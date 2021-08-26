In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best home warranty companies.

Best Home Warranty at a Glance American Home Shield – Long List of Add-Ons

Best Home Warranty Companies to Consider – Reviewing the Top 8

Now that we’ve had a quick look at which companies we will cover in our reviews, continue reading to find more about each in full detail.

American Home Shield Review – Long List of Add-Ons

1.8 million members

Customer service is available online or via phone

No need for maintenance records

American Home Shield warranty reviews reveal that this is one of the top-rated home warranty companies. This is mainly because of its 50 years of existence on the market. Their offer includes tiered plans that provide flexibility.

However, if you pay this warranty in full, you won’t receive a discount. Still, its coverage includes improper installation and repair coverage. AHS also has generous coverage caps.

American Home Shield is available in all states except Alaska, and the Electronic Protection Plan is not available in California.

This home warranty company offers three plans, with the best coverage option being ShieldPlatinum. The plan includes major systems, appliances, plus a home warranty for roof coverage and more.

Pricing plans are as follows:

ShieldSilver – Covers 14 major systems

ShieldGold – Covers everything in ShieldSilver plus nine more appliances.

ShieldPlatinum – Covers 23 systems and appliances + roof leak repairs.

The price depends on your location and mostly ranges from $50 to $60, with service fees starting at $75.

One of the best things according to American Shield Home warranty reviews is that it offers add-ons that you can include in your home warranty. This allows you to expand your home protection plan for your appliances.

There are several benefits and limitations regarding American Home Shield. This is one of the home warranty service companies that does not require maintenance records and lets customers choose several levels of service fees.

On the downside, the repairs are guaranteed for only 30 days, and there were over 14,000 customer complaints in the last three years.

Regardless, we included AHS on our list of best home warranty providers because of a long list of add-ons, 50 years of experience, and flexible pricing plans.

Pros

Excellent add-ons to expand coverage

Flexible pricing plans

The best offer includes roof leak repairs

Covers appliances regardless of their age

Cons

Coverage not available in Alaska

Prices are not transparent

Overview

American Home Shield is among the best home warranty service companies available today. You’ll enjoy excellent add-ons, and your appliances will be insured regardless of how old they are.

In addition, American Home Shield home warranty reviews all share the same opinion that a three-tier home warranty policy provides more flexibility. Plus, you can even purchase a package that includes roof leak repairs.

American Residential Warranty Review – Affordable Home Warranty

Competitive pricing

Free quote online tool

Excellent discounts

ARW focuses on providing customers with home warranty service contracts that cover repairs or replacements of home appliances and systems.

ARW is partnered with The Warranty Group, which allows it to offer customizable home warranty insurance. A. M. Best ranks it with an A+ rating, and ARW can provide the best possible service.

Regarding the availability of its home warranty programs, American Residential Warranty is available in 44 states.

Unfortunately, if you’re located in California, Texas, US Virgin Islands, Florida, Iowa, or Washington, you won’t have access to ARW services.

Besides the Platinum Premier package, which is the best home protection plan available, ARW has six more packages to choose from.

The pricing plans are as follows:

Platinum Premier – $59.99/mo

Platinum – $49.99/mo

Kitchen Plus – $34.99/mo

Heating and Cooling – $39.99/mo

Ultimate electronics protection – $24.99/mo

4-in-1 bundle – $124.99/mo

3-in-1 bundle – $109.99/mo

American Residential Warranty reviews all share the same opinion that the best thing about the company is their plans.

These can help you protect new and old home system components and appliances with a service fee that starts at $55.

You’ll also enjoy 24/7 access to customer support, of course, something that all American home warranty reviews share is very important when selecting a company.

Still, there are several exclusions:

Built-in microwave

Ceiling fans

Garage door opener

Garbage disposal, etc

Regardless, we listed American Residential Warranty among the top home warranty companies because of its excellent features, always available customer support, and decent service fees.

Pros

Fully customizable home warranties

Available electronic protection

Positive customer reviews

Available in 44 states

Cons

Hard to find what’s excluded

Not the best option for large homes

Overview

Based on our comparison of top home warranty companies, American Residential Warranty has one of the neatest websites among similar companies.

You’ll be able to purchase a plan or instantly pull a free quote to check the best option for you. The prices start at $25, but you might also score a discount.

By paying in full, you receive a discount

Free roof coverage

90-day repair guarantee

Besides the standard home warranty services, Select Home Warranty automatically includes $99 worth of free roof coverage in all its plans. You’ll also enjoy two extra months of protection for free if you pay a total annual fee.

Select Home Warranty services are available in most states, excluding California, Nevada, New York, Washington, and Wisconsin.

There are three plans available:

Gold Care – $36/mo, covers six systems and appliances.

Bronze Care – $42/mo, covers eight systems and appliances.

Platinum Care – $36/mo, covers 17 systems and appliances, and is the best offer.

Several add-ons can help you protect sump pumps, pools, lawn sprinklers, and similar systems, placing this offer among the most trusted home warranties. Customer support is available 24/7, 365 days.

There are also some exclusions. They depend on how you maintain your appliances, home systems, and their locations.

These are the appliances and systems they consider:

Ceiling fan lights

Portable pools

Storage tanks

Any system repairs related to hazardous materials, etc.

With Select Home Warranty, you’ll avoid expensive repairs, enjoy affordable prices, and have great discounts. Just a few of the reasons why they are on our best home warranties list.

You’ll also have the option to submit a claim online. The downsides of Select Home Warranty are that you might be charged multiple service fees for multiple repairs and low coverage caps.

We placed Select Home Warranty on our list of best home warranty companies because it offers free roof coverage with any plan.

The company also has several discounts and occasional promotions to help you save on your home warranties.

Pros

Generous discounts

Free roof coverage

Flexible plans

Affordable packages

Cons

Some maintenance records required

A long list of exclusions

Overview

Select Home Warranty is known for its affordable plans and unique offers. Its services and home warranty insurance plans are available in 46 states. It has excellent customer support with the option to submit warranty claims online.

Add-ons let you customize your coverage and enjoy one of the best home warranty plans.

AFC Home Club Review – Benefits for Club Members

Longest work guarantee in the home warranty industry

You can choose your technician

Good discounts

AFC Home Club is more than just a home warranty company, it can easily be the best home warranty option for many reasons.

Besides offering the agreement to fix your home systems and appliances when they malfunction, AFC Home Club provides additional benefits to its club members. These benefits include free credit monitoring and ID protection.

AFC Home Club is one of the best home warranty companies available in 46 states, excluding California, Hawaii, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Plans are divided into two sections, Silver and System and Platinum and Gold plans. Platinum and Gold plans have the best coverage and can help you protect up to 18 appliances and systems.

However, the cost of these plans depends on:

The square footage of your home

The plan you select

The service fee

Any additional coverage

Based on our research and home warranty price comparison, the cost of plans ranges from $43 to $60, with service fees as low as $75 and as high as $125, which is more affordable than other companies.

If you have any kind of home monitoring system, you might be eligible for a discount as well.

AFC Home Club customer support is available 24/7. Still, you should submit a home warranty service request within one day after noticing a malfunction.

When it comes to additional coverage, these include:

Sump pump

Septic system

Hot water dispenser

Pool and spa

Stand-alone freezer

Tankless water heater

Being among the top home warranty companies, AFC Home Club provides excellent service. With membership, you’ll enjoy a lifetime guarantee, the ability to choose your licensed technicians, and constant access to the in-house service team.

However, if you want to cancel, you’ll have to pay a $75 cancellation fee.

We included AFC Home Club in these home warranty company reviews because of its long list of add-ons, great coverage plans, and additional benefits for club members.

AFC Home Club also has a lifetime repair guarantee something that home warranty reviews and consumer reports all point out as one of their best features.

Pros

A long list of add-ons

Excellent plan options

Affordable coverage

Benefits for club members

Cons

$75 cancellation fee

Short deadline to submit the claim after the malfunction

Overview

AFC Home Club is on our list of home warranty insurance reviews because of its excellent offers to club members.

Every plan includes the most extended repair guarantee, 24/7 access to selected technicians, and a guaranteed coverage rate in the next five years.

Choice Home Warranty Review – Comprehensive Coverage

Covers most states

Any plan you select is good

One of the most affordable options

Choice Home Warranty is among the top home warranty picks. It can help you insure the essential appliances and major systems. Plan options are quote-based but still very affordable, and you can use the home warranty quotes online tool to find out the price.

Choice Home Warranty operates in every state besides California and Washington, making it one of the best home warranty companies.

This company has two basic plans with multiple add-ons to help you enjoy the best home warranty for customizable coverage. The add-ons include but are not limited to pools, spa, sump pump, and similar items.

You can get a free quote by using the company’s online tool and purchase your favorite home protection plan. If you pay in full, you’ll also get the first month free.

Like we previously mentioned, there are two plans available, Total and Basic.

The Total plan covers:

AC system

Heating system

Electrical system

Plumbing system

Plumbing stoppage

Water heater, and more

The Basic plan covers all this, except the AC system, refrigerator, and clothes washer or dryer.

Excluded items are:

Cosmetic items like knobs or handles

AC maintenance

Sediment build-up or reservoir tanks

Damage caused by acts of God

In case of a malfunction, you can sign in to submit a new home warranty service request. Customer service is available 24/7, 365 days. Choice Home Warranty reviews reveal that correspondence is fast and easy.

The home warranty from Choice Home Warranty is affordable, and the prices range from $36 to $44 per month, with the service fees ranging from $60 to $85. Add-ons are charged extra.

Choice Home Warranty is the highest-rated home warranty company and offers comprehensive, affordable plans. It also has low service fees and nationwide availability, making it suitable for many homeowners looking to purchase a home warranty in America.

On the downside, we believe that the prices should be more transparent.

We selected this company because it’s a cheap alternative to competition but still has high ratings. The Choice Home Warranty reviews and consumer reports also reveal it comprehensive coverage and great customer service.

Pros

Super affordable

No need for a home inspection

No need for maintenance records

Both plans provide excellent coverage

Cons

Poor customization options

You can’t choose a technician

Overview

Reviews for Choice Home Warranty reveal that you can help you secure most of your appliances regardless of the home protection plan you select.

Being among the cheapest options for a home warranty, with low service fees and decent add-ons, Cinch Home Warranty reviews share that they are definitely worth considering.

Cinch Home Warranty Review – Home Warranty with Pre-Existing Condition Coverage

Covers pre-existing conditions

The longest repair guarantee

Offers discounts on new appliances

Cinch Home Warranty has been in business for over 40 years. It’s among the most established home warranty companies in Florida. Its plans are suitable for homeowners or tenants so that anyone can enjoy living in their home.

This company utilizes modern tools and a powerful customer support network to provide the best service in preventing, diagnosing, and solving issues.

Cinch Home Warranty is not available in Hawaii and Alaska. However, if you live in any other state, you can select one of three home warranty programs, out of which the Complete Home one is the best.

Several add-ons are available and can be included in any plan you select.

Unlike many other home warranty companies in America, Cich provides coverage for some pre-existing conditions and rust and corrosion, which is why they are in our list of the best home warranty companies.

You can submit a home warranty service request online, and its customer support is available 24/7 via online form or phone.

These are the plans, and the prices start at:

Appliances – $27.99/mo, covers only appliances

Build-in Systems – $32.99/mo, covers only home systems

Complete Home – $39.99/mo, includes complete coverage

Keep in mind that the cost of home warranties varies by region. The usual service fee is about $150.

The best thing about Cinch is that it covers some pre-existing conditions and rust, which many other companies don’t include in their plans. Still, the service fee might be too much for some customers.

Cinch is on our list of the best home warranty companies because its home warranty includes pre-existing condition protection. Plus, its plans are suitable for tenants as well.

Pros

40 years of experience in the home warranty industry

Suitable for homeowners and tenants

Comprehensive coverage

180 days repair guarantee

Cons

Not available in Hawaii and Alaska

Higher than the average service fee

Overview

If you’re looking for the best home warranty insurance that can help you cover more than you believe you could get covered, Cinch Home Warranty is the best choice.

With its Complete Home Plan, you’ll enjoy full coverage of home systems components and appliances.

First American Home Warranty Review – Enjoy 35 Years of Experience

Some pre-existing conditions may be fixed

If contractors can’t repair, the item will be replaced

No limit to the number of service requests

Our home warranty reviews wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the First American Home Warranty company.

It serves affordable and comprehensive coverage to over 590,000 customers. It covers even the items that were improperly installed. This company will replace the items that can’t be fixed.

Unfortunately, it’s available only in 35 states. If you’re lucky to live in a location where you can purchase its home protection plan, you’ll have two options, but know that the Premier Plan is the best-seller.

These are the prices:

Basic Plan – $37/mo, covers the essential appliances

Premier Plan – $49,50/mo, covers everything in Basic Plan plus home systems

To see the complete list of covered items, you’l have to pull a quote. You can sign in to place the request online or start the claims process via phone. Overall, the service fees should be average.

First American Home Warranty has been in the home warranty industry for over 35 years.

You can expect simple repairs to be done during the first appointment. Some items that broke before the start of warranty coverage may be repaired. The definitive downside of this affordable home warranty is that it’s not available nationwide.

First American Home Warranty deserves the place on our list because it covers systems and appliances regardless of their age and offers comprehensive plans.

Pros

Insures appliances regardless of their age

35 years of experience

Simple repairs are done in the first home inspection

Covers improperly installed items

Cons

Available only in 35 states

No coverage for roof leaks

Overview

If you’re looking for the best home warranty company, don’t miss checking out First American. This home warranty company will serve you in 35 states and provide comprehensive coverage, even for some items that broke before you purchased the plan.

Liberty Home Guard Review – Covers Wear and Tear Damage

Liberty Home Guard covers normal wear and tear

It has the highest BBB rating among all home warranty companies

Decent cost of service fees

Even though Liberty Home Guard is new on the market, it still offers comprehensive coverage at an affordable price. It even provides coverage for everyday wear and tear damage, something that many home warranties consumer reports look for.

With a long list of add-ons, you’ll enjoy some of the best coverage available. Liberty Home Guard is in our home warranty companies reviews since it’s also the highest-rated BBB company.

When it comes to state availability, Liberty Home Guard serves 46 states. If you live in the area where it’s available, you’ll have access to three plans with add-ons.

Prices and add-ons:

Total Home Guard – The most popular home protection plan insurance starts as low as $1.5/day and covers both appliances and home systems.

Systems Guard – Starts as low as $1/day and covers home systems.

Appliance Guard – Starts as low as $1/day and covers only appliances.

Add-ons include, but aren’t limited to:

Pool and spa

Carpet cleaning

Ejector pump

Generator

Plumbing fixtures

Wine cooler

Limited roof leak

Pest control, and more

Coverage limitations are related to human misuse. As with other warranty companies, customer service is available 24/7. The final price of the plan you select will depend on your location, but you will enjoy a competitive service fee of $60.

We found that Liberty Home Guard reviews reveal that it is one of the best home warranty companies for high-end appliances.

Pros

The highest-rated BBB company in the home warranty industry

Excellent selection of add-ons

Best home warranty for high-end appliances

60 days repair guarantee

Cons

Not available nationwide

Prices vary based on location

Overview

Even though it’s new on the market, Liberty Home Guard earned the highest BBB rating. It will help you protect high-end appliances and even cover for everyday wear and tear.

You’ll enjoy a long list of add-ons that will help you customize your affordable home warranty.

How to Choose the Best Home Warranty Companies

Selecting the best home warranty can be tricky. Some of the best home warranty appliances companies aren’t transparent with pricing. In contrast, others won’t cover all the appliances that you need.

For this article, we focused on several essential features of home appliance warranty companies:

Coverage – A home warranty should cover the most essential home systems and appliances. It can be used regardless of the age of appliances and systems. It can be a better choice than the extended warranty.

– A home warranty should cover the most essential home systems and appliances. It can be used regardless of the age of appliances and systems. It can be a better choice than the extended warranty. Availability – Not all home warranty programs are available in all states. We researched the availability of each home warranty company.

– Not all home warranty programs are available in all states. We researched the availability of each home warranty company. Fees and pricing – The best home appliance warranty is the one that fits your budget. Monthly fees should be affordable for all.

– The best home appliance warranty is the one that fits your budget. Monthly fees should be affordable for all. Waiting period – We also explore how long you have to wait for your coverage to become effective. This way, the companies can protect themselves against dealing with pre-existing conditions.

– We also explore how long you have to wait for your coverage to become effective. This way, the companies can protect themselves against dealing with pre-existing conditions. Customer service – Everyone needs their appliances fixed quickly, and customer service plays a crucial role in the process.

To answer what is the best home warranty company you first have to think about what kind of coverage you need.

Sometimes the coverage will depend on your location, so you’ll have to select the best home warranty company that’s available nationwide.

Usually, you’ll enjoy the insurance for:

Clothes dryer and washer

Refrigerator

Oven

Icemaker

Dishwasher

Microwave

AC, and similar appliances

The usual coverage includes heating and cooling systems, electrical systems, plumbing systems, and water heaters when it comes to home systems.

However, the coverage will depend on the residential home warranties company and the home protection plan you select. You should contact customer support if you have any doubts about exclusions and coverages.

Make a list of what you need to insure before purchasing to know what appliances and home systems components you need covered. Once you’ve got your list, look at reviews of home warranty companies to find one covering what you need.

The second thing to consider before finalizing your purchase is the cost. The cost may depend on your location, discounts, deals, and seasonal offers.

In addition, many of the cheapest home warranty plans may have specific limitations. For example, you might be refused service if you lost your maintenance records.

Always ask which discounts are available. Most likely, you can qualify for a lower price if you pay your plan’s annual cost in full.

The most common way you’ll start your warranty claims process is either by submitting a claim online or calling the company.

Many of the best-rated home warranty companies have a straightforward claim process that you start online. Keep in mind that the usual waiting period is 30 days.

When it comes to service request limits, compare home warranty companies since some might also limit the number of service requests.

There are situations when even the best home warranty company can’t send in an approved contractor to look at your items. Instead, it will be up to you to contact the contractor that diagnosed the issue.

For this, you must be approved first. Otherwise, you most likely won’t be reimbursed for paying the service. Still, the reimbursement options depend on the company.

The service fee is another factor to consider when you compare home warranty companies. This is a flat rate that you’ll pay to the home warranty contractor to come and run diagnostics. Usually, this fee ranges from $60 to $100.

Finally, you should know that each home warranty plan has specific exclusions. These exclusions are usually related to things that don’t affect the essential function of the item, like hinges, lights, or food spoilage.

Read the limitations and carefully compare home warranty providers before purchasing a plan.

What Does a Home Warranty Cover?

The following items will most likely be covered in your home warranty plan:

Air conditioning systems

Heating systems

Ductwork

Electrical components

Plumbing system

Water heater

Garbage disposals

Refrigerators

Ovens

Clothes washers and dryers

Dishwashers

Some companies might also cover ceiling fans, built-in microwaves, and garage door openers. However, even some of the top home warranty companies list these systems in exclusions.

Home warranties won’t cover:

Normal wear and tear damage

Pre-existing conditions

Improper installation

Poor maintenance

Items covered by home insurance

Appliances with manufacturer’s warranty

Your home warranty contract will also list when your home warranty becomes effective. The usual waiting period is 30 days.

Regarding the repair guarantee, even with the best-rated home warranty companies, you’ll usually enjoy 30 days. A company will rarely offer a lifetime guarantee.

FAQ

Is it worth it to get a home warranty? Absolutely yes home warranties are worth it. Fixing your home appliances is expensive and replacing them is even worse. However, you can save money with the right home warranty coverage when sudden issues with your home systems and technology arise. This is why it’s worth going through the best home warranty company reviews and ensuring your home. How does a home warranty work? Absolutely, as long as you compare home warranties and select the ideal one for your needs, it can save you a lot of money and stress in the long run. Once your appliances or home system components stop working and you have a home warranty, you can contact the home warranty company. Then the company will reach out to the provider that will call you to schedule a visit. The provider will then fix the issue. If you’ve chosen the best home warranty service, they will pay for replacement costs and installations if your appliances can’t be fixed. What’s the difference between a home warranty and homeowners insurance? Home insurance policies serve to insure your home structure, liability, and personal belongings. The top home warranties will help you repair or replace home systems and appliances. You can purchase both of these policies separately or together for complete coverage. Do I need to get a home warranty if I already have a manufacturer’s warranty? If you already own a manufacturer’s warranty for your items, chances are you won’t need to purchase the home warranty service. Some home warranty companies even state that items already covered with a manufacturer’s warranty won’t be included in the plan. Do home warranties replace appliances? Many of the best home warranty companies include both repairs and replacements in their plans. However, keep in mind that these companies list specific exclusions. Sometimes, your item wonâ€™t be eligible for the service. This is why research and reading home warranties reviews are crucial. Still, home warranty companies can also provide an allowance to help you pay for replacements.

Summary

The benefits of home warranty programs are tenfold.

It can help you save money for repairs, replace broken items, and keep home systems healthy. Plus, it will also provide you with peace of mind knowing youâ€™ll always have access to legitimate experts to repair your home system components or appliances.

Overall, purchasing home warranty insurance from one of the best home warranty companies is among the smartest moves a homeowner can make.