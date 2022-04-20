What Is Creatine?

Creatine is improved gym performance. It’s fast, lean muscle growth. It’s boosted strength and rapid recovery. It’s the world’s most researched, safest, natural supplement on the market.

But let’s back up a bit.

Creatine is a compound found naturally in the human body that’s heavily involved with muscle growth and maintenance. But we don’t produce enough on our own to give us the results we’re looking for.

Everyone from pro bodybuilders to advanced athletes to the average gym-goer benefits from the supplement to maximize muscle potential, performance, and size. It’s easy to add into your routine and relatively cheap.

Even though it’s a polarizing topic in the health and fitness world, there’s simply nothing not to like about it, as you’re about to find out.

The 5 Best Creatine Supplements for Men in 2022

To create our top five list, we’ve put a bunch of supplements through the wringer. Time, effort, and hours of research have been pumped into finding, analyzing, and deciding the best of the best creatine.

Let this list save you from wasting money on low-quality, ineffective, expensive supplements. With these options, the strength, muscle, and performance improvements you’ve been searching for are right around the corner.

#1. Huge Creatine Monohydrate

Huge Supplements is a bodybuilding supplement brand dedicated to bringing the best, science-backed supps to athletes and fitness fanatics around the world. The team works tirelessly to produce and test the latest products and advancements in nutritional supplements.

Their latest product is Huge Creatine, a tablet form of creatine monohydrate. For just $29.95 per container, you get a one-month supply (150 tablets) of pure creatine to aid muscle mass growth, strength, recovery, and endurance.

And yes, this product sits at number one for a reason! We don’t want to keep you waiting for the best of the best.

We prefer tablets over powder. Why? Because it’s near impossible to find a creatine powder that tastes nice, meaning you’re forcing it down every day — and nobody wants that long-term. Plus, tablets are far more convenient and easier to take; no more lugging huge tubs of powder around.

The serving size is five tablets, with each one containing 1000mg of creatine monohydrate, allowing you to get the recommended 5g of the supplement every single day. The clean formula means you’re not paying for non-essential additives, dyes, or fillers.

We find it to be the best creatine for men available right now. We can’t see it straying from the top of our best list any time soon. Click here to visit the official product page.

Quick-Glance Pros

It comes in tablets for easy consumption and convenience

You receive 150 tablets in the bottle, which is equivalent to a month’s supply

The effects kick in rapidly

Fantastic for those who can never find a creatine powder that tastes good

Each tablet has 1000mg of creatine monohydrate

Serving is five tablets which ensure you get the scientifically recommended dosage of 5000mg creatine every day

Exceptional value for money

Quick-Glance Cons

Five tablets might be a lot for some people to consume every day

Only available on the official Huge Supplements website

#2. Transparent Labs Strength Series Creatine HMB

Transparent Labs, a Utah-based company, provides an entire suite of sports supplements, each containing science-backed ingredients that have passed clinical testing. They’re big on formula transparency, ensuring you get the best of the best, regardless of what you buy.

But, of course, we’re here to review their Strength Series Creatine HMB. So, let’s get into it.

Each scoop of the Creatine HMB powder contains 5,000mg of creatine monohydrate and a dose of hydroxy methylbutyrate (i.e., HMB). The latter helps both professional athletes and average gym-goers retain muscle.

Even though we’d typically recommend tablets or capsules over powder, we appreciate that Transparent Labs’ comes in multiple flavors. While other brands only create an unflavored creatine option, these guys let you pick from delicious flavors like Orange and Watermelon.

Quick-Glance Pros

An impressive array of flavors to choose from

The HMB could help retain the muscle the creatine monohydrate helps you build

No fillers or dyes to be found

100% ingredient transparency

Clinically dosed formula

Quick-Glance Cons

Costlier than other creatine supplements on our list due to the black pepper and HMB additions (roughly $1.50 per serving, although some may say it’s worth it for the flavor choice)

Limited availability

#3. Forzagen Creatine

Forzagen is a sports supplement brand that creates straightforward, effective products. They pride themselves on helping everybody reach their fitness and body goals with cleverly crafted nutritional powders, capsules, and cookies. It’s no wonder they’ve ended up on our top five list!

The brand’s creatine monohydrate comes in a 400g tub of powder, equating to 80 servings. With every scoop, you get a whopping 99.9% purity. In other words, five grams actually gives you five grams of the supplement.

Unlike EFX Sports (see number five on our list), Forzagen does recommend a loading phase of four five-gram servings in 250ml of water before or after training every day for seven days. Afterward, they suggest one five-gram serving in 250ml of water or protein shake daily to maintain levels. And we’d have to agree.

The only thing we weren’t too keen on is that it’s a powder. As you’ve probably gathered by our review of Huge Creatine, we prefer tablets because they’re easier to consume. In our opinion, powder just adds to your workload!

Despite that, Forzagen Creatine Monohydrate is a very high-quality product. It’s pure, made in the USA, certified by NSF, and comes with clear usage instructions.

Quick-Glance Pros

Made in the United States of America

Certified by NSF and GMP

It comes with easy-to-understand dosage instructions, making it a good choice for beginners

The standard tub contains 80 servings, which equates to one month of average use

Pure ingredients

Decent value for money

Quick-Glance Cons

Unflavored powders are known for being quite unpleasant to drink (if you’ve ever tried unflavored whey protein, you’ll know what we mean)

More time-consuming to ingest than tablets

#4. German Creatine

German Creatine is a micronized creatine monohydrate. It comes in a 300g tub, which equates to 60 servings.

Thanks to its micronized structure, the powder mixes smoothly with your shake and absorbs into your body quicker. While it isn’t a must-have for us, some people prefer micronized options for these reasons. They claim it’s very effective at improving strength, muscle mass, and performance.

All creatine, especially monohydrates, provide these benefits. Other brands would go out of business very quickly if they didn’t! So, while these results do happen with German Creatine, they aren’t exclusive to the specific product.

With that said, we do appreciate that it’s manufactured in the United States of America in top-notch facilities. The supplement has been crafted following industry best practices.

Quick-Glance Pros

The powder form is great if you’re looking to mix it with your protein powder shake

Clean formula with no unnecessary extras

Manufactured in the USA in high-class facilities

Good manufacturing practices followed

60 servings per tub

Micronized structure

Quick-Glance Cons

It isn’t as popular as some of the other options

It could have an off-putting taste

#5. EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn

Kre-Alkalyn is an ultra-popular creatine supplement produced by EFX Sport. The brand specializes in budget-friendly fitness goods that, depending on your location, can be found in mainstream stores.

The supplement comes in a vegan purple capsule to make ingesting easy. Plus, you won’t have to worry about whether you’ll like the taste before purchasing.

Although, you can find it in powdered form if you’d rather add it to your post-workout shakes.

Unlike other monohydrates, Kre-Alkalyn is buffered to a certain pH level. However, this doesn’t make it any more or less effective than standard, non-buffered varieties.

The only study conducted on this specific creatine supplement is the research performed by the manufacturer. It claimed that people using Kre-Alkalyn experienced considerably different results than those using other monohydrates.

In reality, you’ll get the same benefits for overall sports performance, muscle growth, endurance, and strength.

Quick-Glance Pros

Easy consuming thanks to the vegan capsules

Only creatine monohydrate with a pH of 12

Tested for banned substances and purity

Stable and patented

The manufacturer states there’s no need to begin with a loading dose due to the buffering

Quick-Glance Cons

More expensive than regular creatine monohydrate due to its buffered state

Limited availability

Choosing The Best Creatine Supplements for Men

Okay, you know all about the top five best creatine supplements for men now. But, it’s understandable if you’re wondering how we decided on the final group.

With so many brands out there, we decided which factors influenced our rankings most. In the end, we settled on the following:

Creatine Form

There are six forms of creatine available, but monohydrate is by far the best. It benefits from the most research and is known to be the safest and most effective, as stated by the director of sports medicine research at Mayo Clinic Health System, Andrew Jagim, Ph.D.

Luckily, it’s also the friendliest to your bank account. The other forms tend to be more expensive and don’t have as much scientific backing.

Product Quality

Not every creatine supplement was made equal. Finding truly high-quality brands is a challenge, especially in such a saturated market. So, we chose our top five based on:

the quality of ingredients within the supplement.

the lack of fillers and unnecessary additives. It’s worth noting here that electrolytes don’t enhance the effectiveness of creatine. Therefore, paying for a product packed with them is a waste of money. If you want to incorporate electrolytes into your creatine supplement, simply mix it with a sports drink.

best manufacturing practices.

optimal dosages.

Reviews

People are quick to tell the world when they love or hate something. So, we took reviews very seriously. After all, if a supplement has mainly one- or two-star ratings, it’s safe to say it won’t do the trick.

Price

Finally, we considered the price. As we’ve mentioned, creatine tends to be easy on the wallet. Still, we wanted to be mindful of such a make or break factor.

Budgets shouldn’t be broken for the sake of a good supplement. So, we’ve ensured our top five will leave you with only the performance and muscle benefits and not a depleted bank account.

How Creatine Can Benefit You

There’s a reason why creatine is adored by many athletes. It brings a wealth of benefits that you notice rather quickly (especially if you load for five to seven days, but we’ll talk about that later).

Let’s have a look at the top six advantages in detail.

It Helps You Build Lean Muscle

Creatine is the globe’s most effective muscle building supplement. It helps pack on the lean muscle pounds — and who doesn’t want that? First-timers should expect to notice an increase within the first week due to a spike in the muscles’ water content.

But let’s talk long-term.

As you continue taking creatine, it helps muscle fiber growth by triggering biological pathways.

Studies have shown a significant muscle mass increase among people taking creatine compared to those on the same training regimen who aren’t taking the supplement.

Essentially, it helps you see the results you want faster.

It Improves Athletic Performance

We’ll say it before and we’ll say it again — there’s a reason why creatine is so highly regarded among athletes!

Its role in ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production means it provides massive (potentially up to 15%) high-intensity exercise performance improvements by enhancing your:

Strength

Muscle endurance

Sprint ability

Ballistic power

Brain performance

Fatigue resistance

And the best part? It isn’t just for advanced athletes. Regardless of your fitness level, creatine can benefit you.

It Accelerates Recovery

Creatine mitigates both muscle fatigue and general tiredness by decreasing recovery times, allowing you to perform at your best whenever you hit the gym. No more working through excessive DOMS pains.

Therefore, it has also been featured in our best muscle recovery supplements article. In our opinion, it’s a must have.

It Makes You Stronger

This supplement is effectively your body’s magic potion.

Alongside increasing your lean mass, it changes various cellular pathways that stimulate new muscle growth. In other words, it accelerates the formation of protein chains which build muscle fibers, rapidly adding to your physical strength.

Plus, a few studies show it decreases myostatin levels. What’s myostatin, we hear you ask? It’s a molecule despised by many bodybuilders as it’s known to stunt muscle growth. Therefore, lower levels allow you to build muscle and strength much faster.

It Can Help Repair Damage Following Injuries

Creatine helps speed up general recovery. However, it can even allow your body to heal faster from injuries, whether they’re sport-related or not. It’ll help you get back on your feet and in the gym as quickly as possible.

It Improves Cognitive Function and Mental Clarity

Researchers published evidence in 2003 that concluded creatine works to enhance mental performance.

The study involved a group taking a placebo and another taking a five-gram supplement each day for six weeks. When tested on timed intelligence and working memory after the six weeks, those taking creatine performed better than those on the placebo.

A similar study conducted in 2007 validated these findings.

Body and mind improvements? We’d say yes to that any day.

How Much Creatine Should You Take?

Trainers typically suggest a “loading phase” when you begin taking creatine to quickly maximize your muscles’ stores. At this stage, you take a reasonably large amount over a five-to-seven-day course to saturate your muscles.

The most popular approach to creatine loading is to consume 20 grams every day for no more than seven days. In practice, you’ll be taking four five-gram servings throughout your day at this stage.

Once you’ve loaded, you only need to take between two and ten grams (five grams is usually recommended) every day to maintain your creatine stores.

But be sure to give your body a week-long break from it every eight weeks.

So, Everybody Needs The Loading Phase, Right?

Not necessarily! While it certainly helps pump the supplement into your body, it’s not always needed to boost overall creatine levels.

If you aren’t comfortable loading, just go straight in with five grams a day. Just be aware that it’ll take around three extra weeks to maximize your muscles’ stores (i.e., you’ll need to practice patience to see results).

Consideration: You Need to Drink More Water!

While taking creatine, experts recommend increasing the amount of water you consume every day. It’s always important to stay hydrated, but even more critical when supplementing with creatine.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet and ensuring you drink enough water maintains a stable amount of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals in your body (which is always a good thing).

Can You Stack Creatine With Other Supplements?

Yes, stacking creatine with beta-alanine is often recommended for powerlifters and endurance athletes.

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid because it occurs naturally in your body (unlike essential amino acids that we have to obtain from food).

It enhances athletic performance by working with histidine to produce carnosine, which mitigates the accumulation of lactic acid. Therefore, allowing you to train harder and faster.

A stack containing beta alanine and creatine monohydrate produces excellent endurance and fatigue-prevention results. You’ll be relieved to know researchers have tested this claim, and the results are clear — the stack works.

You can consider the two supplements “catalysts” of one another meaning they improve each other’s strengths.

Overall, stacking creatine with beta-alanine provides the following benefits:

Supreme strength boosts

Improves aerobic endurance

Prevents muscular fatigue when performing high-intensity exercises

Speeds up recovery times

Enhances mental focus and clarity

Improves lean body composition

One of our personal favorite factors of this stack is that both supps are affordable. Not to mention they’re considered to be the best innate performance boosters.

When Is The Best Time to Take Creatine?

You can take creatine on rest days, before workouts, and after workouts — essentially, whenever it suits you.

However, when you first start taking the supplement, you need to maximize your body’s creatine store by taking it four times a day for five to seven days. After that, a smaller daily dose taken 30 minutes before a workout is adequate to maintain your body’s store.

Supplementing after your workout or rest days can help increase glycogen storage when combined with carbohydrates. In other words, it delays fatigue, reduces inflammation, and aids recovery, making it a great addition to your post-workout shake.

The best results come from those consuming between 80 and 100 grams of carbs. But even those on low-carb diets can benefit from creatine; just forty grams is sufficient.

If you’re after a more conclusive answer, we’d recommend taking it before or after training. Some people like to split the dose (i.e., 2.5g before and 2.5g afterward).

For those using powdered creatine, you can simply drink half the mixture before working out and the rest when you’re finished.

What Is The Best Form of Creatine?

We prefer creatine monohydrate. Why? Because it’s the most-researched form, meaning its many benefits have been scientifically validated.

This type is made up of a water molecule and a creatine molecule. Sometimes manufacturers remove the water molecule, creating an anhydrous which is 100% creatine by weight rather than 90%. Other times they micronize it to increase water solubility, potentially enhancing your body’s ability to absorb the nutrients.

Thanks to all the research conducted on this form of creatine, we know it’s safe to use and effective (not to mention wallet-friendly), regardless of the manufacturing processes used to create it.

Even though the monohydrate type is the gold standard, you might be interested to learn about the other five kinds. So, let’s go over these now.

Creatine Ethyl Ester

Several manufacturers believe creatine ethyl ester is better than other forms, including our tried and true monohydrate. And while some evidence suggests this type is better absorbed by the body, a study directly comparing the two discovered ethyl ester was far worse at increasing creatine levels in the muscles and blood.

As it stands, you shouldn’t opt for creatine ethyl ester. It’s simply not as effective as the monohydrate variety.

Creatine Hydrochloride

Over recent years, creatine hydrochloride, or HCI for short, has amassed considerable popularity with a few supplement users and manufacturers.

Speculations surrounding the supreme water solubility sparked the initial interest. However, there aren’t any published experiments on creatine HCI use in humans to actually validate the theory.

Therefore, it’ll probably come as no shock that we don’t recommend this form either! It cannot compete with the sheer amount of research-backed evidence behind the monohydrate type.

Buffered Creatine

Now here is where supplement manufacturers tried to get creative. They attempted to better the stability of creatine in the stomach by combining it with an alkaline powder, making a buffered variety.

You might be wondering, “why did they bother?” Well, they were playing into the hands of the people who claimed to experience upset stomachs, cramping, or bloating when taking creating.

As you’ll discover in the side effects section later, it’s clear such claims have zero scientific merits. But nevertheless, manufacturers decided to create something that would abolish these feelings.

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work.

A study comparing the monohydrate and buffered forms found zero differences in supplements’ effectiveness. Plus, power production and bench press strength were unchanged, regardless of the type taken.

In the end, buffered forms aren’t worse than monohydrates. But they certainly aren’t better either.

Liquid Creatine

Liquid creatine is already dissolved in water when you buy. Consider it your ready-to-go option.

But proceed with caution as the research suggests they’re less effective than monohydrate powders (i.e., zero performance enhancements). In addition, some studies conclude creatine could break down when left in liquid over a few days, rendering the pre-mixed drinks useless.

Creatine Magnesium Chelate

Lastly, this type is exactly what it says on the tin — creatine with magnesium. “Chelate” simply means the magnesium is adhered to the creatine molecule.

Similar to all the other forms, it showed no difference in performance enhancement compared with standard monohydrate forms.

After all that, it’s pretty clear why we prefer the tried and true monohydrate type!

Should You Start Taking Creatine?

Absolutely! As far as supplements go, creatine is relatively inexpensive, not to mention completely safe to use (see the section below for more info). With zero side effects and bucketloads of benefits, it’s a fantastic addition to your diet.

Whether you decide to do the recommended loaded phase or not, you’ll notice enhanced performance, a boost in lean muscle gains, and improved strength. What’s not to love?

The Side Effects of Creatine

Creatine is one of the world’s most heavily researched supplements. But despite all the science-backed benefits, some people still claim it’s terrible for you. Spoiler alert: they’re wrong.

The International Society of Sports Nutrition conclusively states that creatine is extremely safe and one of the most beneficial supplements available today. Plus, globally recognized researchers who’ve studied it for over three decades concur it’s one of the safest on the market.

So, although people (note: people not scientists or researchers) claim creatine comes with safety issues, none of these claims are supported by research. Therefore, it’s an incredibly safe supplement with zero side effects.

Disclaimer: Like with any new training regime or supplement, you should consult your physician before taking creatine, especially if you have previous health problems or concerns.

Conclusion

Overall, Huge Creatine is the number one creatine supplement for men in 2022. Its tablet form ensures easy consumption and convenience. Not to mention it’s wonderfully affordable and comes with a pure formula.

Our in-depth look at creatine as a whole should’ve dispelled any concerns you had about the world’s most researched supplement.

With zero science-backed side effects and a whole host of muscle-growing endurance-improving benefits, there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.

What are you waiting for? Creatine could be the key to unlocking your fitness dreams.

