If you’ve been dealing with higher stress levels than usual, spikes to anxiety at the most inopportune times (like when you’re trying to sleep!), or pain from all the tension in your body, you are not alone. The last couple of years have been trying for the world as a whole and many people, just like you, are turning to natural solutions for relief. When presented with the vast array of CBD products online, you may stop short, get overwhelmed, and click away before being able to land on a product you love. CBD oil is remarkable because it tackles a variety of issues ranging from chronic pain to sleep support. The formula is ultimately what makes CBD products stand apart from each other—you just have to know what you’re looking for.

For a quick rundown, you should know there are three primary types of hemp-derived CBD products. The first is full-spectrum CBD, which contains all the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, including traces of THC. The second is broad-spectrum CBD, which contains a wide range of minor cannabinoids, except without any THC. The third is CBD isolate, which is pure CBD, without any other cannabinoids included in the extract. Although CBD isolate products and broad-spectrum CBD products are popular on the market, many CBD users prefer full-spectrum CBD oil because of the extra benefits it offers. When all cannabinoids are allowed to exist in the extract, they work synergistically to deliver a higher potency for relief. If that sounds like something you’re into, keep reading. We’ve identified the seven best CBD brands known for their premium (yet affordable) CBD products.

7 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Choices – Brand Summary

7 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Choices – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice – Best Full-Spectrum CBD

Pros:

Delta-9 THC + CBD blends

Mushroom + full-spectrum CBD formula

Save up to 25% off

Multiple strength options

Cons:

There are no filtering options on the website that allow you to search for full-spectrum CBD

About CBDfx

CBDfx makes it to the number one spot on this list because they have a wide variety of nonprescription CBD products that serve an entire community of CBD users. You can find broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, and even CBD isolate options on their website. However, our focus is on full-spectrum CBD oil, so we highlight their top full-spectrum CBD products in the next section. We love how generous CBDfx is with its discount coupons. Currently, you can use the code “chill” to save 20% off two items or save up to 25% off three or more items. They recently developed a line of delta-9 THC drops and mushroom blend drops to further enhance their full-spectrum CBD oils and broad-spectrum CBD offerings. There’s no stopping their progress or innovation and we can’t wait to see what new formulations they develop over the coming months and years.

Product Highlights

It all started with the CBD + CBN oil calming tincture available in five concentrations ranging from 500 mg of CBD up to 6000 mg of full-spectrum CBD. The addition of CBN makes this an ultra-relaxing blend for people who need a little more calm in their lives.

CBDfx has also developed delta-9 THC drops that include CBN for a sweet dreams blend that’s perfect to keep on your nightstand. This formula contains full-spectrum CBD, 2.25 mg of THC per serving, and 10 mg of CBN per serving. If you’ve been having any trouble getting to sleep at night, this proprietary blend of sleep terpenes will send you off into dreamland in no time. It’s available in three concentrations ranging from 1500 mg up to 6000 mg.

If you feel like the delta-9 THC sweet dreams blend may be a little too strong for your needs, you could try the delta-9 THC drops plus CBD ultimate chill blend. Both delta-9 THC drop full-spectrum CBD formulas have a psychotropic effect warning, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, you may like the ultimate chill version because it contains full-spectrum CBD, 2.25 mg of THC per serving, and a natural blueberry flavor. This one is available in concentrations ranging from 1500 mg up to 6000 mg of CBD.

Cost and Discounts

As we mentioned, CBDfx frequently runs promotions. Trade your email address to receive member exclusive offers, access to new arrivals, and plenty more. If you’re a first-time customer, use their discount codes to save on the items you purchase. The more you bundle, the more you can rack up savings.

What Customers Think

The calming full-spectrum CBD oil tincture has long been touted for its relaxing benefits. People who suffer from anxiety disorders find that CBD products help to alleviate that wired, tense feeling they tend to experience on a regular basis. Other customers purchase the calming tincture to help relieve aches and pains, like back pain that prevents sleeping. They find that it actually relaxes them enough to allow them to get a good night’s sleep. Customers that have tried the newer delta-9 THC drops note that these products have shocked them with how effective they are. One customer says” it’s better than Ambien and it’s legal.” Some people say it’s the best sleep they’ve had in years, and they love that it arrives quickly after ordering.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

Pros:

Filter by full-spectrum CBD

Over 30,000 five-star reviews

Independent lab certified

Pharmacist formulated CBD products

Cons:

No obvious discount codes when you visit the Green Roads website

About Green Roads

Green Roads has a long-standing reputation with several award-winning CBD products. They have over 30,000 5-star reviews and continue to expand their product offerings with specially created pharmacist formulations. The founder of Green Roads spent more than two decades as a licensed compounding pharmacist before she decided to switch over to creating CBD products full-time. If you’re looking to discover the healthiest version of yourself through the help of hemp-derived CBD products, look no further than Green Roads.

Product Highlights

We love how easy it is to filter for full-spectrum CBD oil on the Green Roads website. The filtering options are clearly labeled at the top of the page, and you can simply click to uncover which products contain full-spectrum CBD. The full-spectrum CBD oil they offer is available in a 10 mg/mL strength option, a 25 mg/mL strength option, and the highest at 50 mg/mL. It’s only available in the original flavor which is described as naturally sweet with some subtle notes of caramel. This pharmacist formulated full-spectrum CBD oil contains a total of six ingredients, which when combined expertly provide a better absorption experience. This means you get relief more quickly and the effects you feel are stronger.

Cost and Discounts

Although there aren’t any obvious discounts available on the website, they do offer several discount and reward programs. Simply scroll to the bottom of the webpage and look over onto the right-hand side of the screen. There is a section that describes all their available discounts so to check if you qualify, be sure to check out this section on their website.

What Customers Think

One customer puts it simply: “tried many, found the best.” Many people have to try several different CBD products before they find one that really works for them. This was the case with Tom, a verified reviewer, who had been searching for the best full-spectrum CBD oil for nearly 10 months. After trying Green Roads’ full-spectrum CBD products, he feels he’s found the best out there. Another verified buyer, Alexandra, says that a nightly dose of Green Roads’ full-spectrum CBD oil is all she needs to keep her going strong the next day. She’s grateful to have found a product that works well for her, and she highly recommends it to anyone who’s on the fence about it.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

Pros:

20% off your first order

Multiple flavors available

Water-soluble delivery system

Proprietary nanotechnology

Cons:

Only one concentration option is available

About CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman focuses on creating ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich CBD oil that’s derived from high-quality industrial hemp. They make it to the third spot on this list as an honorable mention because they take a different approach to full-spectrum products. Instead of relying on a fat-soluble full-spectrum CBD oil, they’ve developed proprietary nanotechnology that makes their products nine times more bioavailable than anything else on the market today. This is because they wanted to find a way to make their CBD products more efficiently absorbed by the human body. They also partner with veterans, artists, and others to help bring wellness to their communities. Their innovation is what has put them on the map and their mission to bring wellness to humans and the earth is what is keeping them focused on an upward trajectory.

Product Highlights

The full-spectrum CBD oil offered by CBD American Shaman is available in several different flavors including lemon, piña colada, grape, cherry limeade, and of course the natural hemp flavor. These full-spectrum CBD oils are available in one concentration only of 300 mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle.

Cost and Discounts

No matter the flavor you select, the cost is the same for each bottle. Unlike other websites, CBD American Shaman doesn’t offer any obvious discounts, but we suspect that when you sign up to receive their newsletter, you’ll be privy to some member-exclusive discounts.

What Customers Think

Customers use these CBD products to take the edge off the day. One verified buyer, Tracy, shares that she’s been using this product for a few years. Initially, she started using it for bursitis and later realized that the CBD oil was having an extremely calming effect on her mood. She noticed she wasn’t getting as angry as she used to at work. Plus, she hasn’t had to get a cortisone shot in over a year. Other customers call this full-spectrum CBD product a lifesaver. Not only does she feel much more relaxed during the day, but she also sleeps better through the night.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

4. CBDistillery – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Search by full-spectrum CBD

Different flavors available

Try different, targeted formulas

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

Selection of full-spectrum CBD oil may feel overwhelming for new CBD users

About CBDistillery

When you hop onto the CBDistillery website, you can easily sort by full-spectrum CBD. Simply look over to the left of the screen and click on full-spectrum CBD oil to only be shown full-spectrum CBD products. There are too many to highlight in this article but it’s worth checking out the many targeted formulas they offer. CBDistillery is more than just a brand that offers a wide array of exceptional CBD products. It’s part of the CBD movement that focuses on widespread education and the latest industry research. They want to make sure that their customer base is completely satisfied with their list of CBD products, so they focus on accountability, respect, and the drive to succeed.

Product Highlights

Try CBDistillery’s best full-spectrum CBD oil tincture, which is perfect for everyday use. It’s available in different concentrations but the most popular is the extra strength option, which contains 1000 mg of CBD. This full-spectrum CBD oil is also available in two other flavors, including mango and a limited edition peppermint tincture.

One of the newest products that CBDistillery has formulated is the raw synergy CBDA plus CBD 1:1 tincture that contains all the wellness benefits of full-spectrum CBD along with a robust terpene profile unique to raw CBD extracts. It’s almost like drinking fresh-squeezed juice. The flavor is a lot bolder than any other full-spectrum CBD oils you may have tried, and the wellness benefits are notably different as well.

For a full-spectrum CBD product that aids with sleep, check out CBDistillery’s sleep synergy CBN plus CBD 1:3 tincture. This full-spectrum CBD oil comes in a 30 mL bottle and contains 900 mg of full-spectrum CBD along with 300 mg of CBN, the cannabinoid known for its relaxing properties. It has a natural flavor and is designed specifically to promote sleep and help you get the rest you deserve.

Cost and Discounts

You can save an extra 20% off any product when you subscribe to receive the CBD oil on a regular basis. CBDistillery offers a 60-day risk-free satisfaction guarantee so that you can explore their CBD products without feeling any obligation to love them. But based on everything we know, you will.

What Customers Think

Customers report that these products work as described. The sleep synergy full-spectrum CBD oil is described as an excellent product that helps with sleep and relaxation. Cosmo, a verified buyer, states that he uses it every night for help getting to sleep quickly. Another verified buyer, Trish, wouldn’t want to be without it—ever! She says she’s even gotten her husband to try it and now they both swear by it. Customers who have tried the raw synergy CBD oil find that it delivers a mellow, energizing effect. It’s clean tasting with a wonderful flavor that delivers a natural energy boost—you can experience a relaxed, focused mood that positively impacts your days.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

Pros:

Eco-friendly

Vegan and USDA organic

Lab-tested

100% natural

Cons:

The website design is a bit difficult to navigate with—the placement of text and photos makes it feel chaotic

About Absolute Nature CBD

Absolute Nature CBD is a company that has won the “best all-natural CBD provider” award. They’ve led with excellence from the very first days and have stuck with their fundamental aspirations to remain honest, informative, transparent, eco-friendly, and charitable. They focus on creating CBD products that are high-quality, organic, and contaminant-free. What sets Absolute Nature CBD apart from its competitors is its CBD assistance discount programs. They know that many people could benefit from full-spectrum CBD oil products but not all of them may be able to justify the cost. Because they feel strongly that everyone should have the right to access CBD oil, they put together a discount program that helps individuals who need the help obtain access to approved non-prescription CBD products. Some of the people who qualify for these discount services include those suffering from autism, epilepsy, or similar conditions. Assistance for those on long-term disability and who get approved for their low-income assistance program can also benefit. Finally, first responders and veterans can also enjoy 60% off the full price of their CBD products.

Product Highlights

You won’t find CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD options on the Absolute Nature CBD website. They’re focused primarily on full-spectrum CBD oils with unique formulations. Their most popular CBD oil contains 1000 mg of full-spectrum CBD. This one is also available in a lower concentration of 500 mg of CBD.

The newest product release is a 1000 mg full-spectrum CBD plus CBG oil. This whole plant CBD oil contains nothing except hemp extract and MCT oil for maximum absorption. The CBG gives this formula an energizing effect, which is ideal for daytime use.

Cost and Discounts

Absolute Nature CBD is known for its compassion discounts, which make its CBD products available to those who otherwise would not be able to afford them. So long as you qualify for one of their assistance programs, you can gain access to their line of full-spectrum CBD oil products.

What Customers Think

Linda, a verified purchaser, had some questions before she was able to decide on the perfect product for her. She sent an email over to the customer service team and received a very long, detailed email within an hour. She describes the experience as pleasant and has found that the full-spectrum CBD oil she selected is working great. Another verified purchaser, Patricia, tried several advertised products before but never felt fully satisfied with how they made her feel. Since she’s recently experienced some health issues that have caused her pain, she is grateful to be experiencing relief offered by the full-spectrum CBD oils from Absolute Nature CBD.

Learn more at AbsoluteNatureCBD.com

Pros:

Enjoy a caffeine-free energy boost

All-natural citrus flavors

Formula includes adaptogens

500 mg of full-spectrum CBD

Cons:

Only one concentration option

About Raw Botanics

We love a company that provides honest guidance and keeps its ingredient list 100% organic. The Raw Botanics Co. combines exotic hemp-derived cannabinoids, functional mushrooms, custom terpenes, and botanical adaptogen extracts to help you perform at your peak. To create their pure products, they’ve partnered with trusted USA-based partners who use supercritical CO2 extraction methods for their CBD products. You can find both broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum products available on their website. We also love that they’re focused on empathy and giving back. They donate 1% of their annual revenue plus a 2% founders match to nonprofit partners that are aligned with their mission and values.

Product Highlights

The Raw Botanics Co. sells a RISE CBD tincture that contains 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil. This is the ideal full-spectrum CBD support you need to help you get your day started on the right foot. The effects are subtle but potent, energizing your body naturally without you having to reach for several cups of coffee to get you started. This formula contains a proprietary energy-specific blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and adaptogens. The flavor is described as citrusy with notes of orange, tangerine, and lemon. Use this tincture to improve your energy levels, lower your stress levels, and support your immune system. It’s a great daytime formula to deliver anti-inflammatory benefits as well, which can reduce any discomfort or pain you may be feeling.

Cost and Discounts

In order to qualify for free shipping you have to spend at least $100. Otherwise, you can expect to pay a small shipping fee. Although there are no discount codes available on the website, you can sign up to gain access to special offers, free giveaways, and one-of-a-kind deals.

What Customers Think

Verified reviewer, Sam, loves the RISE CBD tincture because it gives her the energy she needs. She does mention, however, that she has tried other products from this brand, and she’s loved every one. All of them taste great and work well but she mentioned that RISE is a good place to start if you are new to CBD. Another customer shares that having a keto-friendly CBD product was a key reason why he selected this brand to purchase from. He calls the energy boost subtle, but he finds that it lasts him throughout the day. Ultimately, sustained energy is what he was looking for, so he is very pleased.

Learn more at RawBotanics.com

7. Fab CBD – Good Variety

Pros:

Several flavors are available

Choose between four concentrations

Less than 0.3% THC

Organically farmed in Colorado

Cons:

You must spend a minimum of $99 to qualify for free shipping

About Fab CBD

Fab CBD operates with a simple mission to help its customers by creating the best products in the CBD market and providing extraordinary customer service. They aim to help people live a preventive wellness lifestyle, so they can grow into their older years feeling better than they did when they were in their 20s. The products that Fab CBD manufactures are driven by science, innovation, and attention to what their customers want. From the sourcing of ingredients to the manufacture of their CBD products, they prioritize integrity. They’re also focused on giving back because as a company, they stand for doing good. When you purchase from Fab CBD, you become a part of their ecosystem, which is focused on giving back to their communities.

Product Highlights

Purchase Fab CBD full-spectrum CBD oil blends in different concentrations ranging from 300 mg up to 2400 mg of CBD per 30 mL bottle. Select from their natural flavor option or try something different with their citrus, mint, vanilla, or berry flavors.

Cost and Discounts

If you’re looking to break up your payments, take advantage of Sezzle, which allows you to make four interest-free payments—they help you splurge so you don’t have to take the hit of a large purchase to your bank account on the same day!

What Customers Think

Customers say this CBD oil works like a charm and tastes great too. Verified buyer, Chris, says that he orders CBD oil roughly once a month and he uses three different companies. However, he has found that Fab CBD is his favorite because they offer the highest value. People who don’t enjoy the herbaceous flavor of natural CBD love that they can enjoy great flavors while harnessing all the benefits CBD offers.

What Factors Did We Look At To Choose These 7 Brands?

Whether you’re looking for a CBD isolate, a broad-spectrum, or a full-spectrum CBD oil product, you have to know what you’re looking for. Not all companies operate with the same kind of integrity that the companies we highlight in this article operate with. To ensure we only recommend the highest quality brands, this is what we looked for:

High-Quality Ingredients

This is always the first thing we look at when exploring CBD products. If the ingredients list isn’t clean and intentional, we know the CBD brand is just trying to turn a quick profit. Creating high-quality CBD products is about more than attractive packaging and witty marketing. We looked behind the veil to see what ingredients are included in each formula to ensure you’re getting the best the CBD market has to offer.

Brand Trust and Reputation

Customers can easily tell when a brand is worth trusting. They can tell from the moment they place an order to the moment they receive their product. They can especially tell based on how well the customer service teams treat them. When you can tell that a customer service team is genuinely invested in helping you find a product that works for you, you know you’ve found a good brand. If they’re just trying to sell you something and get you off the phone, that’s a red flag. We only selected companies that have earned the trust of their customers and that have managed to maintain a positive reputation.

Charitable Initiatives

We want CBD brands to prosper, and we also want to see what they do with their success. We love highlighting brands that prioritize charitable initiatives and that ensure certain segments of the population have access to their CBD products, even if they can’t afford them.

Affordability

We selected a wide range of price points for you to find a budget-friendly option for your needs. We also highlighted when a brand has specific discount programs to help you figure out if you qualify for extra discounts. Whenever we saw a discount coupon code, we let you know where to find it, but we also suggest that if you find a brand you like, subscribe to the newsletter so that you can be the first to know when they have sales.

What is Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

You’ve heard about the three types of CBD on the market which include CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. Full-spectrum CBD oil refers to oil that encompasses all the minor cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp extract. When all of these are extracted together into one formula, the oil tends to perform better because it’s utilizing what’s called” the entourage effect”. Think about it as there being strength in numbers. Full-spectrum CBD oils also incorporate minor traces of THC, which is the reason some people may prefer a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. However, if you’re looking to harness all the amazing benefits of CBD, full-spectrum is the way to go.

How to Choose the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

To choose the best full-spectrum CBD oil, consider the following:

Price

Having access to a budget-friendly product is what will ensure that you can keep up with your daily doses for as long as you need. Look at the different price points across different CBD brands and consider which is the most affordable. Sometimes, the “subscribe and save” option really knocks down the total price while other times, flash sales and special promotions may be more attractive.

Flavor

Hemp has a natural, earthy, sometimes sweet flavor but it’s not for everyone. Consider if you can tolerate or even enjoy the natural hemp taste or if you need to purchase a product that has a fruity or sweet flavor to help you get it down.

Concentration

Aside from the other two considerations, this is perhaps the most important. How strong your CBD doses are will affect how you feel. Consider whether you’re looking to manage anxiety or whether you’re looking to manage pain. Also, consider that your body chemistry is different than anybody else’s, so another person’s experience may not exactly mirror your own.

Ultimately, be open to trying different CBD brands if the first one you select doesn’t work as you expected it to. It may take a little bit of experimentation before you land on a product you absolutely love and can’t live without, so be patient with yourself as you explore the CBD market.

Health Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD oil has tons of benefits for both young and old. It’s known for helping to relieve anxiety and helping you manage your everyday stressors. It can help induce a state of calm even when you’re in the middle of bumper-to-bumper traffic and you’re late for an important meeting. Don’t let life’s mishaps overwhelm you and keep CBD oil at your side at all times to make sure you have the focus and clarity you need to stay afloat.

Sometimes, anxiety comes through like an unexpected thunderstorm. When the skies clear, you realize what your trigger was. Other times, anxiety lives just beneath the surface, threatening to derail you at any moment. When you suffer from an anxiety disorder like post-traumatic stress disorder, the symptoms can render you helpless, even in your dreams. Waking in a cold sweat and dealing with flashbacks is something no one should live with—and if they do, CBD can be a welcome medicinal supplement to help quell those heavy waves of panic.

CBD can be used as a mood lifter. Aside from helping to relieve anxiety, it helps to boost the mood of users. For people who struggle with depressive episodes, CBD can serve as a mood regulator, so moods don’t dip too far down. Adding a little bit of emotional balance can completely change your quality of life. You don’t have to lose time when clouds hover, threatening thunder. Instead, the intensity of what you feel is relieved, which allows you to operate with a more balanced perspective.

Epileptic symptoms are the reason CBD even became a household name. In 2018, the FDA approved Epidiolex, which is branded CBD. It was approved for use in patients as young as two years old for the treatment of two rare seizure disorders, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. When taken as a supplement to other specialized medications, patients who used CBD experienced a significant decrease in seizures.

CBD oil is also fantastic for relieving pain. It works as an anti-inflammatory and it has analgesic properties, which can help to soothe tired muscles, stiff joints, and even tension headaches. Use CBD oil as a way to relax, especially after a tense day, and you’ll find that you’re able to settle into sleep more easily. It’s an especially helpful supplement for people withdrawing from opioids. Even if the opioid use is short-term, many patients find that the withdrawal from these drugs is uncomfortable. Many professionals suggest approved nonprescription CBD products because they can help bridge the gap and alleviate withdrawal symptoms, offering some comfort until the body’s balance is restored.

How to Use CBD Oil?

Administering CBD oil is extremely simple. Simply select your preferred concentration, fill the dropper as instructed by the manufacturer, and place the oil beneath your tongue. This is called a sublingual administration method. Hold the oil underneath your tongue for at least 30 seconds, preferably a minute, and then go ahead and swallow it. That’s all you need to do to begin enjoying the benefits of CBD. Wait to see how you feel after administration and adjust your dose to suit your needs. Some people prefer to dose in the morning and again in the evening.

Does CBD Have Any Side Effects?

Most people don’t experience any side effects when starting a CBD oil routine. The effects of CBD are subtle but noticeable and typically, you only experience side effects if the dose you’re taking is too high or if you take the CBD on an empty stomach. If this is the case, you may experience:

Gastrointestinal upset

Stool changes

Nausea or vomiting

Excessive sleepiness

If you’re new to CBD, please consult with your doctor, especially if you’re already taking medication. CBD is known to interact with some medicines so double-check that it’s safe for you to consume before you do!

Conclusion

While some CBD users shy away from full-spectrum CBD oil products, those who have tried them know that they’re the most potent option available, delivering massive relief—whether you’re looking to reduce pain and inflammation or you’re looking for a product that helps you access the land of dreams more easily, full-spectrum products have you covered. We hope we’ve made your search for a high-quality product a little bit easier with this article—the CBD market is vast but don’t be fooled by brands that haven’t done their homework. Stick with reputable companies that know what they’re doing.

This article has been supplied by Green Living, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles Magazine.