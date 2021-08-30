Families often call the kitchen the ‘heart of the home’. After all, they spend so much time there together: preparing meals, dining, doing homework, or just chatting at the kitchen island. As the hub of every home, the kitchen is consistently the room homeowners most want to remodel.

Fortunately, a kitchen remodel can be a relatively straightforward and stress-free renovation project, if you pick the right contractor for the job. Selecting a reliable, honest kitchen contractor is the single most important decision you’ll make during your remodel. GreatBuildz, a free service that connects homeowners with general contractors, makes it easy to find a quality kitchen remodeler in Los Angeles.

The founders of GreatBuildz believe that everyone deserves to find a great contractor, have a stress-free remodel, and enjoy their beautiful new space.

We asked GreatBuildz for some suggestions on how to find the right kitchen remodeling contractor and ensure a smooth remodel process:

1. Create a kitchen remodel checklist

Every kitchen renovation is different and comes with its own set of unique requirements for things like kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, appliances, etc. GreatBuildz suggests creating a kitchen remodel checklist for your project.

Having a clear list will be extremely helpful when you meet with contractors. You can hand each contractor a copy of your kitchen renovation checklist so they can customize a cost estimate to your exact needs.

2. Find good kitchen contractors

Unfortunately, a recent survey revealed that over 50% of homeowners had a negative experience with their contractor or remodel. So, it’s extremely important to pick your contractor carefully.

There are over 20,000 licensed general contractors in Los Angeles alone, so trying to find the right one is no easy task.

The best way to find a reliable kitchen contractor is to ask friends, family, or colleagues to refer you to someone they've hired in the past. If a contractor did a good job for them, they're likely to deliver for you.

3. Review kitchen contractor estimates

As you start getting bids to determine your kitchen remodel cost, you’ll probably notice that every contractor uses their own unique format to provide an estimate. This makes it difficult to compare multiple contractor bids.

Make sure to review all bids carefully side by side to ensure they include the same work scope and materials. Although taking the lowest bid may seem appealing, a careful bid review may reveal that important elements are missing.

4. Hire the right kitchen remodeling contractor

Once you meet with several contractors, you’ll be ready to make a hiring decision. Too often, people hire a contractor based purely on gut instinct or price.

It’s important to perform a few more screening steps to protect yourself from hiring the wrong kitchen contractor:

Check their license at the CSLB

Ask for a copy of their insurance certificate

Search for reviews online and call several of their references.

All contractors should pass a rigorous screening process.

