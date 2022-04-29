Whether you’re just starting to take skincare seriously or are looking to upgrade your current products, you’ll no doubt get lost filtering through all the different brands available in 2022. There are so many contenders on the market claiming they’re the best, and it can be hard for customers to tell which are legit.

Fortunately, your search ends today. We grew sick and tired of all the misinformation shrouding the skincare industry and decided to do something about it. That was the genesis of our list of the 14 best men’s skincare brands in 2022.

Today, you’re going to discover which brands are worth the money, and which you’re better off avoiding. We’ve carefully vetted and curated a list of the top brands in the market offering all things skincare. Whether you’re looking for a face wash or a face mask, an eye cream or a moisturizer, you can shop in confidence when going with our picks below.

The 14 Best Men’s Skincare Brands in 2022 Revealed

We know you’re eager to learn which skincare brands you should take a chance on in 2022. We won’t hold you in suspense any longer. However, if you want to learn how we came up with these 14 brands, as well as receive more information about skincare products in general, read through to the end, where we break it all down for you.

Without further ado, allow us to introduce the No. 1 men’s skincare brand in 2022.

Brand Overview: With products made right in New York, Blu Atlas is our No. 1 pick, and once you try their grooming essentials, you’ll understand why. They boast a full roster of skincare products formulated from premium, natural ingredients. These are products you can feel good about putting on your skin. They’re safe, effective and affordable – what more could you ask for?

Blu Atlas has been featured in publications like Forbes, Men’s Journal and Swagger. They take a science-backed approach to skincare, and the results speak for themselves. From face and skin to hair and body, and even fragrances, we love every product Blu Atlas has to offer. And trust us – you will too.

Products offered:

Natural deodorant

Face wash

Face moisturizer

Eye sticks

Face serums

Shaving cream

Aftershave

Exfoliating scrubs

Face masks

Shampoo and conditioner

Cologne

Ingredients: The ingredients in Blu Atlas products are proven to be safe and effective for their intended use. This brand is well known for using all-natural ingredients that are 100% vegan. They never use artificial fragrances or dyes and steer clear of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Prices: Highly affordable for the modern man.

Other highlights: You can enjoy further savings through their subscribe-and-save program, or by taking advantage of free shipping over $75. Plus, Blu Atlas offers a money-back guarantee on every order, so you can try out the brand entirely risk-free. What are you waiting for?

2. Disco

Brand overview: Disco is another great choice for men looking up their skincare game. These guys were featured on Shark Tank, and leveraged the help of an in-house dermatologist in formulating their products. We love them because they craft products specifically for men’s skin issues. The result is products that work – it’s as simple as that.

Disco is a sustainable, cruelty-free brand that makes their products here in the USA – always crafted from all-natural ingredients. Disco is helping men by joining the fight against fine lines, dark circles and wrinkles, while tackling issues like acne, oily skin, razor burn and more.

Products offered:

Eye stick

Face cleanser stick

Face scrub

Face mask

Face moisturizer

Mineral sunblock

Body wash

Deodorant

Ingredients: Like Blu Atlas, Disco uses only all-natural, vegan ingredients in its products.

Prices: Pricing is right in line with what you’d expect from a premium, natural skincare brand – not cheap, but not outrageous.

Other highlights: You can easily build a skincare regimen at Disco by taking their skincare quiz. You’ll enjoy free shipping on orders over $50, and a free gift on orders over $75.

3. Every Man Jack

Brand overview: Another great choice if you’re looking to rethink your skincare routine. This brand is perfect for men who love the outdoors and want to embody it in their personal hygiene. With scents inspired by nature, you can keep yourself looking and feeling good while smelling great. From their shampoo and conditioner to their deodorant, cologne, face wash and lip balm, you’ll enjoy delicious aromas and natural, well-thought-out formulations.

And, as you might expect from a brand that celebrates the outdoors, Every Man Jack focuses on sustainability, with products approved by Mother Nature.

Products offered:

Body washes and bars

Cologne

Deodorant

Hand sanitizer and soaps

Shaving essentials and beard care

Sun care

Cleansers, washes and scrubs

Moisturizers

Wipes and masks

Lip balm

Shampoo and conditioner

Hair styling essentials

Ingredients: Naturally derived ingredients that you can actually pronounce – always sustainably sourced and cruelty-free. You’ll never worry about harmful chemicals with this brand.

Prices: Every Man Jack offers lower prices than most of their competitors. You can save even more with bundles.

Other highlights: They offer a subscribe-and-save program to help you stay up to date on your regimen while saving money. You get free shipping on orders over $40, and free products along the way.

4. Lumin

Brand overview: Lumin recognizes that men’s skin differs from women’s – and their products reflect that knowledge. Their line of luxury skincare essentials features products formulated for your unique skin type and skin issues. They’ll walk you through building your routine, making it easy to get the skin you’ve always dreamed of.

We love Lumin because they take formulating their products seriously. These guys have traveled countless miles around the world consulting skincare experts, and the results speak for themselves. Whether you’re suffering from dry skin or acne, fine lines or wrinkles, they’ll be able to steer you in the right direction.

Products offered: Lumin lays out their catalog in a unique way, allowing you to shop for products by issue, such as:

Acne scars

Body odor

Clogged pores

Damaged hair

Dry hair

Dry skin

Dull skin

Enlarged pores

Fine lines

You’ll find all the essentials here, including moisturizers, cleansers, face masks, serums, shampoo, soap and scalp treatments.

Ingredients: Lumin uses natural, proven ingredients like shea butter, green tea extract, charcoal, hyaluronic acid and caffeine. You can easily view the complete ingredients for each product they offer. With that said, they don’t take natural sourcing as seriously as other brands. They also have some non-vegan products.

Prices: Lumin falls on the higher end of the pricing spectrum. However, you can subscribe and save.

Other highlights: You can try their products risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t see results, send the products back!

5. Hims

Brand overview: You may know Hims as the brand that helps men with hair loss and ED, but they do skincare as well. Those who are familiar with this brand know that Hims offers personalized, physician-backed treatment plans. This helps you build a regimen that is fine-tuned to you, for the best results possible. You’ll enjoy the benefits of one-on-one support from certified medical experts who have been carefully vetted.

Hims offers innovative, award-winning products and is currently trusted by over half a million subscribers. They offer free shipping on all orders, and deliver products discreetly in unmarked packaging. While they don’t boast a skincare or grooming regimen as impressive as that of many other brands on this list, they make up for it with other forms of treatment.

Products offered:

Anti-aging creams

Acne treatment

Wrinkle creams

Sexual health

Hair loss treatment

Ingredients: The biggest drawback to Hims is that they don’t take the same level of care in formulating natural, cruelty-free products that brands like Blu Atlas and Disco do. With that said, their products are effective. If you are more concerned with ingredients that work than ingredients that are natural and safe, you will love Hims.

Prices: There’s no doubt about it – Hims is expensive. But you get access to personalized doctors and treatment plants, so there is no denying the value this brand offers.

Other highlights: Many skin conditions can be treated without the help of medical professionals. But if you are suffering from a more serious skin condition, such as acne or hair loss, Hims can help.

6. Bevel

Brand overview: Men with sensitive skin often struggle to find a skincare brand that accommodates them. Bevel is a brand that takes great care in providing grooming essentials for sensitive skin. Moreover, their products are specifically formulated for the modern Black man, with products crafted for darker skin and textured hair.

Bevel’s values are in the right place. They are doing their part to help end recidivism and mass incarceration by donating a portion of all Bevel sales at Walmart to support legislation, education and job training for returning citizens. This is a movement we can all get behind.

Products offered:

Deodorant

Body lotion and face moisturizer

Soap and body wash

Shaving essentials (trimmers and razors, shaving cream, pre-shave oil and post-shave balm)

Shampoo and conditioner

Pomade

Face wash

Face serum

Exfoliating toner

Ingredients: Bevel takes their ingredient formulations seriously. Their products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, dye-free, silicone-free and sulfate-free.

Prices: Very affordable, especially when you shop from their sale page.

Other highlights: They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

7. Geologie

Brand overview: While so many brands are looking to do something new and revolutionary with their skincare products, Geologie is a brand that is focused on getting back to basics. They are relentless in their pursuit of efficacy – you won’t catch them chasing fads or hype. Instead, they offer simple, personalized regimens that feature clinically proven ingredients that work. What they lack in excitement they make up for in results.

Similar to Hims, you’ll begin the process with a diagnostic meeting. Tell them about your current skincare regimen, any issues you have and your goals. Then they’ll mail you a personalized regimen and you’ll start seeing the skin you’ve been chasing. It’s that easy!

Products offered:

Complete routines (acne treatment, complete skincare regimen)

Cleansers and exfoliating scrubs

Moisturizers

Eye creams

Sun protection

Ingredients: As noted above, Geologie focuses on clinically proven ingredients. But they also take care to omit nasty stuff like parabens, sulfates, phthalates and other controversial ingredients.

Prices: This brand is more expensive than many of the other brands on this list.

Other highlights: You’ll never have to play the guessing game at Geologie. By taking their skin quiz, you’ll get the perfect regimen built for you.

8. Counterman

Brand overview: Counterman by Beautycounter is a diffusion brand just for guys. This brand is as strict as it gets when it comes to the ingredients they use. They’ve banned over 1,800 ingredients from their products, so you can shop Counterman with confidence, knowing you’re getting safe, effective skincare essentials. This brand is setting the standards in the grooming industry, and not just with some of the cleanest ingredient labels in the world. They are also giving back, with over $650,000 donated to their mission-aligned organizations to date.

Products offered:

Daily exfoliating cleanser

Oil-free face lotion

Shaving cream

Body wash and body bars

Ingredients: You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand that takes its ingredients more seriously than Counterman by Beautycounter. Over 1,800 questionable ingredients are never used in their formulations.

Prices: Counterman is at the higher end of the pricing spectrum in men’s skincare. But you get to enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re getting clean, effective products, and that may be worth it to you.

Other highlights: Counterman is just the men’s side of things. Beautycounter is the parent brand, which offers a full range of women’s skincare essentials. You can enjoy 20% off your first order.

9. Baxter of California

Brand overview: Baxter of California is one of the higher-end skincare brands on this list. These products are developed and tested in Los Angeles under strict standards to ensure safety, purity and efficacy. Since 1965, this has been one of the premier grooming and personal-care brands for men. Baxter even has their own storefront in LA, so if you’re in SoCal you can check out the products in person before committing!

Products offered:

Pomades and styling

Shampoo and conditioner

Combs

Cleansers and treatments

Moisturizers

Shaving essentials (razors, pre-shave and post-shave)

Body wash and soap bars

Body lotion

Deodorant

Cologne

Ingredients: This brand makes it a point to formulate products free of parabens and sulfates. Just natural, proven ingredients.

Prices: This is a luxury skincare brand, and it’s priced accordingly. But you get what you pay for!

Other highlights: You can save some money with free shipping, and can get 20% off when you refer a friend.

10. Brickell

Brand overview: Calling yourself “the best men’s skincare and grooming brand” is a bold claim. However, Brickell isn’t too far off. While we still give an edge to the brands at the top of this list, Brickell is no slouch in the skincare game. They demystify skincare through their free skin health quiz, which helps you understand your skin type and formulate a skincare plan.

Men’s skin is tougher and more porous than women’s skin. As such, men need a solution specifically formulated for their skin, and that’s what Brickell has created. Whether you’ve got oily, dry, sensitive, acne-prone or combination skin, they have products for you. Join over one million happy customers and see what the hype is all about.

Products offered:

Face wash and scrubs

Moisturizers and toners

Shaving cream and aftershave

Beard oil

Eye cream and serums

Body wash

Cologne

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Pomade

Ingredients: Brickell only uses natural, high-quality and organic ingredients in their formulations to achieve safe, effective products.

Prices: Middle-of-the-road pricing, affordable for most people.

Other highlights: If you aren’t sold on Brickell yet, you can try out their products with a free sample kit.

11. Rugged & Dapper

Brand overview: If you’re looking for a skincare brand that will help you soften those sharp edges without compromising your masculinity, why not try Rugged & Dapper? This brand is perfect for any man who’s on the fence about starting a skincare regimen, because you can easily build your ideal routine right on their website. Choose how seriously you want to take your skincare, and whether you lean more rugged or dapper. Highlight your preferences and your grooming concerns, and they’ll do the rest.

The products are highly effective and natural. Ingredients are plant-based and safe to put on your skin, like aloe, shea butter, tea tree oil, green tea and hyaluronic acid.

Products offered:

Face and eye creams

Facial treatment masks

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Shampoo and conditioner

Lip balm

Hair and beard oil

Cologne

Ingredients: You can easily view the main active ingredients in Rugged & Dapper’s products. You’ll see a consistent theme: natural and safe, proven and effective.

Prices: When you consider the quality of these products, they’re fairly priced.

Other highlights: Free shipping on all US orders over $50.

12. Clinique for Men

Brand overview: Clinique is an industry-leading skincare and makeup brand, and Clinique for Men is one of the best options for the ordinary guy. Clinique’s men-specific lineup of skincare essentials is highly sought after because it delivers impressive results. They make great skincare easy by offering expert tips, advice and inspiration whenever you need it.

This skincare trailblazer has been at it since 1968 and boasts the first-ever line of dermatologist-developed products. These days, they take the same science-backed approach to formulating their products. That means you can shop in confidence knowing you’re getting the best of the best with their full lineup of dermatologist-tested products. Oh, and did we mention that Clinique is focused on sustainability, offering recyclable packaging and practicing environmentally friendly manufacturing standards?

Products offered:

Face masks, scrubs, cleansers and exfoliators

Moisturizing lotion

Shaving creams and beard balms

Cologne

Serums

Deodorant

Ingredients: Clinique avoids allergens, irritants and ingredients that could pose harm. There are no parabens, phthalates, fragrances or other sketchy ingredients in these products.

Prices: These products aren’t cheap, but trust us, they’re worth every penny. With that said, you can find more affordable brands on this list that boast similar quality.

Other highlights: Free samples, smart rewards, free shipping and returns, customized products finders, and expert tips and advice whenever you need it.

13. Harry’s

Brand overview: What originally started as a shaving company has transformed into a full-fledged men’s grooming brand. Harry’s offers an extensive range of men’s skincare and grooming products, from deodorant to face care, shaving essentials to shampoos, and everything in between. Their team consists of over 600 engineers, designers, craftsmen and chemists who aid in producing the finest products on the market. This pursuit of perfection has led to impressive results for the men who take a chance on Harry’s, and the reviews speak for themselves. These products are produced in their own German factory under strict quality-control standards.

Products offered:

Razors and blades

Pre-shaving and post-shaving creams and balms

Face washes, lotions, creams and serums

Body wash, lotion and soap

Deodorant (natural and antiperspirant)

Shampoos and conditioners, scalp scrubs and creams and styling products

Ingredients: Harry’s products work – there’s no doubt about it. But the ingredients leave a bit to be desired. This brand doesn’t put the same emphasis on natural ingredients that others do.

Prices: Very affordable.

Other highlights: Harry’s is doing their part to give back by making mental health care more accessible. One percent of all sales are donated to help men gain access to therapy and other life-changing mental health resources.

14. Kiehl’s

Brand overview: You’ve probably heard of this brand. After all, they’ve been offering quality skincare since 1851! Their products are gentle yet effective, so those with sensitive skin will rejoice upon discovering products that won’t irritate or offend their skin.

Their formulas are always paraben-free and chock-full of cutting-edge ingredients. Kiehl’s also takes great pride in offering sustainable packaging. They are committed to prioritizing the health of our planet, along with the health of your skin.

Products offered:

Moisturizers and lotions

Cleansers

Deodorant

Shaving cream and aftershave

Beard oil

Shampoo and conditioner

Styling gel and wax

Body wash and soaps

Lip balm

Eye creams

Ingredients: All their products are 100% paraben-free. But that doesn’t mean their products are necessarily natural. With that said, the ingredients are proven to work, so take that for what it’s worth.

Prices: While some products at Kiehl’s can be relatively affordable, others are a bit expensive. Do your research, and you’ll find some bargains on their site.

Other Highlights: Free shipping on all orders over $50, free samples in each order. This is one of the more philanthropic brands we’ve come across.

Breaking Down Our Criteria for Selecting the 14 Best Men’s Skincare Brands in 2022

That completes our list of the 14 best men’s skincare brands in 2022. As you can see, there are some great options to choose from.

Now, you might be wondering how we came up with these 14 brands. The process was exhaustive, as we left no stone unturned in seeking the best of the best. We carefully vetted every brand listed above to ensure they met our standards.

Brand Reputation and Values

First, we took to the internet to discover what a brand’s reputation was. We sought out expert reviews and opinions, and searched for verified, unbiased reviews from real customers. This gave us insights into what dermatologists and skincare specialists thought about a brand, along with the results customers saw when using the products. If we found sketchy reviews, we moved on to the next brand. You can trust that all the brands above have excellent reputations.

Better yet, their values are in the right place. The brands we mentioned put the customer before profit, using only the best ingredients, even if that means cutting into profits. Many of these brands are philanthropic, using their platform not just to draw attention to societal issues, but to put their money where their mouth is and bring about real change.

Variety of Products Offered

When it comes to choosing the best skincare brands for men, we only took into consideration brands that offer a whole host of skincare products. If a brand only offered a face wash or shampoo, they didn’t qualify. The brands we vetted offer every product you could ever need for your skincare regimen.

Ingredients Used

Ingredients are perhaps the No. 1 factor we took into consideration in choosing these brands. If we wouldn’t use a product ourselves, you won’t find it on this list. While some of these brands miss the mark in formulating natural products, they are all safe to use as directed.

Value for the Money

You shouldn’t base your decision solely on price – especially when it comes to skincare. If you go the cheap route, you’ll end up with ineffective products that are chock-full of cheap, filler ingredients. You’re putting these products on your body, after all – don’t risk unsafe formulations just to save a few bucks.

With that said, we believe skincare should be accessible to all. You shouldn’t have to break the bank to get quality skincare essentials. That’s why we’ve curated 14 brands that offer great value for the money. You get what you pay for, and then some.

The Little Things

The four factors above were the main determinants in our decisions. However, some brands go above and beyond, doing little things that help them stand out. These include free samples, free shipping, free skincare assessments and consultations. Those small things sometimes gave brands a slight edge.

This article was supplied by Verma Media, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.