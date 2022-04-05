What are Sleep Recovery Supplements?

There are many types of sleep aids available on the market today. Some are designed to help you fall asleep faster, while others are meant to improve the quality of your sleep.

Bodybuilding sleep aids are a special type of sleep recovery supplement designed to help bodybuilders and other athletes boost their physical recovery by improving both the quality and duration of their sleep.

Most bodybuilding sleep aids work by providing the body with a slow and steady release of melatonin, herb, or other sleep aids. These compounds are responsible for regulating the body’s sleep-wake cycle and, by taking a bodybuilding sleep aid, you can ensure that your body gets the balance of neurochemicals it needs to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

Finding the right bodybuilding sleep aid can take some research though. Not two people have the exact same neurochemistry so one supplement may be more effective for one person than for another.

Therefore, it’s best to do your own research and try a few different supplements formulated with scientifically proven ingredients.

The Top 4 Best Sleep Recovery Supplements in 2022

The supplement market is bloated with brands that advertise themselves as the best products around. To cut through the marketing mumbo-jumbo, we’ve carefully tested dozens of sleep recovery aids to find the true top 4 supplements on the market.

To find out how we compiled our list, keep reading below to find out which criteria we used to judge each product.

1. Hibernate – The #1 Sleep Supplement

Any athlete can tell you how hard it is to get a good night’s sleep after an intense evening workout. There’s just something about pumping your heart and muscles before bed that makes it nearly impossible to fall asleep. This is especially true if you’ve taken a pre-workout supplement. With Hibernate, though, these become problems of the past.

Hibernate is hands-down the most effective sleep recovery supplement of the year . This powerful sleep aid from Huge Supplements contains 9 different ingredients, all of which have been carefully researched and proven to help you fall asleep and stay asleep longer. These include valerian root, melatonin, GABA, Kanna, and L-Dopa.

Soon after taking a single serving of Hibernate, you’ll fall fast asleep and be snoring through the night. By the time you wake up, you’ll feel better rested than you have in months and be ready to take on the day. Even if you don’t believe us, listen to the 250 other users who’ve reported nothing but positive reviews.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Highly effective formula made from 9 active compounds

Well worth the price

Backed by more than 250 5-star reviews

Cons:

Current flavors are a little limited

Where to Buy

At just $44.95 for a tub of 25 servings, you’ll get a month’s worth of sleep for less than a cup of coffee every day. Hibernate is available in two delicious flavors—Peach Mango and Passion Fruit—and can be purchased by following this link to Huge Supplement’s official webpage.

2. Alpha Lion Sleep

Research has found that, during sleep, our bodies are able to rest and repair themselves, allowing the cells in our body to regenerate and produce new tissue. This process requires more energy than during typical wakeful rest, encouraging our bodies to burn more fat for fuel. Alpha Lion Sleep takes these principles and applies them to its sleep recovery formula.

Unlike other products, Alpha Lion Sleep combines standard sleep aid compounds with ingredients you’d find in a fat-burning supplement. For example, in a single serving of Alpha Lion, you’ll find, melatonin, chamomile flower, GABA, L-Glutamine, L-Dopa, L-Tryptophan, and L-Glycine.

Combined together, these compounds help your body rest and recover while simultaneously encouraging muscular development and endothermic weight loss. By the time you wake up, you’ll feel the benefits of stabilized electrolyte levels and be ready to hit the gym again.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Combines the benefits of a sleep aid and a fat burner

Formulated with amino acids to promote muscular growth

Cons:

Current flavors are a little limited

Where to Buy

Alpha Lion Sleep comes in a tropical punch flavor, called “Tropical Terminator”, as well as a watermelon lemonade variety, called “Slaughtermelon”. A single 30-serving tub of supplement powder costs just $49.99 and can be purchased through the official Alpha Lion website or from Amazon.

3. Beyond Raw Anabolic Sleep

For those who don’t know, Beyond Raw is the patented workout supplement brand made by retailer/superstore GNC. Their bodybuilding sleep aid—Anabolic Sleep—is a unique blend of melatonin, ashwagandha, and palmitic acids. These compounds are well-researched and shown to help you fall asleep faster, sleep more deeply, and wake up feeling more rested than usual.

Beyond Raw Anabolic Sleep is packaged as a small blue and white capsule that should be taken 30 minutes before you want to fall asleep. Every bottle of the supplements contains 60 capsules and you can take up to two at a time without any risk.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Formulated by industry-leading retailer GNC

Promotes stress relief as well as healthy sleep cycles

Less expensive than other brands

Cons:

Some users may need a double dose to feel an effect

Where to Buy

To give it a try, head to Amazon and pick up a bottle of Anabolic Sleep.. Alternatively, you can purchase a recurring subscription to the product through GNC’s official webpage. Each bottle of the supplement is only $39.99, making it the best-priced product on our list.

4. Fade Out Sleep Formula

Last but not least, we wanted to introduce Fade Out Sleep Formula. This sleep aid was developed and formulated by the award-winning supplement brand Redcon1. It contains sizeable doses of potent sleep-promoting compounds, including GABA, L-Dopa, melatonin, and chamomile, as well as a host of essential vitamins and minerals.

This sets it apart from other sleep aid formulas that often overlook the power of vitamins during recovery. Rather than simply knocking you out, Fade Out Sleep Formula lulls you to sleep and gives your body the tools it needs to grow healthy, functional muscle tissue.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Formulated with many of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to grow

Encourages deeper REM sleep to help you dream

Made by award-winning brand Redcon1

Cons:

More expensive than other products

Where to Buy

To purchase your first tub of Fade Out Sleep Formula head to the official Redcon1 website where you can purchase a bi-weekly subscription to the supplement. Fade Out is available in Orange, Black Currant, Pineapple, and Grape flavors.

What We Looked for in the Best Sleep Recovery Supplements

As we started compiling our list, we had to ensure that each of the four products delivered effective results, just as they advertised. We carefully tested each brand and judged it based on clearly defined criteria.

Check out what we looked for below and use these criteria as you start researching your own sleep recovery supplements.

Effectiveness

The majority of bodybuilders have tried sleep aids at one point or another in their careers. Some feel that the supplements help them perform better and make gains on the gym floor so they use them consistently. Others take a natural approach to improving their sleep patterns instead.

If you are considering using a sleep aid, try to find one that is designed to help with both falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night. This way you can get an uninterrupted eight hours of quality rest each night without having to worry about waking up in the middle of the night or early in the morning.

Some of the qualities of an effective sleep aid include:

Helping you fall asleep quickly – An effective supplement should gently lull you to sleep within 30 minutes.

– An effective supplement should gently lull you to sleep within 30 minutes. Keeping you asleep through the night – Quality sleep aids should keep you asleep for a full 8 hours.

– Quality sleep aids should keep you asleep for a full 8 hours. Not causing morning grogginess – When you wake up, you should feel well-rested, not groggy.

– When you wake up, you should feel well-rested, not groggy. Not causing addiction – Sleep recovery supplements should be made from organic, all-natural ingredients that don’t cause addiction.

If a sleep recovery supplement couldn’t meet these requirements, we immediately scratched it from our list.

Ingredients

As we searched for the top 4 sleep recovery supplements, we had to consider a wide range of factors to determine the quality of the ingredients used in each formula. Ideally, the ingredients had to come from natural sources that have been proven to be effective at promoting sleep and recovery. Additionally, we checked that processes used to manufacture the supplements preserved the quality of the ingredients.

By the end of our search, we determined that the following ingredients were most effective and specifically narrowed our list to include supplements formulated using these compounds:

Melatonin – Melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Taking melatonin can help people with insomnia fall asleep more quickly (within about 20 minutes) and prevent nighttime awakenings.

– Melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Taking melatonin can help people with insomnia fall asleep more quickly (within about 20 minutes) and prevent nighttime awakenings. GABA – GABA is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate sleep and wakefulness. It works by binding to receptors in the brain and nervous system, creating a natural calming effect on the body and mind. It’s been shown to play a role in the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and can be used to treat sleep disorders.

– GABA is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate sleep and wakefulness. It works by binding to receptors in the brain and nervous system, creating a natural calming effect on the body and mind. It’s been shown to play a role in the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and can be used to treat sleep disorders. L-Dopa – L-Dopa is a natural amino acid that serves as the direct precursor to dopamine. It can be taken orally to help encourage the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. During sleep, offsets in your body’s dopamine levels help you stay asleep longer and prevent you from waking in the middle of the night.

– L-Dopa is a natural amino acid that serves as the direct precursor to dopamine. It can be taken orally to help encourage the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. During sleep, offsets in your body’s dopamine levels help you stay asleep longer and prevent you from waking in the middle of the night. Chamomile – Chamomile is a plant that has been used as a herbal medicine for centuries to treat various conditions, including insomnia. Chamomile supplements are widely available in health food stores and online. Some studies have shown that chamomile may help reduce anxiety and promote sleep, but more research is needed.

– Chamomile is a plant that has been used as a herbal medicine for centuries to treat various conditions, including insomnia. Chamomile supplements are widely available in health food stores and online. Some studies have shown that chamomile may help reduce anxiety and promote sleep, but more research is needed. Valerian Root – Like chamomile, valerian root has been used to make tea and herbal remedies for thousands of years. It is thought to be a natural sleep remedy and is also said to relieve anxiety and stress, improve mood, and enhance mental functioning.

Take a moment to go back through our top 4 sleep recovery supplements and you’ll find that they all contain at least 3 of these ingredients. As you start your own search, we recommend finding products formulated with these compounds to ensure that they’re effective.

Dosages

The quality of the ingredients used in a sleep aid certainly makes a difference but if the ingredients are not dosed correctly, you’ll have to take a higher number of pills to see an effect. Therefore, we had to be sure that any product on our list contained scientifically backed dosages of active compounds.

Unfortunately, though, dosages in sleep recovery supplements vary widely. For example, you can find supplements that contain melatonin, GABA, and/or L-tryptophan in dosages ranging from 2 to 10 mg per serving. The amount of each ingredient you need depends on your body chemistry, so it’s a good idea to start with the minimum dosage and increase it if needed.

We recommend starting with a 2-mg dosage of melatonin and then working up from there. At this dosage, you can expect to fall asleep within 30 minutes and sleep for about 8 hours. If you’re looking for a shorter duration of sleep, though, try 1 mg.

These sleep times will be further influenced by other compounds in the formula, as well as your state of mind. As a general rule, though, don’t take a sleep recovery supplement unless you can dedicate at least 8 hours to sleep.

Price

Last but not least, we paid special attention to the price of each product. Rest is essential when you’re trying to make gains but you shouldn’t pay an arm and a leg for a good night’s sleep. Workout supplements are often quite pricey and, if you’re already taking several other products, a sleep aid might break the bank. Therefore, we looked for products within average budgets.

The most expensive product on our list retails for just $49.99. Considering that nearly every brand packages their supplements in one-month supplies, you’d be able to pay for 30 nights of quality sleep for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

Should You Use a Bodybuilding Sleep Aid?

Many bodybuilders wonder if they should take a sleep aid supplement to help with their training and muscle recovery. Although not everyone needs help falling asleep, we highly recommend taking this type of supplement if you regularly wake up in the night or toss and turn while trying to fall asleep.

Based on scientific findings and anecdotal reports, sleep aids can improve recovery by helping you get more restful sleep and by relaxing your body so it can recover more effectively. If you are not sleeping well, you will not be able to recover from your workouts as effectively and you may find yourself feeling fatigued during the day.

A good night’s sleep is essential for both your physical and mental health, so using a bodybuilding sleep aid can help you get the rest you need. Within just a few days of taking these supplements, you’ll feel better rested, see an improvement in your mood, and find that you can last longer and perform better in the gym.

These sleep aids are also perfectly stackable with other muscle-building supplements.

How Often Should You Take a Sleep Supplement?

The answer to this question really depends on your individual needs. The general rule of thumb, though, is to only take sleep supplements if you need them. If you find that your sleep patterns are erratic and you’re not getting enough rest, then it may be time to consider taking a supplement. If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, try taking a sleep supplement before bedtime.

Most athletes who take bodybuilding sleep aids take them two or three times a week. If you’re new to using a sleep aid, start with this frequency. Those who are more experienced with sleep aids may find that they need to take them more than once or twice a week. However, it is always best to speak with your physician before changing the dosage of any supplement.

If you’ve been using sleep aids for quite some time, your body may have built up a tolerance to the active compounds, making them less effective. You may find that you need a higher dosage to help you sleep, but don’t be tempted to increase the dosage unless you’ve guaranteed that it’s safe to do so.

How to Use Sleep Aids the Right Way

Sleep aids are designed to help you fall asleep, but they can only do so if you use them correctly. Failing to follow the proper guidelines can lead to nasty side effects so be sure to take them safely:

Avoid alcohol – Do not drink alcohol when using a sleep aid as it can lead to serious side effects. Alcohol can increase the effects of melatonin and other sleep aids, causing extreme drowsiness and dizziness.

– Do not drink alcohol when using a sleep aid as it can lead to serious side effects. Alcohol can increase the effects of melatonin and other sleep aids, causing extreme drowsiness and dizziness. Take the proper dosage – Only take one dose per night and do not take more than directed by the instructions on the package label. Using too much of a sleeping supplement increases your risk of developing dependency, as well as other problems such as daytime drowsiness and rebounding insomnia.

– Only take one dose per night and do not take more than directed by the instructions on the package label. Using too much of a sleeping supplement increases your risk of developing dependency, as well as other problems such as daytime drowsiness and rebounding insomnia. Take sleep aids at the right time – Do not take sleep aids if you are not prepared for bed. These supplements can knock you out within 20 minutes so it’s highly inadvisable to take a dose if you’re operating heavy machinery or away from home.

Although sleep aids are safe and well-regulated, it’s always best to take them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. As long as you follow these guidelines, they are completely safe and healthy.

Other Ways to Improve Your Sleep

If you’re struggling to sleep at night, you can improve your natural sleep cycle without taking supplements. Try making these changes before starting a sleep aid.

Get Enough Exercise

You should get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day. Exercise can help you sleep better by naturally making you tired during the day and relieving pent-up stress. If you are not currently getting enough exercise, start by gradually adding more physical activity to your daily routine. As you become more physically active, you can increase the intensity and duration of your workouts.

Eat Healthily

Eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help you sleep better at night.

Avoiding processed foods, sugary snacks, and caffeine before bedtime can also be helpful. When you remove these foods from your diet, you’ll no longer experience spikes in your blood sugar and feel naturally tired towards the end of the day.

Limit Your Caffeine Intake

Caffeine is a stimulant that can keep you awake at night. Limit your caffeine intake to no more than 200 mg per day, which is about two cups of coffee.

If you drink caffeinated beverages, try to limit them to the morning. Drinking caffeine past 3:00 PM will keep you up all night, making it harder to exercise the next day. If you like to take a pre-workout supplement, make sure to not take it before going to sleep.

Are Sleep Aids Safe?

Yes! Sleep recovery supplements are safe as long as you take them the right way. They are made from natural ingredients and won’t cause harmful side effects or addiction.

Just be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions before taking a product and avoid drinking or operating heavy machinery before taking a dose.

Conclusion

If you’re struggling to sleep at night, a sleep aid can help you get the rest you need to recover from your workouts and perform at your best.

There are a variety of sleep aids available to bodybuilders, and the best one for you will depend on your individual needs. We recommend looking for products made from quality ingredients that are scientifically proven to have an effect.

If you’re unsure what to buy, check out Hibernate from Huge Supplements and start getting better sleep tonight. It’s formulated from 9 all-natural sleep aids and can give you the rest you need to make noticeable gains. Purchase it from the official Huge Supplements website and let us know how it works for you.

