CBD Benefits: Complete Guide and 8 Best Products

Whether shopping online or in store, chances are that you’ve come across products that are infused with CBD. Also known as cannabidiol, CBD products have continued to grow in demand, especially after the compound was legalized in 2018.

But why are so many people flocking to CBD products? From what we know so far, the cannabinoid offers all sorts of therapeutic benefits, some of which can be nothing short of life-changing.

While there is still much more to learn about CBD and how it works within the body, current research has been nothing but positive. Check out Verma’s complete guide to learn what CBD is along with the many benefits that the compound offers.

CBD is a cannabinoid that naturally occurs, along with other cannabinoids and compounds, in the hemp plant. It’s one of more than 100 compounds found in hemp plants. Once extracted, CBD is processed to create pure, broad spectrum, or full spectrum extract.

Understanding the difference between the three extract types is a must. Products that are made with pure CBD extract, known as CBD isolate, contain no other plant compounds. Broad spectrum CBD contains other cannabinoids and terpenes, but contains no traceable amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC.

Full spectrum CBD extract contains THC, but levels must be below 0.3% to meet federal regulations. While THC is known for its psychoactive effects, this small amount won’t cause you to feel euphoric or confused. Instead, it works alongside CBD to intensify the effects.

CBD extract is then combined with other ingredients, such as MCT oil or gelatin, to create a usable product. Whether it’s CBD oil, gummies, or bath bombs, these products all have the same purpose: to improve daily life.

Top CBD Benefits

After dozens of studies, scientists and researchers have discovered an ever-growing list of therapeutic benefits offered by CBD. While this research holds great promise, most of the information we have is obtained from animal studies. Clinical trials are needed to confirm and fully understand how CBD impacts the human body.

It’s also important to note that everyone reacts differently to CBD. Using CBD is a highly personal journey that is unique to your needs. What works for you may not work for someone else. When trying CBD for the first time, be patient and be willing to undergo some trial and error before finding the right product and the right dose.

Here are some of the top benefits that CBD may offer.

Possible Treatment for Anxiety and Depression

Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are often treated using prescription drugs and therapy. However, these options don’t work for everyone. Some experience adverse side effects when using prescription medications while others don’t thrive in therapy sessions.

As more studies are conducted, there’s growing evidence that CBD may be able to help those who suffer from a mental health condition. This is due to how CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS works to maintain homeostasis. It also has a role in mood regulation. When ingested, CBD interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are found in the peripheral and central nervous systems.

Research has found that CBD may help to regulate serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that works to stabilize the mood while creating feelings of happiness. The chemical also impacts sleep and appetite.

When CBD is introduced into the body, it interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and may have strong anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects. Studies have also found that CBD may lower cortisol levels.

With more serotonin and less cortisol, it’s easier to manage depression and anxiety symptoms.

Pain Management

Millions of people suffer from chronic pain. For some, it’s debilitating and impacts quality of life. Chronic pain is usually caused by inflammation due to an underlying health condition, such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, or muscle strains caused by a physically demanding job.

Whatever the cause, CBD has shown great promise in helping those who experience chronic pain. Research has found that CBD is a strong anti-inflammatory, which is the most common cause of pain and discomfort. This means that it may be effective in treating joint pain, muscle spasms, joint stiffness, and other forms of chronic pain.

CBD also has analgesic properties. This can reduce the reliance on over-the-counter and prescription painkillers. These products come at an increased risk of dependence, abuse, and addiction.

Heart Support

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and around the world. While a balanced diet and exercise are important for a healthy heart, CBD may also be able to promote cardiovascular health. Some studies have found that the cannabinoid may lower blood pressure. Hypertension is one of the most common conditions of the heart.

CBD not only lowers blood pressure, it lowers cortisol levels as well. CBD may also increase cerebral blood flow, which could help patients who have had a stroke caused by poor heart health.

Studies have also found that CBD supports cardiovascular health by:

Lowering bad cholesterol levels

Stabilizing blood pressure

Reducing the risk of atherosclerosis (clogged arteries)

While there is still much to learn about CBD, the research we have so far shows great promise for people looking to use CBD to support or improve cardiovascular health.

Better Sleep

Most people need at least 7 hours of sleep each night to wake up feeling well-rested and ready to take on the day. Not getting enough sleep can have a huge impact on your mood and productivity. Consistently lacking sleep also increases the risk of chronic health conditions like poor heart health, obesity, and diabetes.

Taking CBD won’t make you tired, unless you use a product that is infused with lemon balm or melatonin. However, CBD does put the mind and body at ease, which makes it easier to fall and stay asleep. CBD is especially beneficial for those who go to bed with a racing mind that keeps them worrying and thinking.

For others, CBD improves sleep by easing aches and pains. Lacking sleep because you spend hours tossing and turning? Finding it hard to get comfortable in bed? CBD may be able to help. It eases inflammation that causes aches and pains.

Other Notable Benefits

These benefits are just the beginning! Research has also found that CBD can benefit those who suffer from acne, seizures, and those with cancer. The cannabinoid may even support brain health, especially those with neurological diseases.

Whether you’re interested in using CBD for pain management, better sleep, or just to ground your mood, choosing the right product is a must. There are hundreds of different CBD products on the market, including oils, gummies, capsules, and topical options.

To get the relief that you want, using a high quality CBD product is a must. An inferior product made with poor or potentially dangerous ingredients won’t help to improve your quality of life.

Because there are so many brands and products to choose from, we’ve done all of the important research for you. Keep reading for our list of the top 12 CBD products that will provide an enjoyable experience along with the benefits that you want.

These are the top 8 CBD products that we recommend for new and existing CBD users. Each of these products are made with high quality ingredients that are safe and effective. Whether you like CBD gummies, tinctures, or topical products, this list has something for everyone.

1. Verma Farms CBD Gummies

First on our list is Verma Farms CBD Gummies. This brand is one of the top names in the CBD industry that’s become very well-known for their delicious Hawaii-inspired gummies. Verma Farms products are formulated to support the mind and body.

Each of their products are made using natural ingredients, including unadulterated, powerful, pesticide-free CBD that’s extracted from hemp grown in the U.S.

If you’re looking for a pre-dosed product that you can take at home or on the go, Verma Farms gummies are for you. Choose from amazing flavors such as:

Blueberry Waves

Peachy Pau Hana

Maui Melon

Island Apple

Wahoo Worm

Tropical Cherry

These gummies not only taste great, they pack a powerful punch. Each gummy contains 12.5mg or 25mg of CBD.

2. Penguin CBD Oil

Another brand that you can trust for high quality products is Penguin. With these CBD products, you can embrace a cool, calm, and collected lifestyle that helps you to stay balanced and grounded. Penguin CBD oil offers the support you need, especially on those stressful days when you need some extra TLC.

While Penguin offers a line of CBD products, we highly recommend their CBD oil. No matter your taste preferences, Penguin has CBD oil for you. Flavors include Mint, Citrus, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, and Natural. Oil is also available in several strengths, ranging from 250mg to 5000mg.

Penguin CBD oil is made using refined broad spectrum extract sourced from the finest Oregon grown hemp. This is a must-have supplement for rejuvenating your mind and body. Each bottle is made to order, which means it will arrive at your doorstep fresh and ready to be used.

3. Evn CBD Capsules

A balanced mind and body means a healthy, happy you. Evn CBD products are designed to keep you on an even keel. When your physical and emotional wellbeing are in sync, you can feel, be, and do your best.

These CBD products are designed to support harmony between the mind and body. In turn, you’ll experience a natural calm, improved focus, and increased recovery after a stressful day or strenuous workout.

Evn CBD has a full selection of products to choose from, but their capsules are some of the best on the market, especially if you’re looking for pain relief. Evn CBD capsules are made using broad spectrum CBD extract that comes from only the finest organic hemp farms in the U.S.

What’s unique about these capsules is that they also contain curcumin. Curcumin is the main active ingredient in the herb turmeric, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Each pre-dosed capsule contains 25mg CBD and 10mg of curcumin. Capsules are convenient, travel-friendly, and can be taken anywhere at any time.

4. CBDfx CBD Cookies

Looking for a wholesome snack that’s infused with CBD? Introducing CBDfx cookies. These sweet treats are the brand’s latest release and have received raving reviews.

These cookies are made with broad spectrum CBD extract along with protein and other all-natural ingredients. CBDfx cookies are vegan, soy-free, and contain no THC.

What could be better than a sweet snack that supports your physical and emotional wellbeing? These cookies are available in three delicious flavors, including chocolate chip, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet snack to end the day or if you need a mid-morning pick me up, you can’t go wrong with CBD cookies from CBDfx.

5. Joy Organics CBD Oil

Joy Organics is committed to creating the highest quality organic CBD products. Add a drop of wellness to your daily routine with these CBD oil tinctures. Each bottle of CBD oil is made using USDA Certified Organic ingredients only. This means that you can have total confidence that you’re purchasing a top of the line product.

Joy Organics creates CBD oil made with full and broad spectrum CBD. So whether you want to experience the combination of CBD and THC or if you want no THC exposure, there’s a product for you.

CBD oil is available in many palate-pleasing flavors, including Fresh Lime, Orange Bliss, Tranquil Mint, Summer Lemon, Tropical Sunrise, and Unflavored.

6. Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cooling Gel with CBD

If you suffer from daily aches and pains, Charlotte’s Web offers a full line of topical CBD products that can help you continue doing the things you love. Out of all of their topical products, our favorite by far is the Hemp-Infused Cooling Gel with CBD.

This product is extremely soothing and is formulated with a highly effective blend of CBD, menthol, and arnica. Each ounce of gel contains 300mg of CBD, which is sure to provide the relief you want and need!

Charlotte’s Web Cooling Gel is gluten-free, vegan, and is made without GMOs, artificial colors or dyes, synthetic fragrances, or sulfates. The gel can be applied day or night and offers a cooling effect that comforts tired muscles and achy joints.

7. Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies

Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep. If you’re struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep at night, Sleep Tight Gummies from Medterra could be what’s missing from your nighttime routine. These tasty strawberry flavored gummies are formulated to help you relax before bed while also promoting a restful night’s sleep.

These gummies are made with CBD that’s extracted from quality hemp that’s grown throughout Kentucky. They contain no THC and meet the highest testing standards.

With Medterra gummies, you’ll always be ready to take on whatever tomorrow may bring. Each deliciously fruity chew contains 25mg of CBD along with a unique blend of melatonin, 5-HTP, chamomile, lemon balm, and passion flower. Chew your way to amazing sleep!

8. Sunday Scaries CBD Bath Bombs

Everyone dreads Sunday night. There’s nothing worse than preparing for Monday morning and the long week ahead. But what if you could end the weekend and start the week on a high note? Tackle each day with a balanced mind and body with Sunday Scaries CBD Bath Bombs.

Taking a warm bath is relaxing and soothing. It can ease sore muscles and settle a mind filled with stress and worry. With CBD-infused bath bombs, you can take bathtime to a whole new level.

Sunday Scaries CBD Bath Bombs feature a cute gummy bear shape and are formulated to help you unwind, escape, decompress, and relax. Bath bombs come in several scents, including lemon, orange, and lavender. Each bath bomb contains 100mg of CBD that’s extracted from Colorado hemp farms.

Not only are these bath bombs relaxing, they’re good for your skin! These bath time buddies also contain coconut oil, kaolin clay, epsom salt, and pure essential oils, which offer all sorts of skin benefits.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re in the market for CBD gummies, capsules, or any other product, the only way to get the experience and results that you want is to buy from a trusted brand. Because the demand for CBD products is so high, there’s an ever-growing risk of low quality products making their way to store shelves and e-commerce stores.

We highly recommend all the products above. Each of them is made with safe, high-quality ingredients and undergo rigorous testing to ensure quality, potency, and safety.

If you’re new to using CBD, remember to be patient and to give the product time to work. Starting with a low dose means that you may not feel the effects immediately. Dose low and slow, and once you find your sweet spot, you’ll forget what life was like before CBD!

This article has been supplied by a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.