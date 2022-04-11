Since several states have allowed the use of cannabis, some might be wondering if they can grow the same in their homes. Well, not all states allow the growing of marijuana even if it is legalized for use. Also, even those who can grow have a limit to the number of cannabis plants they can have per household. Nevertheless, knowing that you can grow cannabis is an awesome feeling.

Once you have done your research and found out it is possible, it might be time to buy cannabis seeds from the best seed banks. Each seed bank would have a variety of marijuana seeds for sale for you to consider. What is key is that you always pick from the best seed banks and the right type of seeds.

Below we discuss the top 10 seedbanks you can consider today for buying cannabis seeds.

ILGM

The best customer support

Offers an impressive germination guarantee

Multiple seed types available

Pros

Offers free shipping

There is a guarantee on delivery

Offers the best customer support

Cons

Some popular strains may be expensive

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ships to: All U.S. States

Shipping time to the USA: 2 to 10 business days

If you are looking to buy cannabis seeds, you may want to consider ILGM, or I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank. Compared to many other cannabis seed banks was listed on Observer, you will come across some of the best marijuana strains. This includes feminized seeds, auto-flowering pot seeds, and so much. Even beginners to grow cannabis should find the best seeds to start with right away.

The germination guarantee that you get from the brand is good enough to give you the assurance that you are buying the best cannabis seeds. If the seeds do not germinate, then talk to the support team to initiate returns and be compensated with another set of seeds. Not many people have had a problem with their seeds not germinating.

There is also free shipping available. Considering the seed bank ships its seeds daily, then you can have yours in a couple of days. Other than free shipping, you are also guaranteed delivery. This means that in case the seeds are not received, the company will send a fresh batch for free.

Pros

Discreet delivery available

Offers quality germination

24/7 chat support

Cons

It is an expensive seed bank

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Ships to: Canada and USA

Shipping time to the USA: 1 to 4 days

Buying cannabis seeds just got easier with this company. Here, you can get all sorts of cannabis seeds, including feminized seeds, regular seeds, auto-flowering seeds, and more. There is also the option of getting free seeds with select purchases. So, always check with the seed bank for more information on this.

The 24/7 chat support team can also be great to help you learn more about the seeds before buying. Other than assurances from the support team, you also get that the seeds have an 80% germination rate. This is good so that you do not keep sending the seeds back for returns or refunds.

Pros

There are free seeds on each order

Multiple payment options available

Worldwide stealth shipping

Cons

Slow shipping time

Location: Alicante, Spain

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 19 to 23 days

Herbies Seeds would be another top pick for a person seeking to buy cannabis seeds from the best seed banks. Here you will come across thousands of seed options, making it easier for you to grow female cannabis plants if you want too. You can also opt for auto-flowering seeds if feminized seeds are not what you are seeking.

Stealth shipping is a strong feature of the seed bank. It simply means your package can be disguised as another package for ease of delivery. You also get multiple payment methods available to make it easier to pick the right one for you.

Pros

Many common strains are available

The seeds are offered in discreet shipping packages

Often have promotions to consider

Cons

The seeds may be too costly

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 18 to 25 working days

Many people would love buying cannabis seeds online from such a seed bank because of global delivery. So long as it is not an issue to receive weed seeds, you should get them from Seedsman. With the addition of free seeds to the orders, it makes it even more lucrative to have more high-quality cannabis seeds to plant.

The company often has some promotions to consider. These promotions are key to helping the clients save some money while shopping from the seed bank. Since it has over 350 strains in store, it makes it easier to find the best type of cannabis seeds. You can get feminized seeds, among others to grow at home.

Pros

Offers high-quality genetics for its seeds

Over 20 years of experience

Multiple seed types available

Cons

A few complaints about the customer support slow responses

Location: London, UK

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 6 to 12 days

Marijuana Seeds NL is another top seed bank for cannabis seeds. Those who want to buy weed seeds online may consider it for its famous feminized seeds such as Durban poison or Runtz. However, you can still get other types such as autoflowering seeds, high THC seeds, regular seeds, high yield seeds, and medical seeds. So, your options will be many.

The seed bank has over 20 years of experience in the field. Experience comes with the best-bred seeds too. As such, you can expect to come across the finest quality in terms of genetics. It works with outstanding breeders to ensure the buyers can get outstanding value for money when buying marijuana seeds.

Pros

Offers germination guarantee

Same day shipping available

Seeds for beginners are easy to grow

Cons

It could use more cannabis seeds strains

Location: Harlem, Netherlands

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 2 to 5 business days

Having the best guarantee on delivery and germination is often enough to get people interested in buying quality marijuana seeds from the seed bank. Among the many online seed banks, Weedseedsexpress has the best germination guarantee. You are also looking at a catalog of over 100 strains to consider. So, you should be able to find the right strain you need.

The common options for cannabis seeds include AK 47, Girl Scout Cookies, Gorilla Glue, Bubba Kush, and more. If you want to show by categories, the options include feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, regular seeds, and seeds for beginners. You can still access the rare cannabis seeds to see if they will work great for you.

Pros

Offers high yielding seeds you need

Fast shipping is available

Offers ways to make safe payments

Cons

Slow customer support

Location: Huercal Overa, Spain

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 7 to 14 working days

Those who love free cannabis seeds will definitely love such an online reputable seed bank. Just because they are free, it does not mean they will be low quality. You can expect to find free marijuana seeds with every purchase. Of course, you also have the option of choosing based on your needs. The categories are high THC seeds, high yield seeds, fast flowering, and more.

That buying in bulk often gets more discounts too. So, you can consider it if you have to plant over a large area. Fast shipping is also something people love about the seed bank. You can get your discreet package within a couple of days. Discreet packaging should keep the eyes of the prying customs away from your seeds. Its overall affordability should also make it a popular pick among most buyers.

Pros

High-quality weed seeds

Multiple categories of cannabis seeds

Fast customer support

Cons

Lacks germination guarantee on seeds

Location: Hampshire, UK

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 5 to 10 working days

This is quite the megastore for quality cannabis seeds you will ever need. The best part should be how you get many discounts. Those using bitcoin end up with a 25% discount. Because the company encourages the use of cryptocurrency, it helps with privacy and anonymity too. The seed bank is also generous in terms of the extra seeds that you can get generally.

Those who are in search of medicinal seeds may as well consider it too. When others are mostly focused on recreational strains, you can find several medicinal strains for different uses. The good customer support team would still be great to help you learn more about the different strains so that you only pick what you need.

Pros

Multiple seed options

Offers cheap and discreet delivery

The seeds are affordable

Cons

Website layout could be better

Location: Sheffield, UK

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: 3 to 14 working days

Seed City has tried to help people understand its cannabis seeds as much as possible. That is why you will come across the information about the breeders on its website. As such, you can buy marijuana seeds online, knowing very well about their reputation and genetics. Of course, you will also like the special offers that come with each purchase. The offers tend to be more common, so do not worry if you do not get one today.

As much as there has not been much information about the germination guarantee of the seeds, not many people have complained about the quality of the seeds. The support team tends to respond to queries faster so that you only buy when you have all the information. The support team will take you through hundreds of seeds available for you to find what you need.

Pros

Fast and discreet shipping

Offers the finest quality in terms of seeds

It has an excellent service

Cons

Email response takes more time

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ships to: Worldwide

Shipping time to the USA: Within 14 working days

If you have to buy cannabis seeds online, consider Paradise Seeds too. This is because it is trusted by thousands. You can expect to find it on most top cannabis seed bank lists. The best part is that it features several weed seeds that can be used by growers of all experiences. Even those new to growing cannabis should have an easy time doing so.

Fast and discreet shipping is enough reason to get more people considering the seed bank. It also boasts of the finest quality of seeds since it partners with top-rated breeders. With the genetics of the seeds being known, you should not have a problem considering it. The excellent customer service should have you coming back for more.

What Are Cannabis Seeds?

Cannabis or marijuana seeds are simply embryonic plant parts that are protected by an outer shell. They are formed when the female plant is fertilized with pollen. These seeds would be ready for planting and will grow into cannabis plants that also bear flowers and seeds if the right conditions for growth are provided.

How Do Seed Banks Ship Cannabis Seeds?

The marijuana seed banks will ship the high-quality seeds based on your pick of shipping method or what it has available. Other than the regular shipping methods, you also have the option of discreet or stealth shipping. In such a case, the products would be disguised as other products to draw attention away.

An example of stealth shipping is when the seeds are packaged in DVD cases or any other case that does not necessarily show it is cannabis.

Buying A Marijuana Seed Supply

If you are going to buy marijuana seeds from reputable seed banks online, there are a few things to consider. Here are some to always keep in mind.

Where Do You Buy Quality Seeds

Start by looking at high-quality seeds to ensure that the cannabis seeds can give you the best yields? One good thing about most seed banks is that they offer a germination guarantee. The guarantee gives you assurances that your seeds will actually germinate and grow.

Some might ask, why are cannabis seeds not germinating? Well, most seed banks will give you the option of returning the seeds so that you can be given a fresh packet. This might not always happen, but it is good to know that your seed bank has got your back.

Price

Of course, anyone looking to buy marijuana seeds online needs to find the best deals also. You can buy pot seeds online at friendly prices most of the time if you take your time looking for deals. Some might have discounts while others offer free seeds on top of your purchase. That is quite a nice bonus for most people.

Gender

Cannabis seeds, male or female tend to be an important consideration for some farmers. If you want seeds that offer the best and big buds, then consider going for the female seeds. It might not always be easy to identify with your eyes, so go for the feminized seeds. As for those who need to get more seeds, then the male gender would be appropriate. It might not result in the biggest buds, but it will have enough seeds to continue the lineage.

Genetics

Not all seedbanks would breed their own seeds. Some have special arrangements with breeders so that they can still have the best genetics in terms of cannabis seeds. The seed banks would proudly list the breeders and their methods for breeding so that you know more about the seeds’ genetics before buying. It would be nice to buy seeds with the best quality genetics.

What Cannabis Seed Banks Should I Buy From?

Different seed banks would have their own way of trying to make you buy from them. A good example is having an ILGM coupon or any other seed bank. It would help you save some money. However, which of the seed banks are available should you consider always. Below is a quick list of the best cannabis seed banks in the US right now.

ILGM

Crop king seeds

Seedsman

MSNL

Weedseedexpress

Original seed store

Seed city

Paradise seeds etc.

Tips for Using a Cannabis Seed Bank

You will come across different types of cannabis seed banks in the market. Some of the ways you use them can help find high-quality seeds. That is what we are going to look at below.

Understand the law first. Only buy when you are sure the seeds can actually be delivered to your state without much of a problem.

Opt for stealth shipping if it is available. It may also be referred to as discreet shipping. It is vital to consider as it keeps your package safe and can help avoid confiscation by customs.

Do not buy bulk orders just yet. Always go for small to medium packages. This helps to avoid detection by customs and generally keeps people from trying to see what you are shipping into the state.

What are the payment options offered? It would be nice having multiple payment methods so that you can choose the one you are comfortable with. Having cryptocurrency can be a nice option generally.

Look at the company’s terms and conditions. They are vital for helping you only buy from a friendly company. The last thing you need is having trouble with returns or generally a customer service team that cannot help much.

Can I Legally Buy Cannabis in Any State?

After researching the ILGM reviews, you may be intrigued to consider buying cannabis for yourself. However, not so fast. It is key that you consider the state laws on cannabis first to avoid getting into trouble with the police.

If your state allows for the use of cannabis, then it should not be illegal to get it. Some only allow using cannabis for medical applications and you need a medical marijuana card for that. Others allow for both medical and recreational use, but there is a limit to how much you can possess at any given time.

An attorney in your area can be a good choice to help you understand more about the legality of cannabis in your state.

Conclusion

If you have seen some of the seed banks on the list of best cannabis seeds 2021 before, it means that these seed banks are still great that in 2022 we are still ranking them. With the complete guide above, you can now have your marijuana seeds from any of them and start growing cannabis. Always ensure there is a guarantee of germination or the return policy is the best so that you can end up with the best seeds always.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the safest way to pay for weed seeds?

Most people now want to use cryptocurrency or cash. This minimizes the chances of being tracked. Many people buying cannabis seeds value their privacy.

What seed banks are legit?

Yes. They are legitimate organizations that work on preserving seeds of different types of crops. This time around we chose to look at those dealing in marijuana seeds.

Will my cannabis seeds be confiscated by customs?

It may depend on your state. If you are not allowed to grow cannabis in your state, then it might get confiscated.

What do cannabis seeds look like?

Cannabis seeds vary in terms of size and appearance. Most would be as big as 2mm and also as small as 0.5mm. As for the color, most are whitish-brown with some small black spots on the surface.

