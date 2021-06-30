If you’ve searched for CBD products online recently, you can see the many formulas and creations being developed to provide people from all over the world with the medicinal support offered by the hemp plant. CBD oil is a popular hemp extract that many people are turning to for its many health advantages. It can be found in edible products like gummies and topical products like creams and lotions.

However, some consumers prefer smokable CBD flower for its pain-relieving and anxiety reducing properties. For some people suffering from anxiety, cannabis is a life-altering solution. However, not all marijuana has the same effects. Some strains are known to cause or exacerbate anxiety, which completely defeats the purpose if you’re looking to relax, wind down, and enjoy a calm state of body and mind.

The key to all those good-feeling benefits is to choose a strain with a high CBD-to-THC ratio. The major active components in cannabis are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They are very similar, but there is one difference that majorly sets them apart.

CBD is not psychotropic, whereas THC is. The mind-altering sensations associated with marijuana, as well as the anxiety and paranoia that some people experience, are caused by the effects of THC. Though high-CBD strains aren’t a cure-all, they can have significant positive effects that help you manage your mood, alleviate pain and discomfort, and let you enjoy a flavorful smoke with alluring aromas. Plus, hemp flowers are the most bioavailable of all CBD products, making them stand out in the CBD marketplace.

There are many hemp CBD flower strains to choose from, each with a unique flavor profile and a distinctive set of effects. For the connoisseur, it’s easy to identify marijuana or hemp strains by their names but even if you’re new to smokable CBD flower, a few clear descriptions can help you choose the strain that best compliments your lifestyle and meets your needs.

Top 5 CBD Flower Brands – Summary List

Absolute Nature – For Detailed Strain Information CBD American Shaman – Well Known US Brand CBD.co – Multiple Products from Trusted Manufacturers Weed.com – For CBD and Delta 8 CBD Flower Varieties HeadShop.com – For All Your CBD Flower Accessory Needs

How Did We Decide On Our Top Brands?

To put together this list of our five favorite brands and product selections, we created a framework that touches on four main factors. Our goal is to provide you with an informative article that highlights different brands and their CBD flower strains, so you can make a well-informed buying decision when you’re ready to try a new product. Below are the factors we considered when putting this list together for your benefit:

We considered the comments and reviews made by experts in the CBD industry. Third party testing provides an accurate depiction that reveals purity, potency, and safety of all CBD flower strains. And when brands follow through with this action toward accountability, they inspire trust and loyalty with their customer base.

We took the time to read through the details included in product descriptions . Reputable brands include details regarding CBD potency, and often include additional information like expected sensations and feelings along with descriptions of the scent and aroma that come with smoking hemp flower.

Customer reviews also provide us with an unbiased look at CBD flower strains – whether they’re found directly on the website or on social media platforms – we took the time to confirm that the brand’s own descriptors match up with the customer experience with the CBD flowers as explained directly by verified buyers.

Personal experiences from our in-house team. While there’s plenty of information to scour through online, there’s nothing quite like trying products out on our own and sharing our findings of smoking hemp flower with you directly.

Reviews of Our Top 5 Choices

1. Absolute Nature – For Detailed Strain Information

Pros:

Organically grown

Pesticide free and heavy metal free

100% GMO free

3 rd party lab tested; verified potency

Cons:

Some of their products may sell out temporarily due to popularity

Absolute Nature offers several types of CBD flower buds and lists genetics, describes the aroma of the buds, and lists the total CBD percentage per product. In keeping with transparency, they also clearly identify what the effects of the hemp strains are, which makes selecting the right strain for your needs a lot easier.

CBD Hemp Flower

For example, they have a Bubba Kush CBD Hemp strain that contains 15.1% of CBD and is known for providing pain relief along with inducing a calm, relaxed state that helps with focus. A few other strains they offer include Hawaiian Haze, Siskiyou Gold, and Sour Lifter. You can either start small and test the waters with a one-gram order or when you already know what you like, you can purchase one ounce of your favorite flower. Each jar is recyclable and has a childproof lid for safety and peace of mind.

CBG Hemp Flower

If you prefer a CBG flower strain, Absolute Nature has you covered. They offer The White CBG Hemp Flower, which smells like flower meadows combined with subtle vanilla and contains 13.5% of CBG. This strain is best used when you’d like to enjoy a strong, calming effect that helps you focus and enjoy creative tasks. Other CBD strains they offer include Wedding Cake and White Dragon.

CBD Hemp Flower Pre-Rolls

If you like making your smoking session easy and prefer your joints pre-rolled, they also offer a selection of pre-rolls you can just take right out of the packaging and enjoy alone or with loved ones. Just like with the hemp flowers sold in jars, the description of the pre-rolls includes genetics, type, total CBD percentage, and details expected effects. For example, the Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower CBD Pre-Roll is a hybrid that has a piney, cinnamon, tropical fruit aroma and is known for providing a burst of energy, similar to the effects from a sativa plant and can also help to encourage a mellow mood that invites relief. Other pre-roll strains available include Siskiyou Gold, TI (Trump), Suver Haze, and White Dragon.

Click here to visit AbsoluteNatureCBD.com

2. CBD American Shaman – Well Known US Brand

Pros:

Promote relaxation and mental clarity

Can be used in recipes for edibles

Organic and Non-GMO

Hemp grown in the USA

Cons:

Shipping is limited to the US

CBD American Shaman’s CBD flower is grown on small farms in a responsible manner to provide you with the highest-grade hemp flower available anywhere. Their CBD flower buds are high in terpenes and phytocannabinoids, which deliver the finest of nature’s offerings. Their CBG and CBD flower products are all grown in the United States from non-GMO hemp plant seeds.

Everything CBD American Shaman produces is lab-tested for purity and potency. In accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill that speaks to the cultivation of industrial hemp, each flower strain they sell includes less than 0.3 percent THC, so you can rest easy knowing you won’t experience any psychoactive effects, but you will get to revel in the calming effects that CBD is well-known for. You can choose from several CBD flower products, including:

CBD Joints

Each cone includes 1 gram of full spectrum industrial hemp and comes in the cherry strain. The smoothness of this CBD joint makes it incredibly easy to enjoy.

CBG Flower

Cannabigerol (CBG), often referred to as the “mother cannabinoid,” is abundant in this hemp flower. When combined with CBD, CBG promotes boosted energy levels. Each jar contains 3.5 grams and is available in several strains: Jack Frost Flower, John Snow Flower, Lemon, Sour G, and White Widow.

CBD Cigarettes

These hemp strains in these cigarettes were chosen for their ability to help you relax and focus. If you choose a carton, it will contain ten packs. You can also buy individual packs. And if you’d like to try smoking CBD flower but aren’t ready to commit to a pack or carton, they also offer a sample pack to try the different flavors, which include menthol, original, cherry, and grape.

Moon Rocket Pre-Roll

This CBD pre-roll has a cone shape and is covered in CBG kief. This pre-roll is stronger than other CBD flower products and promotes intense relaxation.

Moon Rocks Jar

Purchase either one or 3.5 grams of this CBD/CBG/CBN combination, which encourages calmness in a potent, CBG kief-coated CBD flower.

Moon Dust Kief

Get creative by combining this Moon Dust Kief with pre-rolls, flower you’re burning, or a dab to make effects stronger and more interesting.

Click here to visit CBDAmericanShaman.com

3. CBD.co – Multiple Products from Trusted Manufacturers

Pros:

Wide variety to choose from

Clear product descriptions that list effects

Multiple savings codes available

Eco-friendly farming practices

Cons:

Free shipping is only available for orders over $100

CBD.co is an online marketplace that offers several CBD products and has expanded their selection by offering CBD hemp flower. Hemp flower is fast gaining traction in the CBD world, and it has shown to be a terrific tool for people looking for a method to enjoy smoking CBD hemp flower without feeling any of the euphoric effects associated with other types of cannabis flowers.

After taking the time to do their research, they were able to put together a list of exclusive products that meet their standards and deliver a top-quality CBD hemp flower to both existing and new customers. The plants used for their products are grown with care, using environmentally friendly agricultural methods. They carry a wide variety of smokable products, including:

Essence Smokes – Hemp Flower – Premium CBG (1000MG+ CBG per pack)

This pack of smokes contains 20 filtered hemp cigs that contain less than 0.2% THC, 0% tobacco, 0% nicotine, and only 100% natural hemp. They are rolled using unbleached hemp paper with no additives. The effect of these smokes includes tranquility and relaxation that is reported to be more intense than the effects of CBD.

Root Wellness- Hemp Flower

Available in Transcend, Awaken, Bloom, and CBG varieties, these bud bags contain four grams of hemp flower that is non-GMO and lab tested. Each of these varieties is also available in pre-rolls.

The Transcend Bud Bag contains the Sour Space Candy strain and is ideal for reducing stress and anxiety. The Awaken Bud Bag contains the Lifter strain and produces energy and aids with focus. The Bloom Bud Bag contains the Hawaiian Haze strain and promotes alertness while soothing minor aches. The CBG Bug Bag contains The White strain and provides an uplifting effect that invigorates your mind and body.

Neurogan, Inc. CBD Flower – Neurogettes (1200MG of CBD)

These smokables come in either a single pack of 20 sticks or a carton of 10 packs. They are 100% organic, contain less than 0.3% THC and are free from nicotine, tobacco, and additives. These help to support a calm, relaxed mood and improve joint mobility and inflammatory function. They are also great for improving your focus and mood and helping you get a good night’s rest.

ERTH – Hemp Flower

Available in jars that contain 3.5 grams of CBD flowers, you can choose from three varieties: Cherry Blossom for a relaxing body high that also improves mental clarity. Two Hawk Haze for a mellow mood and a clear mind, or Kingston Kush for a calming sensation and improved focus. The CBD flower for each of these varieties is organically grown, hand-trimmed, and cultivated outdoors in California.

Avid Hemp – CBD Flower – Hawaiian Haze

Available in 3.5 gram and 7-gram jars, this strain has a sweet aroma of pineapple and citrus along with some floral notes. It gives off a tropical vibe, which is comparable to how it makes you feel. You can expect to experience mental clarity with these CBD flowers, which is ideal for daytime smoke when you need to tackle your responsibilities but want to do so in a relaxed mood.

SNAPZ – Hemp Flower – Smokez

These hemp cigs are made with a quality organic hemp flower and trim blend, as well as a dual flavor capsule filter in multiple flavors. This revolutionary approach to smoke hemp flower creates an unrivaled smoking experience by allowing you to tailor each tasty session to your preferences. Choose from the following flavor combinations: Blueberry/Menthol, Grape/Menthol, Mango/Menthol, Orange/Menthol, or Strawberry/Menthol.

Click here to visit CBD.co

4. Weed.com – For CBD and Delta 8 CBD Flower Varieties

Pros:

Free shipping on all orders over $39

Third party lab tested and verified

Wide variety of strains to choose from

All CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC

Cons:

Shipping is currently limited to the US

Weed.com is “where the grass is always greener” – they offer a variety of different CBD products, from tinctures to gummies and of course, CBD flower. There are several CBD hemp flower strains and Delta 8 flowers available for purchase – choose one gram to get a good feel for the flavor and effect of a new strain or splurge on 28 grams when you already have your favorite picked out. Each CBD flower description contains a few notes on its unique scent and details how you can expect to feel when you smoke it. A few of their popular strains include:

CBD Hemp Flower

Sovereign Bubba CBD Flower

This is a brand-new crop. This indica-dominant top-shelf strong strain is noted for its soothing effects and attractive appearance. The bloom is a lovely purple-hued pine that goes well with Sovereign Bubba’s smooth, peppery aroma. This is a CBD flower that will undoubtedly keep you comfortable all day.

Key Lime Pie CBD Hemp Flower

On those days when you need a mood boost, this strain will help your mood perk up. This is a flexible hybrid strain that can be used at any time of day and is both calming and elevating. Key Lime Pie has a tangy, somewhat peppery flavor with hints of citrus and even cheese, which makes it truly distinct. It is fast-acting and euphoric, making it popular for treating depression and stress.

Headband CBD Hemp Flower

This strain is the offspring of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, resulting in a hybrid strain with slow-onset effects, so it’s a good idea to take it in slowly and savor it. Its smoke is smooth and creamy, with lemon and diesel notes. Headband CBD’s long-lasting benefits are wonderful for pain reduction and stress alleviation. Many users have stated that the effects cause them to feel a small pressure around their head, hence its name.

Skywalker CBD Hemp Flower

This strain is a cross between Skywalker and OG, resulting in a CBD-dominant strain that has tremendous relaxing benefits without the high associated with THC. With piney, spicy, and lemony overtones, the Skywalker CBD has a distinctive kush flavor. This Skywalker CBD stain is ideal for a relaxing night in when nothing else matters.

Banana Kush CBD Hemp Flower

This variety is an indica dominant hybrid strain known for its flavor and aroma. It has a long-lasting high that pervades the entire body, and it’s considered a “creeper strain,” which means it takes a while to come in, but once it does, it strikes you hard and sends you into contemplative calm. Banana Kush has a complex scent that is experienced differently from person to person. It has a delightfully fruity citrus flavor with overtones of cinnamon, vanilla, and earth smells, as well as a strong banana aroma.

Delta 8 Flower

Fortified White Whale CBG/Delta 8 Hemp Flower

The White Whale CBG/Delta 8 flower is a top-of-the-line strain known as “the brother of cannabis.” White Whale has a lovely lemony light flavor that, when coupled with Delta 8, creates a calming but not overpowering experience.

Delta 8 Hemp Moon Rocks

This hemp flower is non-GMO, pesticide-free, and will make you feel as light as a feather. Delta 8 Moon Rocks are rolled in CBG Kief after being soaked in Delta 8 distillate for a unique sensation that makes you feel like you’re walking on the moon.

Fortified Special Sauce CBD/Delta 8 Hemp Flower

This strain combines high CBD content with terpene expression, resulting in a flower that boosts your creativity and stimulates your mind. You’ll experience mental and physical comfort and enjoy a berry sweetness aroma along with earthy overtones.

Mr. Hemp Flower Delta 8 THC Buster Flower

This is a delicious strain with a diverse profile that provides you with a nice body high and no anxiety. It’s a gooey nug that’s coated in Delta THC oil and burns slowly, leaving you feeling calm and significantly more relaxed.

Mr.Hemp Flower CBG Silver Haze Delta 8 Flower

This is a high-quality CGB flower with Delta 8 THC distillate sprinkled over the buds. Try it out for a relaxing smoke.

Delta 8 Asteroids

For a flavorful Delta 8 Flower experience, these hemp asteroids enriched with Delta 8 THC and high in CBG are the way to go.

Click here to visit Weed.com

5. HeadShop.com – For All Your CBD Flower Accessory Needs

Pros:

Filter by price, product color, and size

Sign up for special offers

Free shipping on orders over $50 in the US

Massive array of accessories to choose from

Cons:

Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. boxes

When you’re working with CBD flowers, you need to also consider the available accessories that make your smoking experience easier and more enjoyable. Whether you need grinders, rolling papers, lighters, odor-removing candles, or even storage containers for your hemp buds and all your smoking paraphernalia, the Headshop has everything you could possibly need in a plethora of styles. They have a vast selection of products to choose from, some of which include:

Clipper Metallic Gradient Silver

Each lighter produces 3000 lights, easily opens beers, has an integrated poker, replaceable flint, and is refillable.

Afghan Hemp Rolling Papers

King size includes 24 packs per box and 32 leaves per pack.

Skull Rasta Design Grinder (2.0”)

Choose from different colors and styles!

Canna Odor Removing Candle (7oz)

Maintaining a fresh and clean odor in your home with this is a non-toxic, all-natural approach to keep your house free of the lingering smoke from a joint.

Click here to visit HeadShop.com

What is CBD Flower?

CBD flower is hemp bud – the flower of the hemp plant. It is derived from the cannabis sativa plant once it becomes an adult plant. These flowers contain several different cannabinoids, including CBD and CBG; however, CBD flower contains less than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive component of the marijuana plant.

While THC can radically affect your mood and cognition when inhaled or ingested, CBD has the potential to alleviate a number of ailments, pains, and other maladies without any “high” effects. As a result, hemp-derived CBD has become a popular base for therapeutic, natural medicines. CBD compounds combined with essential oils are often utilized in massage treatment and other applications as creams, tinctures, and some edible products.

However, since CBD flower, when smoked, produces near instant results, many users prefer to inhale it to enjoy the flavor, the aroma, and the sensations of different strains.

Difference Between CBD Cannabis Flower and CBD Hemp Flower

These two names refer to how the cannabis sativa plant is classified, which also refers to its makeup. To keep it simple, CBD hemp flower contains a higher concentration of CBD and CBD cannabis flower contains a higher concentration of THC. CBD is the compound that produces pain relieving, calming, and relaxing effects that aid with focus while THC produces a psychoactive feeling that causes impairment and a more intense high that is often accompanied with paranoia or anxiety.

CBD is derived from the sativa plant and has been grown for centuries for multiple uses, including making textiles, sails, and rope, to name a few. This kind of industrial hemp has an extensive history of use within the United States and has been grown legally across most of the nation so long as it contains less than 0.3% of THC and meets other, strict regulations set forth by the government. Manufactured CBD products like tinctures, gummies, and topicals use CBD hemp to produce medicinal compounds. CBD hemp flowers are the kind of hemp buds you can smoke without getting a high.

CBD cannabis flower can be derived from one of three standard cannabis varieties: indica, sativa, or ruderalis. In addition, when these plants are mixed, they can produce a greater variety of hybrid plants. CBD cannabis contains a significantly larger quantity of THC and contains less CBD than CBD hemp flower. Potency levels in CBD cannabis flower has a wide range, some producing mild effects that permit you to still manage your regular tasks, while others can cause drowsiness and aid with sleep disorders, including insomnia.

Most notably, whether CBD is derived from cannabis or hemp, the advantages remain the same. Common adverse effects, such as an upset stomach, tiredness, or agitation, haven’t changed. This is due to the fact that the chemical make-up of CBD is unaffected by the plant from which it is derived. The amount of CBD accessible for extraction, on the other hand, is dependent on the source. Hemp plants have significantly more CBD than marijuana plants, making them the more profitable alternative for manufacturers and the alternative with the fewest legal repercussions.

The legal status of hemp CBD and cannabis CBD is the key distinction between these two terms. Products made from plants that match the legal parameters for hemp plants are permitted in most of the United States (with three states excluded) according to the 2018 Farm Bill. This bill makes it illegal to sell products made from plants with greater THC content.

Is CBD Hemp Flower Legal?

CBD flower or hemp buds look a lot like marijuana and can be rolled into joints, can be smoked from a pipe or a bong, and can even be accompanied by kief for greater potency. Since it often looks like the federally illegal, psychoactive version of the plant, you may wonder if smokable hemp flower is even legal to buy and smoke.

So long as the CBD flower you’re looking to purchase comes from hemp, then it can be legally purchased within the United States. The Farm Bill states that cannabinoids that are derived from hemp flowers or other parts of hemp plants can be legally produced and distributed, so long as their THC content remains below 0.3%.

Marijuana is still classified as a controlled substance and can be defined as any cannabis plant with a THC content of more than 0.3%. CBD hemp flower and other CBD products containing more than 0.3% THC, no matter how it is derived are federally banned. If you are traveling outside of the US and plan to take your CBD flower with you, it’s vital you check the country’s laws to be sure you are acting within their laws and regulations.

Can CBD Flower Make You High?

No, CBD does not produce a high. However, when you smoke hemp flower or take CBD flower in a different form, you may experience drowsiness or a sense of calm and relaxation that also works to alleviate any pain or discomfort in the body. Some strains help to improve focus as well, while some people report noticing reduced symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. CBD works without a psychoactive effect. The way it affects your mind and body is subtle but noticeable – unlike the high produced by THC, which is often intense enough to cause impairment.

Consider the difference between kombucha and an alcoholic beverage for instance; though kombucha contains trace amounts of alcohol, it does not cause a person to get drunk. The drunken feeling comes from concentrated alcohol. CBD is like kombucha in this example, while THC is like concentrated alcohol.

What are Different Types of CBD Flower Strains?

There are several popular CBD strains that are each recognized for the specific effects they create. For example, Bubba Kush is well known for aiding with sleep. Hawaiian Haze is recognized for the way it helps with focus, which can assist with work or creative tasks. For calmness and relaxation, Sour Space Candy and Cherry Blossom can be used and if you’re looking for an energetic boost, Sour Lifter may be the best strain for you.

Conclusion

CBD flower is great for people who enjoy the act of smoking – the many strains available make it easy to find something that works for your needs. You can set up your collection, along with accessories that make your smoking ritual more enjoyable, and sit back to enjoy the flavor, the aroma, and the effects that make life feel just a little bit easier.