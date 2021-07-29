There’s nothing worse than the blaring sound of your alarm when you feel like you just fell asleep a few minutes ago. The thought of having to get out of bed and handle the day makes you want to sink deeper underneath your covers. You may have the luxury of living alone but if you don’t, the sound of kids needing your attention feels just as loud as your alarm. They’re bouncing on the bed pulling your covers away from you and forcing you to face the day. Your eyes are dry and bloodshot, your mind is foggy, and you just don’t know how you’re going to handle being awake all day.

Sleep is so essential and so many of us just don’t get as many hours as we need every night. If you’re one of those people, you know how hard it is to be present and to actually enjoy your life when you’re exhausted. Insomnia feels like absolute torture, as do other sleep disorders. When you don’t get quality sleep, when you can’t fall asleep and stay asleep regularly, your central nervous system goes haywire. If you’re constantly running on empty, you’re not only getting robbed of life, but you’re also robbing others from enjoying the fullness of you.

Whether sleeplessness has been ongoing or it’s something new in your life, you may have a nightstand packed with nighttime sleep aids that you bought at your local pharmacy or you may have asked your doctor to prescribe something that knocks you out. Oftentimes, those sleep aids make you groggy in the morning and you’re not sure what’s worse: not sleeping at all or waking up feeling like you didn’t sleep even though you did. Luckily for you, CBD oil doesn’t induce grogginess but it’s strong enough to help you get a restful night’s sleep – with essentially no side effects.

Don’t believe us? We put together a list of our top 10 favorite brands that have formulated CBD sleep products that contain either full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or are made with a CBD isolate. This natural sleep aid can help you get the quality sleep you need to be present for all the good moments in your life.

CBD for Sleep – Brands We Trust

How Did We Make the List?

When you brave the CBD oil online marketplace, you have to be prepared. If you don’t start out with a map in hand, you can get lost easily. So, to be sure we only recommend the best of the best, we identified a set of criteria to keep our focus in line.

One of the first things we look at is the list of ingredients . We look for 100% natural ingredients and for additional components that help to relax your body, calm your mind, and bring on quality sleep. If we see any kind of filler or artificial anything – we skip right past them.

We also check out customer reviews . We love reading through people’s personal experiences with each product and we feel there’s a lot of insight to be found when previous customers share their experience. Especially when they comment on not only the product but on their experience with the customer service team. We only choose brands that have overpoweringly positive reviews.

Third-party lab testing is a must. We expect brands to hold themselves accountable and test each of their products to confirm purity, to confirm potency, and to confirm safety. And we expect them to list their lab results directly on the website or provide you with the link or code to easily access and review the lab results yourself.

Finally, we tested out the products in house. We wanted to get a good sense of how these products work so that we could let you know why they’re worth buying.

Brand Information, Ratings & Selections

1. CBDfx – Best Overall

Pros:

All natural ingredient list; confirmed vegan

CBD oil with sleep terpenes and other cannabinoids

Tested by a third-party lab to confirm quality

60 day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Full spectrum and CBD isolate formulas are not available

Products:

If you’re anything like us, you love variety. You like being able to choose how you take your sleep supplements. Some people can’t swallow capsules for the life of them! So, CBDfx has created a line of sleep products that include a CBD oil tincture, gummies, and capsules for those who have no trouble swallowing them.

If you choose the night capsules you get 30 mg of broad spectrum CBD and 2.5 mg of CBN per serving. They also include a blend of botanicals like valerian root and other calming terpenes and cannabinoids to make falling asleep a breeze.

Their gummies help you get a restful night’s sleep because they’re melatonin infused and contain passion flower extract, chamomile, lemon balm, and other sleep terpenes. All these intentional ingredients are blended carefully in a tasty, chewy gummy that you can also consider your midnight snack. Each gummy is packed with 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin.

If you’re all about getting fast relief, you’ll love their sleep tincture. This CBD oil combines melatonin with broad spectrum CBD, CBN, and other minor cannabinoids. With each dose, you get 100 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin. You’ll fall asleep and be snoring before you know it.

2. Extract Labs – Perfect for Bath Time

Pros:

Infused with essential oils

60 day satisfaction guarantee

Make great gifts

Handcrafted with care

Cons:

Limited product variety

Products:

Sleep CBD Bath Bomb

Deep Sleep Bundle

Everybody knows that a hot bath is the perfect way to relax your muscles and help you get ready for bed. It’s why parents give their kids a bath every evening to help them wind down from the day and to put them into a relaxed state for sound sleep. And one of the best parts of being in the bathroom? The alone time!

Extract Labs created a CBD bath bomb with you in mind. They blend 14 sleep-inducing essential oils along with olive flower essence to calm your mind, to ease the tension in your body, and to help you prepare for bedtime. You’ll love these so much you’ll want all your friends to have one! Which is great because the more you buy, the more you save.

To get a comprehensive sleep set, you can purchase their deep sleep bundle which includes two bath bombs and CBD + CBN soft gels, which are formulated especially for use just before bed. CBN is known as the most relaxing cannabinoid and will help you sink fast into a weightless dream state.

3. Natural Stacks – Exceptional CBD Lavender & Melatonin Blend

Pros:

Fast shipping and satisfaction guaranteed

No groggy feelings in the morning

Relieves built up tension from the day

Promotes peaceful sleep and uplifted mood

Cons:

You must be 18+ to purchase

Product:

Dream CBD with Lavender & Melatonin

Waking up with a frown is no way to start the day. Give yourself a reason to smile with this 100% organic CBD, lavender, and melatonin blend. It works quickly so get ready to hit the hay right after you take it. It comes in a standard strength at 450 mg CBD. The product is made from broad-spectrum hemp extract and infused with lavender and the perfect dose of melatonin. Customers report eased tension in their back and shoulders, longer sleep, and a better mood.

Use their live chat to connect with a dedicated expert and get any of your questions answered. They guarantee your satisfaction with every purchase because their #1 priority is to keep you smiling.

4. Sunday Scaries – Top-Rated for Relieving Stress and Improving Sleep

Pros:

Save 20% when you subscribe

Tastes like ice cream

Powerful mix of ingredients, including CBD oil

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Only one flavor option

Product:

Vanilla Cream CBD + CBN Oil for Sleep

“Sunday Scaries” describes that phenomenon of that sinking feeling you get when the weekend is ending and the understanding seeps in that you have to pick up all your responsibilities again early Monday morning. Depending how you feel about your job, you might have anxiety and feel overwhelmed thinking about your to do list. These worries can keep you up at night and make it difficult to fall asleep. If you’re not getting the sleep you need, you’re not able to be efficient or productive during the day.

This formula by Sunday Scaries tastes like vanilla cream so you can feel like you’re having a spoonful of ice cream for dessert and actually wake up on the right side of the bed. Their blend contains CBD oil, CBN, 5-HTP, chamomile, GABA, l-theanine, lemon balm, and valerian root. This is a no-joke, no holds barred formula so if you really want to support restful sleep, this is your product.

5. Green Roads – Pharmacist-Formulated Product Line

Pros:

Capsules are made with CBD isolate

Created by pharmacists

Melatonin-infused formulas

Save 20% on your first order

Cons:

The oil and gummies may have an aftertaste

Products:

Sweet Sleep CBD Oil

Sleepy Z’s CBD Gummies

CBD Sleep Capsules

No matter how well you take care of your health, if you’re not sleeping soundly every night, you won’t be in your best state. You’re in good company though. A lot of people struggle to get to sleep. That’s why Green Roads created a line of CBD products – to help you get into a better mood, have more energy throughout the day, and improve your overall physical health.

Their Sweet Sleep CBD Oil helps you check out and recharge your mind and body. It contains 22.5 mg of CBD, 2.5 mg of CBN, and 2.5 mg of melatonin with each serving. It has a sweet berry flavor, which makes it easy to swallow. This formula is created by pharmacists who know what they’re doing.

If you prefer gummies, you’ll love their blackberry flavored option that contains 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin. These chewy candy-like treats bring stress levels way down and help you relax so you can sleep through the night. If you don’t care about fun, flavorful ways to get your CBD dose in, you can opt for their sleep capsules. Each capsule contains 25 mg of CBD isolate and 5 mg of melatonin. You can expect each bottle to last you a whole month!

6. CBDistillery – Full Spectrum for Comprehensive Benefits

Pros:

60 day satisfaction guarantee

Full spectrum CBD

American grown hemp

Calms nerves and invites sleep

Cons:

Only one concentration available

Product:

CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture

CBDistillery outdid themselves with this one. They activate the entourage effect with this formula, which is what happens when you include minor cannabinoids like CBN along with CBD. You get a more potent product. This blend includes cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, which makes it a powerful alternative to improve your sleep, to offer relief, and to help you relax after a stressful day.

They use a 1 to 3 ratio for each bottle, so you get 150 mg of CBN and 250 mg of CBD. Send insomnia and other sleep disorders out the door, get comfortable under covers, and prepare for your departure to the land of dreams.

7. Medterra – Best THC-Free CBD Sleep Formulas

Pros:

Capsules are 17X more bioavailable

Zero contaminants and zero high fructose corn syrup

Non-GMO and THC-free

Support throughout your sleep cycles

Cons:

Some customers do not enjoy the natural strawberry flavor of the gummies

Products:

If you’ve been avoiding CBD products because you don’t want to have any trace of THC in your system, you’re in luck. Medterra has both vegan capsules and sleep tight gummies that are made with a premium 99% plus CBD isolate.

The capsules are made without pesticides or other contaminants and are scientifically developed to have 17 times more bioavailability. This means each capsule is protected in a hydrophobic membrane so that your stomach enzymes don’t destroy the goods before they’ve had a chance to positively impact you. You can take less and get results faster which sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

Their sleep tight gummies contain 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin per serving and also include other helpful ingredients like lemon balm and chamomile. And they’re naturally flavored to taste like strawberries! With these formulas, you not only experience a calm peace that helps you get to sleep but your sleep cycles are also supported so you can stay asleep throughout the night.

Pros:

Bundle into packs or gift sets and save

Naturally flavored (raspberry)

USA grown hemp

Full spectrum hemp extract

Cons:

If you’re pregnant or nursing, first check with your doctor

Product:

CBD Gummies: Sleep

Charlotte’s Web has developed raspberry flavored sleep gummies that support your rest naturally with phytocannabinoids and melatonin. Their full hemp extract contains 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin with each serving to help you get better sleep and enjoy your nighttime visions. And with better and more sound sleep, you get to revel in a better mood throughout the day.

You can choose to just buy one jar, or you can buy a three pack of 90 count jars. If you want support for Calm and for Recovery, you can also bundle the 90 count jars into a gummy mix pack. You can even bundle their sleep gummies along with a cream, a balm, and oil in a couple’s gift set or purchase the sleep gift set that includes sleep gummies with a roll-on topical and oil.

9. Five CBD – Complementary Bundle for Maximum Effect

Pros:

Save 15% when you subscribe for future deliveries

100% natural ingredients

Made in the USA

Bundled products for maximum support

Cons:

If you decide to return a product, you are responsible for shipping fees

Product:

Sleep Bundle: Tincture and Gummies

Difficulty sleeping is preceded by the tension that you hold in your body and the chaos of your hyperactive mind. Sometimes the thoughts flood in so fast you wonder how it’s possible for you to process things so quickly. You also wonder why everything comes rushing in at night when all you want and need is darkness so you can fade out.



Five CBD offers a sleep bundle that includes a full spectrum tincture and sleep gummies that contain 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin. Customers are raving about the sleep bundle because it’s a game changer. They report sleeping soundly through the night without feeling any kind of grogginess in the morning.

10. Just Live – Traceable from Seed to Distribution

Pros:

Third party testing

THC-free and 100% natural ingredients

Supports everyday wellness

30 day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Limited product variety

Product:

CBD Sleep Gummies

How can you just live when you’re not even sleeping? Research shows that CBD is great for regulating stress hormones, like cortisol. And when CBD is combined with natural sleep aids like 5-HTP, GABA, and melatonin, the quality of your sleep drastically improves. After you’ve had the opportunity to recharge your internal battery, you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer whatever life throws your way.

Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of CBG. They are designed to promote REM sleep and induce a sense of calm to improve your physical and mental well-being. Plus, this formula is THC free, doesn’t contain any genetically modified organisms, and is traceable from seed through distribution – something that sets this company apart from the rest!

Benefits of CBD for Sleep

CBD that helps you unwind at the end of the day to promote better sleep offers several different benefits. For one, you get to wake up in a better mood because you have the opportunity to rest your mind and body throughout the night.

When you regularly use CBD, you’ll notice enhanced cognition, which helps you make better decisions. CBD induces a state of calm, which is invaluable when you are dealing with anxiety or nervousness. CBD helps to mute the intensity of what you feel so that you can still move forward confidently.

Another benefit of using CBD is that it helps you deal with your everyday stressors. Whether you have an important presentation or you’re dealing with high-pressure situations or you’re just going about your day facing traffic, you’re constantly being bombarded with stressful stimuli. With CBD on your side, you don’t get overwhelmed and can stay focused more easily.

Another great reason to use CBD is because it has anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent injury and help to ease pain, especially after a long workout. Additionally, cannabinoids have antispasmodic properties, which keep your muscles from tensing up too tightly. No matter your lifestyle, CBD can help you by improving your mental clarity, boosting your energy levels, and most importantly by improving your sleep quality.

What to Look for When Choosing CBD Products for Sleep?

To make sure that you’re only buying the best products available on the market, you’ll need to know a couple of things. First, you should know the source of the hemp. Look for companies that confirm they only use American grown hemp, and brownie points if they tell you exactly where.

Next, look at their extraction method (CO2 extraction is preferable) and the type of CBD they use. Full spectrum will get you tons of benefits because you get more naturally occurring properties in the hemp plant. Broad spectrum is a bit more selective but still invokes the entourage effect, and CBD isolate products make sure you don’t have any trace of THC in your system.

Then, take a look at the other ingredients. Are they including natural support, like botanical components, that also help to create calm and promote sleep? You can tell when a brand is intentional with their nighttime blends, and you can skip the brands that are clearly cutting corners and adding fillers to make their product cheaper to produce.

Finally, be sure that you can access third-party lab test results and that the product has a certificate of analysis that confirms quality and the safety of products for human consumption.

How Much CBD to Use as a Sleep Aid?

The best place to start when deciding how much CBD to take as a sleep aid is to first look at the product packaging to check the recommended dose. When you start there, you can figure out if you need to adjust the dose based on the effects you feel.

Not all CBD is created equal, and some formulas are actually meant to have a more energizing effect. Always be sure that if your ultimate goal is better sleep, that you purchase CBD products that are specially formulated for exactly that. These products will have a blend of other helpful ingredients to ensure your muscles relax, your mind gets quieter, and you can actually sleep through the night without interruptions.

Some people are really sensitive to CBD and the recommended dose will take them right out. Other people may feel frustrated at first because the recommended dose doesn’t seem to have the impact they hoped for. This is where you have to employ a bit of patience. Determining the right dose for you may take a little bit of experimentation but once you discover just how much you need to pass out, you’ll be good to go.

Another suggestion we have is to try out different products and formulas. The beauty of having at least 10 reputable brands at your disposal is that you can experiment not only with dosages but also with the different formulas they offer. How CBD affects you is also dependent on how you take it. For the most rapid effects, use a CBD oil tincture – this can be administered underneath your tongue and takes effect rather quickly. If you’re using gummies or capsules, expect effects to take a bit longer depending on what’s in your stomach and your digestive process.

When to Take CBD Oil for Sleep

Take CBD whenever you need the extra support. Long, overnight flights are a great example of when CBD is most welcome. Just be sure to check laws and regulations wherever you’re traveling to confirm CBD use is allowed. Travel anxiety isn’t reserved just for when you’re on the plane. Most people have trouble sleeping before a big trip so using CBD oil for sleep can help you rest the night before you travel.

Sometimes life gets really hectic, and you get overly stressed. When you can’t seem to shut off your mind at night and sleep feels impossible, taking CBD can quiet the chatter so you can focus on deep breathing, and finally drift off.

Take your CBD in the evening just before bed when you won’t have to drive or operate heavy machinery. Expect to feel extra relaxed, as if you’ve just stepped out of the hot tub. Float on over to bed, forget the day, and get ready for some serious snoozing.

Safety and Side Effects of CBD to Promote Sleep

CBD will change the way you feel. You may experience some tiredness, which is great if you’re trying to wind down at the end of a long day. When using a high dose, you may experience some digestive discomfort including diarrhea or nausea. For the most part, side effects are mild, and most people don’t experience them.

You should keep in mind that if you are taking any medications, you should first consult with your doctor to be sure that there won’t be any adverse interactions with CBD. Sometimes having something in your stomach can help to reduce side effects but if you do experience unusual feelings, discontinue use and ask your doctor for guidance.

Can CBD Oil for Sleep Be Used Long-Term?

CBD oils appear to be generally harmless, while research into its effects, especially over time, is lacking. Additional behavioral changes can be made to help promote sleep, like limiting caffeine and sugar in the afternoon. It’ll also be helpful to keep a steady schedule, even on the weekends. And if you’re used to having your phone in hand when you’re in bed at night, you should consider breaking that habit right away.

Keep your environment dark, without noisy distractions, and at a cool temperature. Use a sleep mask or noise canceling ear plugs if you’re not able to control lighting or sound. Keep up to date with CBD studies to ensure you have all the information needed as well.

Conclusion

Not getting enough sleep impacts every area of your life. It impairs your immune system, it creates cognitive confusion, and it can even make you gain weight. Since your immune system is weakened when you don’t sleep well, you become at higher risk for diabetes and even for some types of cancer.

Without proper sleep, you’re more likely to get sick, you’re more likely to have a stroke or develop a coronary heart disease, and your memory starts failing. Not only that but lack of sleep can also reduce your sex drive and make you a lot more accident prone. Sleep is more than just beauty rest even though lack of sleep does cause wrinkles and fine lines.

If you’re not sleeping enough and you’re tired of the side effects that come with over the counter and prescription drugs, try CBD oils that are formulated to promote sleep. We’re certain you’ll love them – we sure did.