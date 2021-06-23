Pain can be unforgiving, whether it’s short-term or chronic. And while pharmaceutical interventions are generally accepted as a remedy for pain, they often come with a long list of side effects that may make you question if they’re worth taking. Plus, there is also a risk of becoming addicted to painkillers which makes people wander off and search for more natural alternatives for pain relief. CBD has gained popularity because of its anti-inflammatory and calming properties, which help pain sufferers from all walks of life manage their discomfort and invite relief into their lives.

Below, we present our top 10 picks for CBD Oils that tackle pain, help you relax, and help you get the good night’s rest you deserve.

Top CBD Oils for Pain Management: The Finalists

Buying CBD Oil Online: What Matters?

There are too many products available online. It makes searching for something trustworthy and effective difficult. That’s why we did the work with you. We put together a four-point system to make sure we prove you with an unbiased review that presents you with facts and not opinions so you can make the best decision for your needs. Below are the criteria we filtered our top 10 list through:

Opinions, appraisals, and comments from industry specialists

Real customer reviews

Product description analyses

In-house experiences and evaluations

1. CBDfx – Wide Range of Concentrations (up to 6000MG)

Pros:

Full spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD

Additional cannabinoids for better potency

Wide range of concentrations available, including ultra-strength

Cruelty free and solvent free

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Product may go out of stock on occasion due to high demand

CBDfx places quality at the top of their list of virtues. They expertly select their organically grown crops without pesticides and without GMOs to deliver CBD that has never been exposed to the harmful chemicals you often find lingering within other CBD products. After this careful process during which they extricate only the best from their crops, they embark on a specialized CO2 extraction process that pulls out the highly purified CBD with a clean method that also maintains energy efficiency.

It’s this level of integrity that sets CBDfx aside and allows them to craft high-quality products consumers from all over the world trust. They were voted the best CBD brand by several magazines such as Phillymag and Lasvegassun. The list of their CBD products is exhaustive, and they are only made in facilities that follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) and are subjected to the industry’s strictest clinical grade standards and inspection. After completion, their products are checked thoroughly for even the tiniest contaminants and flaws. They complete this process eight times over to keep with their integrity and gain your trust and loyalty.

To provide further assurance, each of their items is labeled with a traceable QR code that links to the appropriate lab report, allowing you to know where, when, and how their products were made before you introduce any of their ingredients into your body. And if that weren’t enough, their tinctures are available in regular strength, extra strength, maximum strength, maximum strength plus, and ultra-strength, which is fantastic for those seeking strong dosages. Their tincture product list is growing, and currently includes:

CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

Offered in different strengths, ranging from 500MG through to 6000MG, this tincture helps you unwind and relax with the careful introduction of CBN, which is known as the “relaxation cannabinoid.” This curated blend of terpenes is formulated to help your body move into a calmed state, which eases pain, and helps you enjoy the subtle moments of your life, which can often be impacted and altogether forgotten when pain is present.

CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture

This tincture was formulated to boost your health with a 2:1 ratio of broad spectrum CBD to CBG. CBG is recognized as one of the two most important cannabinoids, commonly referred to as the “mother of all cannabinoids.” Along with this potent combination, this formula also includes curcumin and coenzyme Q10, which deliver powerful antioxidant properties. Choose between 500MG and 6000MG to get the wellness benefits of this carefully created tincture.

Complete CBD Tincture Set

Can’t decide between the calming or the wellness tinctures? You don’t have to. Bundle them with the complete CBD tincture set and get the best of both of these powerful formulas.

CBDfx is also working on making their Sleep Tincture available for sale. If interested, you can join their waitlist and be notified first when it goes on sale. This formula blends broad spectrum CBD, CBN, special sleep terpenes, and melatonin to gently carry you off into dreamland, giving you the relief your mind and body need, and helping you feel refreshed.

2. Zatural – Natural CBD Oils Featuring Potent CBC Isolate

Pros:

Founded by Naturopathic Dr. MaryAnn Stanger

Organic, 100% free from chemicals, pesticides and additives

Perfect for improving day-to-day comfort levels

Free Shipping within US

Cons:

Some consumers may not enjoy the natural flavor

With the natural sweetness included in Zatural’s CBC Isolate 250 + CBD 2,500 drops, you can improve your everyday wellness regimen. Their premium, hemp-derived tinctures feature natural oils that contain all the benefits of CBD and CBC without THC.

Every stage of the isolate manufacturing process is meticulously crafted by their committed staff to guarantee that the oil you receive is of the highest quality. Zatural’s CBD tinctures are designed to reduce inflammation, physical discomfort, and improve mental wellness. Choose between the more traditional CBD isolate tincture or an enhanced CBD + CBC isolate option:

CBC Isolate 250 + CBD 2,500 Oil Tincture (250MG+ of CBC + 2500MG CBD) – Strong

CBD Isolate 2,500 Oil Tincture (2500MG of CBD) – Strong

3. Sunday Scaries – High Grade Tinctures Packed with Vitamins D3 & B12

Pros:

Custom formulation infused with vitamins B12 and D3

Optimized for sublingual administration by being suspended in coconut oil

Delicious Fruit Punch flavor leaving your taste buds satisfied

American made, 100% money-back guarantee

THC-free, lab tested

Cons:

Limited tincture options available

The 500mg broad spectrum hemp flower CBD oil from Sunday Scaries is an excellent place to begin your CBD routine. Each dropper serving contains 30MG of broad spectrum hemp flower CBD oil. Follow the recommended dose of one full dropper per day to maximize benefits.

If the taste of your oil is important, you can’t go wrong with Sunday Scaries. They strive to be your go-to when life throws it’s curve balls and aim to assist people with a wide range of health concerns find much needed relief. In summary, Sunday Scaries is without a doubt, one of the most popular CBD brands out there. As their entire production process is done locally and without middlemen, the quality remains high. A standout brand with noteworthy products.

4. Extract Labs – Unique Flavors & THC-free Options Available

Pros:

Domestic shipping is free for orders $50+

All hemp is American grown

Flavored tinctures available

Full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil

CBD isolate tincture available as well

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

International customers are required to pay shipping costs

Extract Labs sources all of their hemp from sustainable farmers in the state of Colorado. All of their extractions are derived from the flower portion of the cannabis plant because that’s where the highest concentrations of cannabinoids and other notable compounds can be found. Using this method, they are able to deliver high-quality CBD products with extra strength. In addition to this careful selection, they guarantee their products are free from pesticides, herbicides, and even heavy metals.

The tinctures offered by Extract Labs are award-winning and they’re available in a wide variety that includes different concentrations, blends, and flavors. If you love a good full spectrum CBD product, you’re in luck because they offer several blends. If you prefer broad spectrum CBD oil, they also have potent formulas for your choosing. And if you want a product that is completely free from THC, they offer CBD isolates to suit your preference as well. Their CBD tincture list includes:

Original CBD Tincture – 15ML (500MG of CBD), 30ML (1000MG of CBD), or 60ML (2000MG of CBD)

This is a customer favorite that delivers the benefits of full spectrum CBD and has a mild, earthy flavor reminiscent of the plant it is derived from.

Original Extra Strength CBD Tincture – 30ML (2000MG of CBD)

A stronger version of the original, this tincture is only available in one size/potency. The mild, earthy flavor is the same, except you get a stronger dosage at a lesser cost. This tincture won CBD Examine’s Authenticity Award.

CBG Oil – 30ML (1000MG of CBG & 1000MG of CBD)

This tincture features a 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD, making it significantly stronger than the tinctures that contain only CBD. CBG acts in tandem with CBD in terms of function and effects, but it is not as abundant in adult hemp. This tincture has a natural flavor that is best described as mild and earthy.

Broad Spectrum Tincture – 30ML (1000MG of CBG & 1000MG of CBD)

This tincture is similar to the CBD oil, however, though it contains a 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD, it is 100% THC-free. You’ll notice this tincture does not have a flavor and is described as tasteless, which makes it ideal for mixing into your favorite beverages or foods.

Pure CBD Isolate Tincture – 30ML (2000MG of CBD)

This tincture contains only organic coconut oil along with their award-winning isolate. This makes the product 100% THC-free.

Lemon CBD Tincture – 30ML (1000MG of CBD)

This full spectrum CBD tincture is flavored using organic lemon extract, giving it a refreshing lemon blossom flavor. For a stronger option, choose the Lemon Extra Strength CBD Tincture, which includes 15ML (1000MG of CBD), double the dose of the original.

Raspberry CBD Tincture – 30ML (1000MG of CBD)

This tincture contains full spectrum CBD oil and is flavored with organic raspberry extract to give it a wild berry, aromatic flavor. It is also available in an extra strength formula.

Banana Foster CBD Tincture – 30ML (1000MG of CBD)

This tincture is flavored with organic banana foster extract to give it a rich, unmistakable flavor profile. It contains full spectrum CBD and is also available in an extra strength formula.

All of the CBD Oil for pain offered by Extract Labs is 100% natural and lab tested for purity. The tincture is designed to be taken under the tongue; however, it can also be included in your favorite beverage or recipe. For best effects, it is suggested you dose daily at a similar hour.

5. Charlotte’s Web – Inspired by Charlotte Figi, Who Suffered from Epilepsy

Pros:

Full spectrum hemp extract

Available in multiple flavors

100% CO2 extracted formulations

USA grown hemp

Cons:

Shipping may be delayed during holidays

Charlotte’s Web is inspired by Charlotte Figi, a young girl who endured a catastrophic form of epilepsy and left this world at the tender age of 13. She inspired the CBD movement and especially the founders at Charlotte’s Web, who have worked tirelessly to honor her memory through the cultivation of hemp and the delivery of CBD products that are high in the non-psychoactive compound, CBD, and low in THC. When they realized the power of the compounds they had been working on, they became inspired to make their formulas widely available, in hopes they could impact the lives of many others throughout the world.

Today, they offer several CBD tinctures, including:

CBD Oil: 60MG CBD/1ML – their highest concentration of CBD per serving.

Choose from either a 30ML or 100ML bottle and make dosing easy with flavor options that include mint chocolate, lemon twist, or orange blossom.

CBD Oil: 17MG CBD/1ML – when you’re not sure where to start.

A fan favorite, this tincture provides a combination of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids per serving.

Original Formula CBD Oil: 50MG CBD/ML

This formula was created through a labor-intensive process in small batches with alcohol extraction. Choose from a 30ML or 100ML bottle and from mint chocolate or olive oil/natural flavors.

Additional options include:

CBD Oil: 7MG/1ML

AM/PM Bundle – to establish your CBD routine with 7MG and 17MG oils



Starter Size CBD oil: 60MG CBD/1ML

Starter Size Original Formula CBD Oil – 50 MG CBD/1ML

CBG Oil: 17MG Snowday Started Pack

Starter Size CBD Oil: 17MG CBD/1ML

CBD Oil: 7 MG Snowday Sampler

Charlotte’s Web keeps an exclusive ingredient list to ensure you are only getting the best possible effects of hemp extracts. Each tincture supports a calm and relaxed mood that aids with focus, that helps to alleviate daily stressors, and that helps with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

6. CBD American Shaman – Best Water Soluble CBD Tinctures

Pros:

Top-grade hemp plants

Certified by the US Hemp Authority

Enhanced Bioavailability

Ships to all 50 states within the US

Cons:

Limited potency per tincture

CBD American Shaman is a trusted source for CBD products. They ensure their products meet the guidelines set forth by the best industry standards to provide you with effective, high-grade hemp oil. You can review their lab tests to confirm purity and potency and can rest assured they only use the best organic, non-GMO, American-grown hemp. Their product list includes several CBD tinctures:

Water Soluble CBD, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Available in several flavors, including hemp, grape, pina colada, cherry limeade, and lemon, this tincture is fast-acting – 10X more bioavailable than oil.

VG Cloud Tincture – CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil

For your convenience, this tincture supplements your diet with CBD and is available in several flavors, including apple, blueberry moon, cool berry, strawberry banana, and more.

Water Soluble, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Add this tincture to your favorite drink to gain the full spectrum benefits of CBD. Choose the natural flavor or try one of their tasty fruit flavors to make dosing easier.

CBD Extra Strength Water Soluble

This fast-acting tincture contains purified water by reverse osmosis and delivers terpene rich hemp oil so you can enjoy natural ingredients that alleviate your anxiety and discomfort.

Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture

Choose from several flavors, THC content, and strength. CBD American Shaman makes it easy for you to choose a product that complements your lifestyle and meets your needs.

CBD American Shaman’s tinctures are formulated to help ease your anxiety, support your wellness, ease your pain and discomfort, and support your wellness. They make it easy to dose with multiple tinctures that are simple to take. Your wellness is their aim.

7. Five CBD – The Original Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Potent concentrations available

Loaded with minor cannabinoids

Includes multiple terpenes

Subscribe and save up to 30%

Cons:

Limited product variety

Five CBD sets a new standard for CBD products. They have formulated a 5:1 CBD to minor hemp compounds product that brings a revolution. Their products are not only powerful, but they offer a multitude of benefits on top of what is already known for CBD. There are brands that isolate CBD, which eliminates the flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids that make CBD stronger and more effective.

Five’s moniker refers to their dedication to all aspects of the hemp plant. You get the complete capacity of the hemp plant with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp components. That means some of the highest-quality CBD in the world, backed by a formidable team that intentionally chooses a different, more complete method that delivers a whole spectrum of benefits to customers seeking pain relief benefits.

Get the Five Original Strength Full Spectrum CBD Tincture in either the 1500MG, 3000MG, or 6000MG formula and customize your order by choosing between citrus, mint chocolate, and lavender flavors.

8. Green Roads – Designed for Better Absorption

Pros:

Certified by independent labs

Vegan friendly and gluten free

Full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD

No artificial coloring, flavors, or sugar

Cons:

No CBD isolate tinctures available

Green Roads uses only American grown hemp in all their products and works with pharmacists to produce full spectrum and broad spectrum oils for all your needs. Their CBD Oil for pain is highly regarded and trusted by consumers because they offer a variety of flavors and concentrations to ensure their consumer base can easily find a product to be satisfied with. Choose from several options, including:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil – 30ML (300MG, 750MG, or 1000MG of CBD)

Green Roads’ original blend with a full range of beneficial cannabinoids found in hemp.

Sweet Sleep CBD Oil – 30ML (750MG of CBD)

A restful formula that encourages deep sleep throughout the night, transforming how you feel throughout the day.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil – 30ML (300MG, 750MG, or 1000MG of CBD)

Includes a rich blend of CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts.

Apple Kiwi Bliss Broad Spectrum CBD Oil – 30ML (300MG, 750MG, or 1000MG of CBD)

Some of Green Roads’ best CBD in a delicious fruit flavor for dosing made easy.

Mint Breeze Broad Spectrum CBD Oil – 30ML (300MG, 750MG, or 1000MG of CBD)

A refreshing, mint-flavored way to enhance your health routine.

9. CBDistillery – For Optimal Relief and Relaxation

Pros:

Natural farming practices

Third party lab tested

Subscribe and save 20%

60-day risk free satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Refund process may be slow

CBDistillery offers you a marketplace where you can purchase the best CBD oil for pain made from non-GMO industrial hemp that’s cultivated using organic farming methods. Their CBD tincture oils are available in a variety of strengths, including full spectrum and 0% THC CBD. All of their CBD oil tinctures have been third-party lab tested and can help ease your pain by providing you relief and relaxation. To experience the difference, simply drop a measured dose of CBD hemp oil beneath your tongue and hold it there for a few seconds before swallowing. If you prefer, you can also mix the hemp oil with your favorite drink. Choose from various options:

Full Spectrum Relief & Relax CBD Oil – 30ML (500MG, 1000MG, or 2500MG of CBD)

Their most popular option, this tincture is ideal for daily use.

CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture – 30ML (150MG of CBD & 350MG of CBD or 300MG of CBN & 900MG of CBD)

To help you improve your sleep quality for better focus and energy during your waking hours.

Full Spectrum CBD Mango Tincture – 30ML (100MG of CBD)

A fruity, flavored option to help you get your daily doses in.

CBD + CBG Tincture – 30ML (500MG of CBD & 500MG of CBG)

For all the benefits associated with full-plant extraction plus the added boost of CBG.

You can also choose to bundle their Relief & Relax tincture with their Sleep +CBN tincture to save on your purchase and get the best of each option.

10. Bloom Hemp – CBD Plus CBN and CBG Support

Pros:

Vegan and gluten free

Non-GMO and nut free

Made in the USA

30-day money back guarantee

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Limited CBD oil concentrations

Bloom recognizes the necessity of offering a tincture that is clean, safe, and effective. That means going above and beyond extraction to ensure that each phase of their process sets the bar for other brands in the CBD space. That’s why they obtained USDA organic certification, ensuring that everything in their hemp extract is completely natural and safe, beginning at their farms. However, certifications aren’t all they’ve aimed for. They also provide a 30-day money-back guarantee to help remove the fear and danger connected with cannabis. They want you to feel comfortable as a customer, which is why they offer to refund your money if you try any of their hemp products and you’re not entirely satisfied. They currently offer six CBD tincture products:

Essential Calming Tincture – 30ML (1200MG of CBD & 100MG of CBN)

To cultivate a calm that lasts, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation and relief.

Essential Digestive Tincture – 30ML (1200MG of CBD & 100MG of CBG)

Full spectrum hemp oil to encourage good gut health.

Essential Recovery Tincture – 30ML (1200MG of CBD & 100MG od CBG)

For anti-inflammatory support to assist with recovery and the reduction of pain.

Full Spectrum Citrus Tincture – 30ML (600MG or 1200MG of CBD)

Organic tincture to support your health and vitality.

Full Spectrum Natural Tincture – 30ML (600MG or 1200MG of CBD)

Pure hemp extract to support your wellness.

Zero THC Natural Tincture – 30ML (600MG or 1200 MG of CBD)

Zero THC hemp oil that is blended with broad spectrum hemp extract, CBD isolate, and organic MCT oil.



What is CBD Oil?

According to the US National Library of Medicine, CBD is a chemical component derived from the cannabis sativa plant, which is also known as marijuana or hemp.

It’s a naturally occurring ingredient that’s utilized to create a sense of relaxation and serenity in items like oils and other edible products. CBD is not psychoactive, unlike its cousin, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main active element in marijuana.

One of the several cannabinoid chemicals present in cannabis is CBD. It doesn’t cause a “high,” as commonly seen with THC. Clinical evidence suggesting CBD’s efficacy in several neuropsychiatric illnesses, including epilepsy, anxiety, and depression has recently exploded in scholarly papers, making it an impressive alternative to the most sought-after treatments – most of which are riddled with debilitating side effects. Hemp derived CBD products appear to have a soothing effect on the central nervous system, which alleviates pain, especially pain associated with inflammation.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Pain Management

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) signals cells that are found in everyone. CBD interacts with endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system, which are key components of the ECS. These receptors are little proteins found on the surface of your cells – they have a special function because they are able to receive chemical messages from various stimuli and assist your cells in responding. They’re kind of like your own internal team that works toward your ultimate success with health.

This reaction, as described above, has anti-inflammatory and relieving properties, which aid in pain management. This suggests that CBD oil and other CBD-based treatments may help those who are treating chronic pain, such as chronic back pain. Tons of anecdotal evidence reports relief from fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, arthritis pain, and even pain associated with cancer.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pain?

Keep it slow, intentional, and easy. Begin by taking a few milligrams of CBD sublingually once or twice a day. If relief is still insufficient after one week, up the dose by the same amount. If necessary, increase in small steps over several weeks. If you notice positive effects, continue with the same dose around the same time of day to keep the CBD level in your blood steady.

It may take some trial and error when you first begin taking CBD, as everybody is different. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t experience relief right away. Experiment with your dosages and don’t be afraid to try more than one product. Pain relief is worth some experimentation – you’ll find what works for you.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil for Pain to Work?

CBD is absorbed through the digestive tract when it is ingested. Due to the delayed start of impact, which may take up to two hours, unknown effects of stomach acids, recent meals, and other factors, absorption may be slow. There are many variables that can affect absorption, so it’s important you keep an open mind when beginning with your doses.

CBD can also be absorbed directly into your bloodstream by holding liquid from a tincture under your tongue. It’s possible that the taste will be unpleasant if the tincture hasn’t already been infused with an organic flavor extract. However, this is the most fast-acting method that generally provides results within 15 to 45 minutes.

How Does Taking CBD Oil Make You Feel?

After using CBD, consumers report a variety of good effects, including sensations of relaxation and peace. However, the exact feeling you receive from CBD depends on several different factors, including the sort of CBD product you use, the total CBD dosage, and other personal circumstances.

Be mindful of dosage and experiment on your own to determine when your body is most receptive to CBD and when you can most experience its effects. Consider your height and weight and double check the manufacturer’s dosing instructions to give yourself a good baseline. Work up from there if the effects aren’t sufficiently noticeable. Everybody is different and it’s important you tune in and honor your body’s unique requirements.

Conclusion – Pain Management with CBD Oils

While there isn’t enough evidence to support CBD or CBD oil as the preferred means of pain relief, research shows that these CBD tinctures have a lot of promise. They are especially favored because they can provide relief with virtually no side effects.

CBD products may be able to provide comfort for many people suffering from chronic pain without creating impairment or addiction, which makes it a huge blessing in the pain relief world. Consult your doctor if you’re interested in trying CBD for chronic pain. They can assist you in determining an appropriate starting dosage. And when in doubt, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. You may feel like the strongest dose is the best starting point, especially if you’ve been dealing with intense, chronic pain. But give CBD time to work in your body – it’s natural, which requires your patience.

You deserve pain relief that doesn’t riddle you with a long list of side effects. And when your last resort is medicine that does have a long list of side effects, CBD can make your last resort a lot more comfortable. Here’s to relief with CBD, however that looks for you. We’re on your side and hope we’ve made the CBD oil research just a little bit easier for you.