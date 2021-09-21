The 8 Best LLC Service Companies in 2021: Full LLC Review

Top 8 LLC Service Companies in 2021 (Reviews & Buying Guide)

Some say that it’s relatively easy to find the best LLC service. Like, you only need to get on the internet and scroll through a few pages, right?

Wrong. Finding a good service is no means a simple task if you don’t know what to focus on.

The companies on our list will not just take care of your paperwork. They will also save you a lot of time and money, helping your business thrive.

These are our top picks!

Leading LLC Companies in Detail

Now that you took a quick glimpse at our fantastic eight, we’ll get into more details regarding each company individually.

Here, you’ll learn everything you need to know to select the best one for your needs and budget.

So, without further ado, let’s start our countdown.

Top Service With Optional Add-Ons to Formation

Years in business: since 2015

since 2015 Processing speed: 3–5 days to 3–4 weeks, depending on the state and package

3–5 days to 3–4 weeks, depending on the state and package Price: starter ($49.00), pro ($199.00), and premium ($299.00)

starter ($49.00), pro ($199.00), and premium ($299.00) Web domain and hosting: domain name is available in the premium package

domain name is available in the premium package Registered agent: free within the first year

ZenBusiness is our number one pick. They managed to steal the spotlight with admirable features, affordable prices, and a long list of satisfied customers. You can find more than 6,200 online customer reviews, and the majority are positive.

This is huge, considering that they’ve been in the business for only six years.

To test their ability to make us feel zen, we chose the starter package ($49.00) out of the three available LLC formation packages (starter, pro, and premium). The entire process took about 4 weeks.

We also got to use a personalized dashboard and real-time chat support that’s even available on Sundays.

In addition, despite the registered agent service being free for the first 12 months, you’ll have to pay $119.00 if you renew the package to use this service. Nevertheless, you’ll get all the essential features for a fair price.

However, if you’re looking for the cheapest LLC service, Incfile offers a free basic package (it’s next on our list).

At any rate, the Pro package ($199.00 per year), for instance, offers all the perks from the starter plan and additional features like faster forming speed (1–2 weeks), an employer ID number, a worry-free guarantee, plus a banking resolution.

The most expensive Premium package ($299.00 per year) will get you the Pro plan, a business website, domain name, email address, and domain name privacy.

However, ZenBusiness customers say that this is also the plan with the fastest processing speed (just 3–5 days).

Pros:

Three formation packages

Numerous satisfied customers

A socially conscious organization

Free operating agreement

Cons:

Purchases are not 100% refundable

Not the cheapest registered agent

Fastest Processing Speed

Years in business: since 2004 Processing speed: 1 day Price: silver (free), gold ($149.00), and platinum ($299.00) Web domain and hosting: available in the platinum package Registered agent: free in all packages for a year, after which you’ll have to pay $119.00

Incfile is the second Top-rated online Limited Liability Company formation service on our list, and for good reason too!

For one, Incfile has a straightforward checkout system — we were able to complete our order in less than 10 minutes.

Next, we could use a real-time order tracking tool, which made our whole experience even better. And lastly, our limited liability company documents were filed in just one day, which is excellent news for impatient people (not that we are).

For comparison, if you use the services of other top services, such as LegalZoom, the order processing time can last up to 30 days.

As for the prices, you can choose between three different packages — silver (free), gold ($149.00), and platinum ($299.00). The state fees are excluded from the price.

What’s more, Incfile offers many basic features (LLC formation, free registered agent for 12 months, lifetime compliance alerts). Still, unlike with ZenBusiness, you won’t get a free operating agreement if you choose the basic package, which is a bit of a letdown.

Yet, best of all, you can use the registered agent service for free for a whole year, regardless of the package you choose.

Pros:

Fastest order processing time

Free starter package (minus state fees)

Easy checkout process

Free registered agent service regardless of the package

Cons:

The money-back-guarantee is unclear

Customer support agents are hard to reach

Best Customer Service

Years in business : since 1998

: since 1998 Processing speed : from a few days to a few weeks

: from a few days to a few weeks Price : DIY free Account, Pay in Full ($225.00), and VIP Service

: DIY free Account, Pay in Full ($225.00), and VIP Service Web domain and hosting : not available

: not available Registered agent: included in the pay in full option—free for one year

Northwest is the leading service with 20+ years of experience and an admirable reputation for having the most reliable customer service.

So, naturally, we had to put this claim to the test — hence why we sent them an email and called their customer support service.

The first one didn’t go as planned, and we practically had to wait for the answer for a whole day. On a positive note, their written response was quite thorough.

The second one took us by surprise. The company’s representative was extremely approachable, and they kindly answered all of our questions.

Another thing that makes Northwest stand out from the other best formation services is that you can request to speak with a preferred member of the support team. Just how cool is that?

Now, to form an Limited Liability Company, you get to choose between three options — DIY free account (free), Pay in Full ($225.00), VIP Service (monthly payments depend on the state). The first option allows you to file the formation documents yourself.

As we already mentioned in our reviews, the DIY option is free. Still, if you want to add more features (like an EIN, a business phone number, or a registered agent service), you’ll have to pay.

This leads us to the second option — Pay in Full ($225.00 + state fees). This option will provide you with free registered agent service (for 12 months), a business address, an operating agreement template, and more.

Last but not least, if you prefer monthly payments over yearly ones, we recommend you to take the VIP service option.

Pros:

Over 20 years of experience

Most satisfactory customer service

User-friendly online ordering system

Free account

Cons:

No web domain and hosting

Some people might find it too expensive

Best Service With Optional Add-Ons to Formation

Years in business : since 1997

: since 1997 Processing speed : depending on the state, from a few days to a few weeks

: depending on the state, from a few days to a few weeks Price : basic ($99.00), standard ($124.00), deluxe ($224.00), and premium ($324.00)

: basic ($99.00), standard ($124.00), deluxe ($224.00), and premium ($324.00) Web domain and hosting : free domain names

: free domain names Registered agent: included in the deluxe and premium package

MyCorporation is yet another experienced service company that made its way on our top 5 companies list. This is primarily due to the various features you can add.

For example, you can add income tax assistance and unemployment insurance for employees. Note: not many service companies offer this fantastic feature.

As for the application form, we managed to fill it within ten minutes, easy-peasy. Just like Incfile’s checkout system, MyCorporation’s website is fairly intuitive.

You also get to choose optional services before a checkout (rush filling, customized operating agreement, seal and embosser, etc.).

Mind you, though, if you’re inactive, your session will expire. Meaning, you’ll have to refresh the page and choose your filing options all over again. This is not a downside, just a nuisance.

Is this the best filing service when it comes to value? Probably not, seeing how ZenBusiness charges far less, plus you get a free registered agent service for 12 months.

Also, although you’ll get all the essentials needed for LLC, you won’t get a free registered agent. Likewise, the customer support in the basic package is limited.

We recommend you take the deluxe package ($224.00) to use all the essential features. If you want to be pampered, you can choose the company’s yearly business maintenance service for $250.00 per year.

Pros:

Optional add-ons

Easy checkout system

Free domain names

Annual report service is included in all four packages

Cons:

Registered agent service is not included in the basic and standard package

You’ll have to pay $34.00 for shipping

Best Money-Back Guarantee Policy

Years in business : since 1997

: since 1997 Processing speed : standard (20–30 days), express (10–15 days), and 24-hour processing speed (2–3 days)

: standard (20–30 days), express (10–15 days), and 24-hour processing speed (2–3 days) Price : basic ($79.00), deluxe ($199.00), and complete ($249.00)

: basic ($79.00), deluxe ($199.00), and complete ($249.00) Web domain and hosting : no

: no Registered agent: available for 60 days in the basic and 12 months in the deluxe and complete packages

Based on its impeccable reputation, we can safely say that CorpNet offers the highest-quality services for LLC creation. In fact, CorpNet was one of the first companies that started the trend of online company registration.

You can choose between three packages — basic ($79.00), deluxe ($199.00), and complete ($249.00). We tested the deluxe package, and we would recommend it for a few reasons.

First of all, you’ll get to use a registered agent for a year. In comparison, the basic package offers registered agent service for only 60 days.

Secondly, you won’t have to pay an additional $49.00 for 24-hour document preparation. And lastly, you’ll get a free EIN, which is pretty decent.

So, if you want to find the best filing service that will help you avoid tedious paperwork and you’re ok with spending a bit more money, go with CorpNet’s deluxe package.

What we liked the most about CorpNet is its 100% money-back guarantee policy, and they are very clear about it (unlike Incfile). You can request a full refund within 60 days (minus state and government fees), a truly professional limited liability company confident in their services.

Pros:

Best online service that offers a 100% money-back guarantee

Pioneers in their work

A highly reputable and experienced company

Straightforward checkout system

Cons:

60 days of registered agent service with the basic package

Somewhat on the expensive side

Best Selection of Compliance Services

Years in business : since 1996

: since 1996 Processing speed : 4–6 weeks with basic and 7–10 days with the standard and complete package

: 4–6 weeks with basic and 7–10 days with the standard and complete package Price : basic ($99.00), standard ($229.00), and complete ($434.00) package

: basic ($99.00), standard ($229.00), and complete ($434.00) package Web domain and hosting : no

: no Registered agent: available for six months (all packages), after which it costs $199.00

What makes BizFilings stand out from the other services is its online compliance management tool called BizComply. The tool is included in the basic package that we tried ($99.00). And, to be honest, it’s worth every penny!

What’s more, with the help of the BizComply tool, we managed to find filing deadlines and some specific state regulations and rules. Unfortunately, if you choose the basic package, you’ll be able to use this tool for only six months.

Another disadvantage of the basic plan is the usage of registered agent service (six months). Again, compared to CorpNet’s 60 days, this is not a bad offer by any means.

New Yorkers might consider BizFilings the best service, given that the company provides a publication for just $100.00 (New York has a publication requirement for LLCs).

That said, placing an order is pretty straightforward, albeit it takes a bit of time. We had to go through seven pages before finishing our order, not to mention a ton of third-party partnership offers.

Is this a dealbreaker?

No, since we received an order number to track our application. What’s cool is that you can also use this number to get personalized customer service.

Meaning, you won’t have to explain anything to them. They will already know your preferences due to the tracking number.

Pros:

Wide selection of compliance services

Ideal to start in New York

BizComply tool (online compliance management tool)

Personalized customer service

Cons:

Registered agent is available for only six months

The complete package is a bit steep

Best Real Estate Management

Years in business : since 2008

: since 2008 Processing speed : 15–20 business days

: 15–20 business days Price : from $39.99 (per month)

: from $39.99 (per month) Web domain and hosting : not available

: not available Registered agent: no package with the registered agent service–you have to pay $149.99 per year to add it

Unlike other service companies, Rocket Lawyer mainly focuses on providing legal solutions for individuals and businesses. This means that Rocket Lawyer is the top choice for realty LLC for anyone needing legal and estate planning services.

What we also liked about the company was the ability to work with attorneys directly. Probably their most appreciated feature, by far.

Unfortunately, this is not the ideal formation company when it comes to value. The monthly membership will cost you $39.99. That said, you can still use non-member services, but we don’t recommend them, given that they are costly.

For example, you’ll have to pay the lawyer $49.99 per question, and a 30-minute consultation costs $59.99.

Compared to other limited liability company services, Rocket Lawyer is also more expensive with its registered agent services ($149.99).

Nevertheless, this doesn’t make Rocket Lawyer a bad service financial LLC company by any standard. Far from it! Rocket Lawyer can be a valuable asset to people in the real estate business.

Pros:

Best for real estate planning

One of the most popular online business services provider

Extended customer support hours

Direct contact with lawyers

Cons:

Individual services are overpriced

Best for Small Business Owners

Years in business : since 1971

: since 1971 Processing speed : 2–3 weeks (standard) and 7–10 days (priority rush filing)

: 2–3 weeks (standard) and 7–10 days (priority rush filing) Price : basic ($49.00), standard ($149.00), and express ($299.00)

: basic ($49.00), standard ($149.00), and express ($299.00) Web domain and hosting : no

: no Registered agent: $150.00 per year (through their partner Vcorp Services)

We’re finishing our extensive LLC review list with Nolo, the company that’s been around for 50 years. Besides finding a way to start a company, you’ll also find helpful information on the company’s website, from legal forms and articles to eBooks and free calculators.

You can even find a lawyer for free (by location or practice area).

When it comes to forms and other legal matters, we like the company’s do-it-yourself approach. Though, we wouldn’t recommend Nolo as the first option if your knowledge of the law is thin.

At the same time, you should try Nolo’s top-quality services, if you’re a small business owner that understands the law but wants to find answers to specific legal questions.

Speaking of the new Limited Liability Company, you can choose between three packages — basic ($49.00), standard ($149.00), and express ($299.00).

Just keep in mind that none of these three packages include registered agent service or customized operating agreements. If you want these two features, you’ll have to pay $150.00 and $50.00, respectively.

Additionally, you can order a business license ($100.00), an accountant service ($170.00 per year), and website and hosting ($135.00 per year).

Pros:

Top choice service company for small business owners

Free online lawyer search within the US

Free legal articles and guides

Do-it-yourself approach

Cons:

Customer service can be improved

They outsource most of the services to third-party companies (like Vcorp)

How to Select an LLC Service

In the world of LLC, you will find numerous companies that advertise themselves as “the leaders in the business.” And they probably are. However, not all business owners have the same needs when it comes to filing for a Limited Liability Company.

If you just opened a business, or you’re a sole proprietor that wants to form an LLC, you need to consider the following:

Location

What is the best state for LLC formation? We can give you lots of answers.

For example, suppose you’re looking for a state with 0% corporate and individual income taxes. In that case, the ideal state to incorporate Limited Liability Company would be either Wyoming or Nevada.

At the same time, Florida is one of the most popular states regarding LLC. The corporate and sales taxes in the Sunshine State amount to 5.5% and 6%, respectively.

Based on our experience, Sunshine Corporate Filings is the choice service in Florida.

On the other hand, you wouldn’t want to start an LLC in New Jersey or California.

And why is that?

Regarding New Jersey, the state has pretty high corporate (9%) and sales taxes (6.62%), and may not be the most suitable state to register.

In California’s case, the state will charge you 13.3% for an individual income tax if your net income is over $1,000,000. The corporate and sales taxes are also high in the Golden State (8.84% and 7.25%, respectively).

The Cost

What is the perfect LLC to get when it comes to value? Since most companies offer their clients the choice between three to four bundles, pay keen attention to details.

How long will it take to form an LLC? Will you get a registered agent? What about the web domain and hosting?

When making the final decision, choose the package that’s in your price range. Also, make sure that it includes what you need, like a domain name, registered agent, annual report service, etc.

Remember that most companies offer registered agent services for a limited amount of time (from 6 months to 1 year), after which you’ll have to pay for the service, so take that into consideration.

What is the best registered agent service, and why is it essential to have one?

Registered agents take care of the legal parts of your business. For example, they receive and take care of the official government documents, like annual reports and tax notices. In addition to that, they can tell you whether your business is in “good standing.”

While you can choose to be your own registered agent, we encourage you to find one since they are your company’s first line of defense against unwanted legal issues.

Checkout System

The websites to start a Limited Liability Company need to have a straightforward, user-friendly checkout system. There shouldn’t be any hidden fees, and you should be able to find all the essential information on the company’s home page.

Likewise, the checkout process shouldn’t last for more than 10 minutes. If it takes you more than 10 minutes to fill a limited liability company formation form and you have to open three new tabs with all the additional information, maybe it’s time to find another company.

Customer Service

Customer service is the heart of every company. Having a good and responsive service equals good customer reviews that can make or break your business.

Whether you choose an independent service provider for LLC or a company, make sure they offer email and phone support. The live chat option is also a nice bonus.

While most services are available from Monday to Friday, some companies go a step further by:

Offering extended customer support hours (Rocket Lawyer)

Offering real-time chat support on Sundays (ZenBusiness)

Offering you the choice to speak with the preferred support team member (Northwest Registered Agent)

FAQ

Where is the best place to set up an LLC?

Some of the most suitable states for LLC formation are Wyoming, Florida, and Nevada.

Namely, before forming a limited liability company, you need to find out which state is most suitable for your business. To do that, find information about business regulations, state taxes (corporate, sales, individual income tax), unemployment rates, permits, licenses, etc.

For instance, Wyoming has 0% corporate and individual income tax. Florida has 5.5% corporate tax and 6% sales tax, whereas Nevada has 0% corporate and personal income tax.

How do I keep an LLC in good standing?

To keep your LLC in good standing, you need to focus on the following:

Keep detailed records. This includes articles of organization, operating agreements, and your EIN letter. In essence, you need to have a backup of all the important documents in case you need them to open a bank account or deal with a lawsuit.

Hold annual meetings. Communication with other members is critical if you want your business to stay in the race.

Don’t forget to file an annual report. Failing to do so will result in the termination of your business.

File state and federal tax filings.

Is ZenBusiness good for LLC?

Yes, we believe that ZenBusiness is a good company that can help you start an LLC. Compared to other companies, ZenBusiness offers affordable packages (starter — $49.00, pro — $199.00, and premium — $299.00) and other neat features, which you’ll find extremely useful.

For example, registered agent service is free in the first 12 months, and you can get a business website, a domain name, an email address, etc. You can get more information on their features in our ZenBusiness review.

In our opinion, ZenBussines is currently offering the greatest service money can buy.

Conclusion

Starting a new business is never easy. Besides finding the right niche, there’s so much paperwork you need to take care of, not to mention the legal stuff.

The main goal of a limited liability company is to provide you (as a business owner) with limited liability. In other words, you won’t be liable for business-related debts and lawsuits.

Should you decide to form an LLC, make sure to choose the best LLC service that offers various features, excellent customer support, and a straightforward approach.