The 7 Best Medical Alert System Options at a Glance (Expert’s Choice)

Medical Guardian – Best Medical Alert Devices Variety (From $29.95) LifeFone – Best Alert System with Free Coverage for a Spouse (From $29.95) GreatCall – Medical Alert System with the Fastest Response Time (From $24.99) MobileHelp – Best Cellular Medical Alert System (From $19.95) Alert1 – Most Affordable Medical Alert System (From $16.95) Bay Alarm – Best GPS Medical Alert System (From $21.95) Medical Alert – Best Warranty For A Med Alert System (From $19.95)

The Best Medical Alert Systems in the US

1. Medical Guardian Review — Best Medical Alert Devices Variety

Type: At-Home and Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: 1 Month Free

Price: $29.95 to $49.95 Monthly

The most significant selling point mentioned in most Medical Guardian reviews is its diverse system offers. With a total of seven systems available, you’d be hard-pressed to choose one.

The brand’s med alert has been dubbed the perfect device and system for everyone, with rates ranging from $29.95 to $49.95 per month.

Medical Guardian consumer reviews reveal that a favorite is their most affordable system, the Classic Guardian. This system hosts many unique features, such as a base unit that enables two-way communication with the monitoring center and a wearable device.

You can choose between the emergency medical alert bracelet or pendant, and you don’t have to worry about roaming around the house unprotected because the device provides coverage of up to 1,300 feet.

Meanwhile, its Home Guardian system allows for your caregivers and family members to be immediately notified in the case of an alert.

This specific med alert is a comprehensive in-home system that works through a cellular connection and utilizes three safety sensors to monitor your movement and send notifications.

According to Medical Guardian alert reviews, there’s little room for mishaps and accidents being overlooked with this kind of system.

In addition to their impressive home systems that are easily among the best home medical alert systems on the market, they offer a variety of mobile ones, including the:

Mini Guardian – medical alert button you can wear with many features

– medical alert button you can wear with many features Mobile 2.0 – among the best medical alert systems that are wearable with many extras

– among the best medical alert systems that are wearable with many extras Freedom 2.0 – medical alert system watch with cellular coverage you can take with you anywhere

Finding the best medical alert system for seniors and vulnerable persons is more than just looking for excellent devices. It’s about getting all the features that you need.

We’re pleased to report that this brand has extra features you can easily add, including reliable fall alert systems for an additional $10 per month.

Pros:

Five impressive and diverse systems to choose from

30-hour backup battery

Significant base unit coverage

Cons:

600 feet or less range between medical alert button and home base unit

2. LifeFone Review — Best Alert System With Free Coverage For A Spouse

Type: At-Home and Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: 1 Month Free

Price: $29.95 to $46.95 Monthly

LifeFone takes pride in producing the top medical alert systems on the market today. With its best-rated medical alert systems for seniors, you’re sure to find a device to suit all your needs.

The brand boasts of its broad coverage, reaching twice as far as competing devices, as shown in many medical alert systems comparisons.

Their product has a two-way speaker perfect for communicating with the monitoring center and includes Braille lettering in its emergency alert button to accommodate the visually impaired.

Many customers share in LifeFone reviews that they love that it offers free spousal coverage with their basic plan. In general, their dedication to transparency is also one of the reasons why they’ve been dubbed the best medical alert system.

They offer a total of the best medical alerts for home or on the go:

They provide transparent information about their prices. You won’t have to worry about catching additional charges on your bill, which we confirmed in nearly all LifeFone medical alert reviews.

All subscription rates are locked in, which means you won’t have to be concerned about it changing.

We assure you that LifeFone’s medical alarms systems are nothing short of remarkable.

Pros:

Lifetime warranty on equipment

Free spousal coverage

Locked-in subscription rates

Cons:

Batteries in wearables must be replaced by the user

3. GreatCall Review — Medical Alert System With The Fastest Response Time

Type: Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: 30 Day Free Trial

Price: $24.99 to $39.99 Monthly, Plus Activation Fees

GreatCall is different from its competitors. It doesn’t center its service around an in-home alarm system and hits the top of nearly all mobile medical alert systems reviews.

The brand has developed an excellent mobile solution, allowing their service to be carried anywhere.

Due to its mobility, seniors at home and on the go can easily use it and feel secure. For this reason, GreatCall may be the best mobile medical alert system on the market today.

GreatCall has focused all its efforts on developing cutting-edge technology for its mobile devices and smartphones. Proof of this is the exceptional audio quality that stamped GreatCall as the best manufacturer of medical alert systems for seniors who are hearing impaired.

The real clincher for GreatCall is its unbelievably prompt response time in the event of an accident or fall, according to GreatCall reviews. It’s the fastest out of all the other systems, responding in less than 15 seconds.

GreatCall offers a wide variety of products catering to individuals who need easy and fast access to medical help or family and friends in case of an emergency. However, they have two fantastic alert systems:

Lively Mobile Plus – many GreatCall Lively alert reviews share their impressively fast response times and excellent coverage.

– many GreatCall Lively alert reviews share their impressively fast response times and excellent coverage. Lively Wearable 2 – a convenient watch-like alert system that offers many features, including a step tracker, health tips, and much more.

GreatCall also includes an Urgent Care feature for incidents that are not emergency accidents, giving clients access to doctors who can provide them with advice and prescription.

If you’re wondering what the best medical alert system is for people on the go, look no further than GreatCall’s mobile device.

Pros:

Less than 15 seconds response time

Exceptional audio quality

Unlimited base coverage

Cons:

No home base monitoring

4. MobileHelp Review — Best Cellular Medical Alert System

Type: Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: 30 Day Free Trial

Price: $19.95 to $44.95 Monthly

MobileHelp is known for its outstanding US-based customer service. However, their products are a favorite in MobileHelp reviews. They cover all emergency calls and are the highest-rated emergency response service provider in the entire United States.

If you’re not entirely sold on MobileHelp, you can take advantage of the 30-day risk-free trial and compare it to other medical alert systems.

What MobileHelp lacks in features, it more than makes up for with exceptional service, according to MobileHelp medical alert reviews. The MobileHelp Connect allows users to stay connected to caregivers who help with medication reminders and activity tracking.

It also has MDLIVE, a tool that provides users access to board-certified doctors for consultation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MobileHelp has the widest variety of devices for medical alert comparison for the home, on the go, and complete protection such as:

Home

On the Go

Complete Protection

Ultimately the extraordinary dedication to customer service sets apart MobileHelp as the best life alert system.

Pros:

Prorated refund option

No extra charge for cellular connection

30-day risk-free trial

240 languages supported

Cons:

No discounts are offered for second users

5. Alert1 Review — Most Affordable Medical Alert System

Type: At-Home Coverage

Trial Period: 30 Day Free Trial

Price: $16.95 to $61.95 Monthly

Alert1 caters to both in-home and on-the-go alert systems offering the best medical alert device options. This means that whether you’re a homebody or you feel like getting fresh air every day, Alert1 has just the thing for you.

The only possible drawback to Alert1’s in-home system is that its base unit coverage reaches only 600 feet from the stationary unit. It’s one of the best medical alert devices for seniors living in small apartments. Plus, it’s affordable with a starting price of $16.95 a month.

Alert1’s on-the-go device is also a hit because of its built-in features, hitting the top of nearly all medical alert comparisons. This device comes with a location tracking system, a loudspeaker, and a microphone.

Aside from built-in features, its battery life blows all others out of the water, according to Alert1 reviews. Most med alert system users are concerned with the short battery life of their devices, but with Alert1, the on-the-go system has a battery life of 30 days.

They have three products that can be combined in several different ways or purchased individually:

Alert1 also has flexible payment options. You can pay monthly, quarterly, annually, or every 30 months, and judging from Alert1 medical alert reviews, customers appreciate the flexibility.

This flexibility in payment plans makes it the best medical alert system for the elderly. This is because some prefer to pay extended periods to not have to worry about remembering a monthly bill.

Pros:

Flexible payment plan options

Lowest priced system on the market

Free use for the first two months for more extended plans

Cons:

All of their in-home systems work only on a landline

6. Bay Alarm Medical Review — Best GPS Medical Alert System

Type: At-Home Coverage

Trial Period: 30 Day Free Trial

Price: $21.95 to $39.95 Monthly, Plus Equipment Costs

The Bay Alarm has been on the market for 70 years. It is a long-standing industry leader with the best senior medical alert systems.

We selected The Bay Alarm as the best system for overall value and the many positive Bay Alarm Medical reviews.

It has first-rate devices, a reliable emergency response team, and competitive pricing. All essential things to look for in a medical alert system comparison.

They expanded their offering to five packages, catering to different lifestyles and budgets and making comparing medical alert systems easier with their variety.

Plus, many Bay Alarm Medical reviews on AARP approved companies share that they are even more affordable with the discount.

We recommend the In-Home Alert System if you want to go old school yet have a comprehensive package for security and something that fits your budget.

This package gives you 1,000-foot coverage, a two-way communication system, and a 32-hour backup battery in case of a power outage.

Subscription rates are locked in, so you don’t have to worry about hidden costs and charges. Yet another crucial aspect when making a comparison of medical alert systems.

If you’re more of an outdoor type of person, Bay Alarm also has several systems you can choose from.

The brand has the On-the-Go Help, SOS Smartwatch, and In-Car Medical Alert. Any one of these systems can be considered the best medical alert system with GPS. The In-Car Medical Alert takes it up a notch since it has real-time vehicle tracking and automatic crash detection.

Pros:

A large selection of add-ons

Superior customer support

Reputable company

Plenty of sales and discounts

Cons:

Doesn’t have an in-house monitoring center

7. Medical Alert Review — Best warranty for a med alert system

Type: At-Home and Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: 30 Day Free Trial

Price: $19.95 to $49.95 Monthly

The Medical Alert systems have wearable medical alert buttons placed in bracelets or pendants. However, medical alert necklace reviews reveal that the latter is preferred. Families can download the mobile app and remotely check the status of their loved one’s device.

In Medical Alert reviews, users share that you can immediately ask for help and dispatch an ambulance, firefighters, or the police in case of accidents or crimes.

The operators are multilingual, so you won’t have to worry about communication gaps. Medical Alert boasts of its ability to translate 140 languages.

Like most top-of-the-line brands, Medical Alert offers its systems with the various lifestyles of the elderly in mind. Consumer reports of Medical Alert cite it as the perfect go-to brand for the laid-back or active senior. You’re sure to find a system that meets all your needs with this brand.

Statistics show us that one in four Americans who are 65 years old or older fall every year. This is a real risk that everyone should take seriously. It’s also one of the reasons why brands have already incorporated fall detection into most of their systems.

It appears that the best medical alert system with fall detection belongs to Medical Alert.

Some fall accidents render seniors and other individuals immobile and incapable of pushing buttons. With Medical Alert’s fall detection, you can rest easy knowing that the device will automatically contact an operator for you in the event of a fall or accident.

This cutting-edge technology earns the feature a badge for the best fall detection medical alert in the market today.

Technology isn’t the only advantage of Medical Alert. Seniors who choose Medical Alert also get to enjoy medical alert systems for seniors with free activation, free equipment, and enjoy a 100% lifetime warranty.

Pros:

An alert pendant that automatically senses a fall

Lifetime warranty

No activation fee

No equipment fee

Cons:

Limited Base Coverage

8. ADT Medical Alert System Review — Best Home Medical Alert system

Type: At-Home and Mobile Coverage

Trial Period: No Free Trial Offer

Price: $29.99 to $39.99 Monthly

It’s probably not surprising for some to see ADT on our list of best medical alert systems with AARP.

Perhaps one of the company’s advantages, as noted in many ADT medical alert reviews, is its experience that spans almost one and a half centuries.

Despite being one of the industry leaders, ADT maintains all systems at competitive prices. You can choose from their three different systems to suit your specific needs.

The Basic System and the Plus System are both in-home options with almost identical features. They both come with a waterproof medical alert necklace and a temperature monitoring system.

There are only two differences between them: the additional base coverage and the comprehensive fall system you get with the Plus System.

ADT also includes an option for out of the home. Seniors with active lifestyles can opt for the On-the-Go System. This device has all the basics you’ll need in an on-the-go med alert.

It has built-in GPS tracking, access to monitoring centers, and a fast response time. All things people look for in a product offered by the best medical alert company.

It’s advisable to add the fall detection feature to the package since most seniors are prone to accidents. Once you’ve got this covered, you’ll have one of the best medical alert systems with fall detection in the industry.

Pros:

Live chat available around the clock

Over 140 years of experience

In-home temperature monitoring

Cons:

Only 300-foot range between alert buttons and base unit

How to Choose the Best Medical Alert System for You or Your Loved Ones

Finding the right alert system for you might seem daunting. Brands constantly brag about their latest features and systems, which can leave you feeling confused and indecisive, even with the help of medical alert system consumer reports.

Choosing which system and plan to purchase and subscribe to shouldn’t have to be so complicated. It all boils down to matching the system’s types and prices to your needs.

Continue reading to find out how to select the best-rated medical alert system for seniors.

Types Of Medical Alert Systems

There are three types of medical alert systems. We have covered several medical alert systems reviews with AARP coverage in our review above.

In-home systems

If you stay at home most of the time, the best medical alert system for you would be a comprehensive in-home system.

An in-home alert system has only two components: a console and a pendant with a button. The console is plugged into an outlet and telephone jack and monitors your home electronically.

In case of an emergency, just press the button, and an alert will be sent to the monitoring center. By reading into medical alert consumer reports, you can determine which system offers the fastest response time and widest range between button and base.

Mobile systems

Seniors who are constantly out will find mobile systems best suited to their needs. Mobile systems work on cellular networks, so it offers seniors greater flexibility. These mobile medical alert systems only have a single component: a mobile wearable device with a call button.

During an emergency, the senior only needs to press the button to reach their medical alert call center or their families as long as they are within the range of a cellular signal.

When making our medical alert systems comparison, we found out that this is the preferred option for seniors that like to stay active and spend time outside of their home.

In-home and mobile systems

Some brands offer two-in-one packages. This type has both an in-home console and a mobile device. Naturally, this type of system costs more than single-system options.

With that said, this type of combined system hits the top of the medical alert system reviews and consumer reports due to its versatility.

Monitored Or Non-monitored Medical Alert Systems

Once you’ve selected the type of system you want, it’s essential to determine whether you want a monitored or unmonitored system. Of course, we made sure to include both options in our medical alert reviews with AARP and without AARP coverage.

Monitored alert systems

Most seniors feel more secure with a monitored alert system since a monitoring center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In an emergency, the monitoring call center will respond to the alerts and call the family or 911. This service will cost you an additional $20 a month on average.

If you have the budget for this option, it is highly recommended in both medical alert systems reviews and consumer reports.

Non-monitored alert systems

Non-monitored alert systems are stand-alone products. It doesn’t require a monthly subscription since alarms that go off are sent only to caregivers or loved ones.

The best non-monitored medical alert systems allow seniors to program the contacts in a specific order, including 911.

Medical Alert System Base Unit Coverage

You also need to consider a system’s base unit coverage. If you live in a home with a big yard and are likely to be moving around constantly, you’ll need to have a broader base unit coverage.

The best medical alert system with AARP coverage has at least a 1,000-foot range.

Medical Alert System Features

If you appreciate a system that can do multiple things for you, you should go with a brand that will allow you to customize your system.

Examples of add-on features are step counters, daily health tips, access to doctors, GPS tracking, and crash detection. We featured the best medical alert systems with GPS in our list above.

Medical Alert System Prices

One of the most important things to consider when picking an alert system is the life alert cost.

You might find the features attractive, but paying for additional features you’re unlikely to use won’t be practical. Find a system that gives you protection but is still well within your budget.

Of course, always consider that even AARP’s best medical alert systems have significant price differences. They depend on the features, coverage, and options, so always consider your budget.

FAQ

Does AARP recommend a medical alert system?

According to the Center for Disease Control Prevention, one in four older American adults fall each year, and 20% of those falls result in serious injuries.

Based on these statistics, the AARP strongly recommends the use of alert systems.

The interest group remains tight-lipped on which medical alert brand it prefers and doesn’t offer any medical alert system reviews with AARP coverage. However, this is likely because all systems have strong selling points.

What is the best medical alert system to buy?

This depends greatly on your needs and budget, hence our variety of best medical alert systems reviews.

That said, it’s difficult to label any single brand as the best med alert system out there. You can check out the best medical alert systems and consumer reports to find out more info.

Most brands have different strengths, weaknesses, and focus, so the best system to buy is the one that can best meet your needs.

Picking an alert system is one of the most crucial buys you’ll ever have to make. So make sure to read plenty of the best medical alert system reviews before you buy.

Are medical alert systems covered by Medicare?

Medicare doesn’t cover the monthly payment plan for alert systems. Some Medicare Supplements insurance carriers might provide substantial discounts to some medical alert systems.

The best way to find out if you can get deals for your chosen alert system is to get in touch with your carrier representative and inquire directly.

To save money, you can compare medical alert systems with AARP coverage.

Does insurance pay for life alert?

Most insurance providers don’t cover and pay for any life alert system.

However, this varies depending on the insurance company and the type of med alert system. Based on our research, some long-term care insurance providers cover the cost of med alert systems.

The best way to know for sure is by calling your insurance company and inquiring about its med alert system coverage.

Are medical alert systems worth it?

In short, yes. As we age, we lose a certain level of autonomy because we need to ask for help for things we didn’t need before. Asking for help doesn’t have to mean losing your independence.

Medical alert systems provide that helping hand just in case you need it, rather than forcing a change in life that limits your freedom. Thanks to med alert systems, seniors don’t have to lose their autonomy. The best medical alert system can help them continue living independently.

It may cost the family an additional $20 on the monthly bill, but it’s definitely worth it. After all, no one can put a price tag on independence, protection, and security.

Wrapping It Up

Seniors are always at significant risk of falling and accidents. It becomes more dangerous when they are alone and have no way to get help. The medical alert helps address these concerns and puts relatives and families at ease.

Finding the best medical alert system depends on lifestyle and preferences. Before you commit to a brand, it’s good to research more about the different features to determine if it fits.

This article has been supplied by a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.