulture case study.

Paso Robles is located at the heart of the Central Coast wine region, 20 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Come experience Robert Hall Winery. The Good Life. Well-Earned.

