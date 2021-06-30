Normal anxiety is felt in situations that trigger your nervous system, like facing an audience when it’s your turn to speak or starting a new class or a new job. Some people experience travel anxiety, which may or may not be due to a previous traumatic experience. Anxiety disorders are more severe, and include symptoms like excessive worrying, flashbacks, nightmares, and panic attacks. This kind of anxiety is like a thief that robs you of precious moments of life that could otherwise be spent in the present moment, enjoying loved ones, and the beauty of nature.

It’s important to know that CBD oils and other CBD oil products are not authorized to treat or cure mental health issues, including panic and anxiety disorders. However, CBD does have incredible effects and benefits for people who deal with such issues and as more clinical studies become available, CBD is fast gaining traction to combat anxiety disorders because of how well it works to create calm, to promote relaxation, and support better sleep quality.

We’ve put together a list of our top 10 CBD oils for anxiety below and explain how and why we picked them. No matter whether you deal with occasional anxiety or daily symptoms, CBD oil can be a welcome supplement in your wellness regimen. Keep reading to find out why.

Top 10 CBD Oils for Anxiety

How Did We Put This List of Top CBD Oils Together?

We’re glad you asked because these are the important points we want you to consider when you’re making a purchase of CBD oil for anxiety online. We always take our time to review the following aspects of a company and product:

We check the ingredient list – it has to be clean!

We read through customer reviews and expert analyses to get the nitty gritty details.

We confirm they test all batches through third-party labs – we’re all about accountability and clarity.

We look at price points and check for discounts so you can get the best of the best without paying top dollar.

Our Top CBD Oils for Anxiety Disorders Reviewed

Sunday Scaries – Best Overall with Mood-Regulating Vitamins 1.

Pros:

Check out their Sunday Scaries Quiz to find what you need

Clean ingredient list that’s API certified

USA made from farm to distribution

Subscribe and enjoy free shipping

100% money back guarantee

Cons:

Allergen info: this product contains tree nuts

Product:

CBD Oil Tincture – Vitamins D3 & B12

Highlights:

Because this tincture combines two important vitamins for mood regulation, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, this formula is ideal for helping you achieve a calm state of mind at any time throughout the day, especially in the evening when the input from the day has your mind on overdrive. If you engage in meditation, it can help you reach that sweet mental spot more easily. It’s also ideal for helping you better navigate challenging situations, like long plane rides and even emotional hangovers. The broad-spectrum CBD oil helps keep your mind calm and centered and the coconut carrier oil gives just enough energy to keep you focused.

A Little About Sunday Scaries:

The founders, Mike and Beau, are no strangers to the effects of stress and anxiety. With their entrepreneurial spirits, they went from owning a bar to becoming CBD advocates. Now, they experience the same relief they offer you and no longer have that feeling of dread on Sunday nights before they tackle their responsibilities on Monday mornings. The reduction in the effects of anxiety disorders can completely transform your life and because they’ve experienced the difference, they wish for you to mellow out and enjoy your life too.

Consumer Feedback:

Five stars all around with special mentions made by Forbes, Cosmopolitan, and BuzzFeed. Experts say CBD oils are changing the culture, bringing many into a state of harmony. As more people take control of their health, the best CBD oils will continue to be coveted in homes of people from all backgrounds.

2. CBDfx – Formulated with CBN for a Calming Effect

Pros:

Promotes better sleep without strange physiological responses

Made in the USA and is 100% organic

Broad strength selection (500MG – 6000MG)

Contains a curated blend of calming terpenes

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Some customers may not enjoy the natural, herbaceous taste

Product:

CBD Oil – CBD + CBN Calming Tincture

Highlights:

CBN, a complementary ingredient used in this CBD tincture, is what takes the calming effects up a notch. CBN is a minor cannabinoid derived from THC. THC becomes CBN with age – think of it as the elderly, non-psychoactive version of THC. CBN is fantastic for inducing strong states of relaxation, which makes it extremely helpful for treating anxiety spikes and helping you unwind after a long day.

A Little About CBDfx:

Ali and Jameson, CBDfx’s founders, launched this company in 2014 in San Fernando Valley in California – in just under a decade, their efforts toward using only the highest quality ingredients to develop the finest full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD products as well as CBD isolates has made them the second largest privately owned CBD company globally, with more than 100 diverse employees. They have been rated among the best CBD brands by Observer and Las Vegas Sun.

Consumer Feedback:

Customers state they experience better sleep quality, calm feelings without drowsiness that help to manage anxiety and panic attacks, and even speedy shipping. They couldn’t be more pleased and recommend the product to new users.

3. Green Roads – Pharmacist-Formulated Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

No artificial ingredients or other harmful chemicals

Dosing made easy and made in a perfect travel size

Full spectrum oil with up to 0.3% THC

American-farmed hemp that’s vegan friendly

Cons:

Low inventory on occasion due to high demand

Product:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil (Mild, Moderate, or Mighty)

Highlights:

This CBD oil is pharmacist formulated and comes with an easy-to-use measuring tool to help you get more precise doses. If you choose the moderate option, which contains 750MG of CBD, each 1mL dose contains approximately 25MG of CBD. Use this CBD oil to support your mental health and regular wellness routine and enjoy a sense of calm throughout the day, particularly when you’re facing challenging circumstances or environments. For a milder option, just select the 300MG of CBD bottle and if you’re ready for mighty potency, choose the 1500MG of CBD bottle.

A Little About Green Roads:

Green Roads’ story began in 2013, before CBD oils and other CBD products became accepted in the mainstream world. Laura, previously a pharmacist, and Arby, who was dealing with health issues at the time, came together to develop CBD products that were improving Arby’s health. Their story is a beautiful representation of what happens when friends care for one another; of how much courage it takes to leave a stable career behind; and of how much faith can completely alter the course of life. Their personal mission has impacted the lives of many through their carefully curated CBD creations.

Consumer Feedback:

They have more than 30,000 five-star reviews, with verified buyers sharing personal experiences that note how effective this CBD oil is at creating relaxed, calm days that prevent frayed nerves – they share how their days end with more comfort and appreciation and how they’re able to drift easily into sleep.

4. Absolute Nature – Offer a Compassionate Discount for Select Customers

Pros:

Made with organic grown hemp in Colorado

Full spectrum CBD with CBG and additional terpenes and flavonoids

MCT oil included to improve max absorption

Award-winning formula and cGMP certified

60% Compassion Discount for veterans, first responders, and others

Cons:

Website interface has a chaotic feel but is very informative

Product:

CBD Oil Tincture – Full Spectrum 500MG of CBG + 500MG of CBD

Highlights:

The combination of CBG and CBD and other minor cannabinoids makes this oil tincture more potent and effective. CBG is included to boost focus while CBD helps to support a calm state of mind and a relaxed body, particularly after exercise or a tense day when your muscles are tight after being overworked.

A Little About Absolute Nature:

Absolute Nature was initiated with a few focused elements that created a solid foundation from which to rise. They placed a strong emphasis on educational, ethical, and transparent business practices to ensure they could provide compassionate care to a consumer base seeking products that bring relief.

Consumer Feedback:

Customers report improved energy levels with reduced feelings of nervousness and an easier time getting to sleep in the evenings. The flavor is described as mild and palatable, unlike other CBD products that have a strong hemp flavor and after taste. In addition to being pleased with the product itself, consumers also report shipping is handled quickly and customer service operates with a standard of excellence.

5. Receptra Naturals – Relaxation Support Perfect for Daytime Use

Pros:

Ideal for daytime use

25MG of full spectrum CBD per dose

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Ginger lime flavor for tasty dosing

Cons:

Only one concentration available

Product:

CBD Oil – Serious Relax Lavender Tincture

Highlights:

When you need extra support during the day but need to stay alert and handle all your responsibilities with focus and confidence, this Seriously Relax + Lavender tincture helps you get the job done. Unlike other CBD oil tinctures, this one has a pleasant ginger lime flavor that makes it easy to take. And when you take it regularly, you set yourself up for success because you build up a natural defense to keep you in the game. There are three tincture sizes available and no matter the size you choose, each dose delivers 25MG of full spectrum hemp extract.

A Little About Receptra Naturals:

Founded in 2015 by Rusty Scott, Receptra Naturals operates with one guiding principle: that “the truth is curative.” Truth encapsulates effectiveness, all-natural, plant-based ingredients, and transparency for only the best products that help customers like you. With truth at the forefront, all processes drive better work ethic; focused, solution-driven concepts; and a more empathetic customer service philosophy.

Consumer Feedback:

More productivity throughout the day, reduced anxiety levels, and better mood are just some of the experiences verified buyers of this CBD oil for anxiety share when rating this product.

6. Extract Labs – Best CBD Isolate Tincture (Zero THC)

Pros:

Completely free of THC

CO2 extracted pure isolate

No artificial preservatives, colors, or other fillers

60-day money back guarantee

Free domestic shipping when you spend $50 or more

Cons:

May sell out sometimes due to popularity

Product:

CBD Oil – Pure CBD Isolate Tincture

Highlights:

Potent, high-quality tinctures are what make the difference you’re looking for and when you’d rather skip the additional cannabinoids, especially any trace of THC, then this pure CBD isolate tincture that contains 2000MG of CBD (66MG/mL) may just be the perfect little marvel in a bottle you’ve been looking for. The isolate is pure so it has no hemp flavor – the only subtle taste that might come through is from the coconut carrier oil. Make calm your standard mood by dosing daily with this carefully extracted formula.

A Little About Extract Labs:

Extract Labs started with one man’s vision; a combat veteran named Craig Henderson to be exact. He was intrigued by cannabis but was concerned about the psychoactive component of the plant. Eventually, he discovered CBD and realized how much of an impact it could have in his life and in the lives of his fellow veterans. Today he runs Extract Labs out of two buildings: one that processes the hemp and one that handles further refinement and other business operations.

Consumer Feedback:

A calm mood with subdued manifestations of social anxiety disorder or other anxiety disorders is like a dream for anyone who deals with those nervous feelings on a regular basis – customers share their experiences detailing how this high-quality CBD isolate tincture has helped them and become a necessary part of their daily regimen.

7. CBD American Shaman – High Bioavailability – Water Soluble Formula

Pros:

Choose between 0.3% THC or 0% THC

Ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oil

Nanotechnology shrinks CBD particle size to improve absorption

Charitable programs to make CBD accessible to all

Cons:

Larger size option is not discounted

Product:

CBD Oil – Extra Strength Water Soluble

Highlights:

Containing high amounts of CBD, this concentrated hemp oil goes easily down the hatch, especially when mixed with your favorite beverage. It’s formulated with a fast-acting delivery system, which makes it 10 times more bioavailable than regular oil tinctures. With such fast absorption of some of the best CBD oil, relief comes more quickly, and you can move on with your day with a soothed, more focused mood.

A Little About CBD American Shaman:

CBD American Shaman was founded with a dedication to make wellness available to people all over the globe. In service to their mission, they developed a Compassionate Care program, which makes their products available at a fraction of the cost to customers with low income, those struggling with disabilities, and veterans alike. They also developed a proprietary nanotechnology which makes their products, including a THC-free broad spectrum CBD oil, significantly more bioavailable than other options for CBD oils and CBD products on the market, which means their effects are more easily felt for rapid relief.

Consumer Feedback:

Verified customers note how helpful customer service is with explaining how CBD works. They comment that customer service is adept at solving any issues that come up expediently and with kindness. They also report the effects they seek are felt almost immediately, which improves their overall quality of life.

8. Five CBD – Full Spectrum CBD Oil Loaded with Minor Cannabinoids

Pros:

New customers can save 20% on their first order

5:1 CBD to minor hemp compounds

No hemp flavor or aftertaste

Uplifts, relaxes, and calms for a better mood and mindset

Cons:

Bottle is not clear, which makes it difficult to see how much product is left

Product:

CBD Oil – CBD + Micro THC Oil

Highlights:

This CBD oil is loaded with minor cannabinoids and terpenes, making it a potent full spectrum choice that not only tastes great, but is even better for you. Incorporating a combination of terpenes and cannabinoids makes this CBD oil work synergistically, increasing its effects so you can feel the difference and enjoy its calming effects. You can take one full dropper, which contains 1mL of CBD oil either in the morning or in the evening – when you take it with food, it increases absorption, but it’s not required. They have three flavors to make dosing tastier – pick from citrus, mint chocolate, or lavender. And if 1mL isn’t enough, you can take up to three doses throughout one full day.

A Little About Five CBD:

Five CBD set out to create a new standard for CBD oils and CBD products because they want to maximize the incredibly powerful benefits of the entire hemp plant, not just focus solely on CBD. They formulated CBD products that also contain significant amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. The name Five reflects their dedication to using complete parts of the hemp plant with a 5:1 ratio that delivers comprehensive benefits you’ll notice and appreciate.

Consumer Feedback:

The citrus flavor is loved by customers, and they also praise Five CBD’s customer service team. From pain relief to improved sleep quality to better overall mental health and peace of mind, they love the way this CBD oil makes them feel. One skeptical buyer thought it was going to create a placebo effect and took a dose higher than recommended – she quickly regretted her decision as drowsiness dominated her day. Needless to say, she became a believer and takes recommended doses now to help with her generalized anxiety disorder.

9. Smile CBD – The Benefits of Smiling Captured in a Bottle

Pros:

Includes 5-HTP and melatonin

Flavored options without hemp taste

Live chat available for questions

30-day satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

You must spend at least $50 to enjoy free domestic shipping

Product:

CBD Oil – Unwind

Highlights:

Unwind with a CBD oil that comes in two unique flavors: French vanilla or mint bliss. This CBD oil blends several relaxing ingredients, including 5-HTP and melatonin. 5-HTP is known for the way it boosts serotonin levels, which helps to improve your mood and make sleep more restful. Melatonin is popular for the way it helps to improve sleep cycles, helping you relax and get sleepy before bedtime and helping you stay asleep for longer. When combined with CBD, these ingredients help ease your body and put your mind into a serious state of tranquility.

A Little About Smile CBD:

When you’re smiling at something or someone that brings you joy, that means you’re in the moment, you’re feeling at ease, and you can enjoy the beauty of your life. Since smiling is associated with good feelings, Smile CBD wanted to create a product that would help put you into this state of mind on a daily basis. When your mood is improved, your immune system works better, the often debilitating sensations associated with anxiety are significantly reduced, and you enjoy more peaceful rest throughout the night. CBD and smiling both boost your mood naturally and after deep diving into the research, Five CBD was convinced they had to develop products to improve your mental health and your overall well-being.

Consumer Feedback:

Sleeping longer and more soundly without any grogginess upon waking up sounds like a dream. Verified buyers report this effect along with effective relief from the tension build-up of stressful days. It’s definitely a customer top choice for best CBD oil, both in the standard strength option at 500MG of CBD and the full strength option at 1000MG of CBD.

10. Charlotte’s Web – The Original CBD Brand

Pros:

Highest CBD per serving in product list

Flavors include lemon twist, orange blossom, and mint chocolate

Save 25% when you subscribe

Ultra-simple ingredient list

Cons:

Some customers note the price point is a bit high for their budget

Product:

CBD Oil – 60MG Formula for Everyday Stress

Highlights:

Charlotte’s Web didn’t hold anything back when they formulated this 100% CO2 extracted CBD oil. It’s their highest available level of CBD and includes naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in every serving. Feeling anxious can make it hard to focus but with this CBD formula, you can easily enter a state of calm so you can keep your mind centered on whatever is in front of you – whether you’re handling work tasks, running errands, or meeting with friends in a buzzing social environment. It’s designed to help you manage your everyday life with a centered, grounded spirit and is helpful when it comes to maintaining a healthy sleep cycle as well.

A Little About Charlotte’s Web:

Charlotte’s Web wasn’t initiated as a company, rather it started as a mission. When they first came up with their original formula for CBD oils, they began by gifting it to those who needed it. It started with a few gifts here and there and quickly grew when results were noticed. Today, they operate a company with tons of CBD products, all originating from their earliest, proprietary Charlotte’s Web genetics, to keep providing the same quality that has gained the loyalty of customers everywhere. They trust nature and function as its stewards for your benefit.

Consumer Feedback:

Customers note how well this product calms them down and invites relaxation into their day. Consistent high quality is also mentioned, and one customer identified herself as a skeptic but is now a subscribed, devoted customer because she was floored by the benefits.

Effectiveness of CBD Oil for Anxiety

Research for the effectiveness of CBD oil for anxiety is still in its early stages, but the results that have been identified show a lot of promise for CBD. Researchers are not quite sure exactly how CBD works to induce the calming effects it’s well-known for, but they believe that CBD may be impacting serotonin levels, which is what many approved medications, like antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications like benzodiazepines do. And while these strong prescription medications are quite effective, their accompanying side effects leave many users seeking an alternative.

There are a few studies that point to CBD oil’s effectiveness when combatting anxiety, three of which we highlight below.

In 2015, a study published in the US National Library of Medicine confirmed through preclinical evidence that CBD produces an anxiolytic effect, meaning it works to subdue or tranquilize otherwise acute feelings as related to anxiety. It is also identified as supportive in decreasing conditioned fear expression, which has a positive effect in people who suffer from a variety of anxiety-related disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and social anxiety disorder (SAD).

In 2016, a case study published by The Permanente Journal detailed the effects of CBD oil on a pediatric anxiety patient who was also experiencing insomnia. She had suffered neglect and abuse at an early age and did not respond well to traditional prescription medications, which only provided partial relief and caused severe side effects. CBD was used and was confirmed as a safe, effective treatment that reduced anxiety and improved the sleep of this young patient with post traumatic stress disorder.

In 2019, The Permanente Journal published a large case series study on the effects of CBD in a clinical population of 72 adults who presented with both anxiety and poor sleep. Anxiety scores as reported by the participants decreased within the first month in 79.2% of the patients and remained decreased throughout the length of the study. Sleep scores also showed improvement in 66.7% of the participants and showed some fluctuation over time.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

CBD oil, when administered sublingually (under your tongue), provides the most rapid effects when compared to other CBD products because of how efficient this absorption method is. This administration method is also facilitated when you take it after a meal that contains healthy fats. If you’ve never tried CBD oil, below, we provide a couple of steps to ensure you use the best CBD oils in the best way for the most effective anxiety relief.

Check the recommended dose.

Before dosing, double check the manufacturer’s recommended dose and measure it out using the dropper or other measuring tool provided. The best way for you to find the right dose is to measure carefully; this way, you can increase or decrease your future doses depending on the effects you feel.

Shake the bottle well.

This helps to mix up all ingredients to make sure you’re getting a good combination of all included cannabinoids and other beneficial additions, like vitamins and botanical extracts. Even if you’re dosing with a CBD isolate oil, it’s important to mix it up with the carrier oil to increase max absorption.

Drop CBD oil under your tongue.

If you’re a pro, you don’t need a mirror but if you’re new to dosing sublingually, a mirror can help make sure you place the drops correctly under your tongue.

Keep oil under the tongue without swallowing.

Your instinct may be to swallow right away but stop yourself from following through. It may feel a bit awkward to hold the oil underneath your tongue, but try to distract yourself by moving forward with your regular routine, whether that means making breakfast, getting dressed, or combing your hair – doing something else while holding the oil under your tongue can help you keep it there longer. The goal here is to keep it in your mouth for one to five minutes.

Adjust dose as necessary.

Effects may wear off sooner than expected and you may require a second dose later in the day. When you’re not feeling effects or effects come on too strongly, either increase your dose by five milligrams or cut your dose in half. Adjusting may take a few tries but once you find your sweet spot, you’ll be in a calm state of bliss instead of balancing on the serrated edges of anxiety.

Side Effects of CBD Oil

The side effects of CBD oil are mild to non-existent. However, keep an eye on how your body responds because what feels like nothing to one person may cause discomfort in another. A few side effects to look out for include:

Drowsiness

Gastrointestinal discomfort

Dry mouth

Nausea

Changes in appetite

If you’re new to CBD products, always start with the recommended dose to see how your body reacts. If you’re experiencing drowsiness during the day and it’s affecting your ability to remain alert, lower your dose. If the drowsiness is a helpful symptom to get you into dreamland faster, more power to you – the CBD is working!

The side effects listed above generally appear when the dose is too high or if you take the CBD oil on an empty stomach. Experiment with the supplement to find the best time and best dose for your benefit. And if you’re currently taking any medications, please consult with your doctor before adding CBD to your list of medicinal support products.

Why CBD Oil Over Conventional Medicine?

CBD oil is not intended to cure or treat any diseases and should also not be considered a replacement for prescription medications or your current care regimen – always work with your medical provider to determine the best course of action when addressing your anxiety and other diagnoses.

That said, many people love CBD products because they help to create a calmer mood, help them relax especially during stressful situations, and help them get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer after exhausting days – all with virtually no side effects. Conventional medications have a long list of side effects and while they work well to quell anxiety, they also leave users feeling disconnected and numb.

CBD helps to reduce the uncomfortable feelings associated with anxiety while still allowing you to remain present and able to enjoy the highlights of your life. Each individual decides which type of support is best suited for their benefit and CBD is developing a strong reputation – which makes it worth trying for many.

Conclusion

Above we presented 10 amazing brands that have done well in creating mindful CBD products to help people who face anxiety and are seeking natural support to combat its symptoms. By providing a bit of insight into the background of each brand, you gain a deeper understanding of their individual missions. Having this information helps to pull back the curtain from glittering marketing techniques and gives you the inside scoop, which humanizes the people behind the products.

We hope our review has provided you with the information you need to make the best choice. Anxiety can feel like hell, and we’d encourage anyone to try the taste of heaven, which can be found in a 30mL CBD oil bottle.