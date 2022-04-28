Want to stay smelling fresh all day long without the worry of harmful heavy metals? If so, you’ve come to the right place because today, we’re going to unveil the 14 best aluminum-free deodorants for men (2022). These natural deodorants will have you smelling great even during long, hot, sweaty days and are 100% aluminum-free!

Let’s get started by first explaining what the problem with aluminum is and why more and more men and women are ditching their traditional aluminum-based deodorant for a more natural alternative.

What Is The Problem With Aluminum-Based Deodorants?

Aluminum-based deodorants have been the norm for as long as we can remember. But it’s been revealed that aluminum is a problematic ingredient for two reasons. First, it clogs your pores. This is how it stops you from sweating. Sounds great, right? Wrong. This traps toxins in your skin and prevents them from being sweated out.

Second, aluminum itself poses health risks. There have been suggestions that it could be related to breast cancer, kidney disease, bone disease, and perhaps even Alzheimer’s disease. All this considered, it should come as no surprise that people are seeking out a safer, more natural product.

What Are The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants For Men in 2022

So what are the best aluminum-free deodorants for men in 2022? For the most part, this list is not in a specific order with the exception for our #1 selection which is without question the best aluminum-free deodorant for men in 2022.

We were skeptical about switching to a natural deodorant ourselves. How would it work? How would we smell? But all our worries vanished as soon as we started using Blu Atlas Natural Deodorant. Not only is this all-natural odor prevention product safe, but it’s also effective. Apply it first thing in the morning (ideally after a shower for best results) and you’ll smell amazing all day long, no matter what type of day you have.

Its simple formula consists of two powerful ingredients: coco-caprylate and volcanic ash (bentonite). These work together to soften and soothe your skin while removing excess oil, absorbing impurities, and of course, eradicating any odor-causing bacteria. We love this brand because they’re also 100% vegan and use no artificial ingredients. Plus, they offer a money-back guarantee on this deodorant. Try it out yourself; you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain!

2. Nécessaire The Déodorant

Featuring a 5% AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), Nécessaire The Déodorant combats odor while also enhancing the health of your delicate armpit skin. It treats discoloration and minimizes bumps too. Ingredients like silica, zinc, and kaolin help absorb excess moisture so that you stay dry from the start of your day to the finish.

Like most products on this list, the formulation is free of nasty ingredients like parabens, baking soda, PEGs, synthetic fragrances, and of course, aluminum. It’s dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. It works great on all skin types and even comes with free shipping when you spend over $30 on the Nécessaire site.

3. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant (Sensitive Skin Formula)

There is no worse feeling than itchy, irritated armpits. Some of us have very sensitive skin to begin with, and our underarm skin is even more sensitive. Thus, we need a deodorant specially formulated for sensitive skin types. And Schmidt’s is a highly reputable brand that takes your needs into consideration.

This natural deodorant is free of aluminum, propylene glycol, parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrance. It’s as natural a formula as you’ll find, using magnesium to neutralize odor for sensitive skin, and is topped off with essential oils that are renowned for their skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory qualities. The best part about this pick is how affordable it is. Most natural deodorants cost more than traditional picks, but this one is just $9.

4. Kopari Coconut Deodorant

Are you the type of person who likes options? Well, no brand gives you more fragrances to choose from than Kopari, and that’s why we want to highlight their natural Coconut Oil Deodorant. It’s a non-toxic, anti-odor solution and can be purchased in scents like Driftwood, Beach, Coastal, Tropical, Gardenia, and even a fragrance-free choice.

But the fragrance selection isn’t the only reason we want to feature Kopari Coconut Deodorant. The formulation is remarkable, starting with the natural coconut oil it’s based on. It also uses sage oil to help soothe sensitive and irritated skin and is free from all the stuff you want to avoid in a skincare product. The brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and allows you to save money by stocking up which multipacks.

5. Megababe Sunny Pits Daily Deodorant

This award-winning daily deodorant by Megababe is another excellent candidate for your next deodorant. Trust us; you and your pits will love the bright, lemony scent of this Sunny Pits formula. It’s carefully formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as sage and green tea, without the presence of alcohol, baking soda, parabens, or aluminum. There’s nothing that will irritate your skin—just natural, safe, and gentle ingredients. The cool thing about this deodorant is that it actually prevents odor-causing bacteria from forming on your skin in the first place.

Featured as one of Glamour’s 2020 award winners, this is a highly sought-after pick, but Megababe also offers a myriad of other natural deodorants, so take a glance at their entire list of offerings before deciding on one!

6. Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant

Another brand that offers a wide range of fragrances to choose from is Lavanila. This tropical blend of creamy coconut, tiare flower, and soft vanilla smells great going on and keeps you smelling great 8+ hours into your day. But, you can also choose from pure vanilla, vanilla eucalyptus, vanilla lavender, vanilla grapefruit, vanilla passionfruit, and much more.

Key ingredients feature beta-glucan, coconut oil, and Madagascar vanilla. These three powerhouse components work together to break down sweat molecules and prevent odor in the first place while providing the necessary nourishment to your delicate underarm skin. Chock full of antioxidants and hydrating properties, this aluminum-free deodorant is a must-try. It’s also free of baking soda, propylene glycol, parabens, and animal-based ingredients.

7. Native Natural Deodorant

One of the first brands to make a big name for themselves with natural deodorant was Native, and these guys are still here today producing high-quality aluminum-free deodorant that makes lists like this one. These days, they even offer a plastic-free formulation and a sensitive-skin formulation. However, we’re just going to highlight their basic formulation—specifically, the charcoal scent. This one is perfect for men. It’s masculine and also offers a hint of citrus with an air of mystery.

In terms of the formulation, Native uses safe, natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and baking soda. You’ll never worry about aluminum, phthalates, or talc, and the formula goes on smooth, light, and non-greasily. The most important part is that it flat-out works, keeping you smelling fresh all day long. This deodorant is available at just about any drug store or grocery store near you, so you don’t have to buy it online and pay for shipping if you don’t want to.

8. Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

One of the most unique natural deodorants on our list is Kosas. It features AHA, which is the ultimate BO fighting treatment. Not only does this aluminum-free deodorant work to keep you smelling great, but it also helps your skin’s overall health. The formulation provides soothing, brightening properties while also helping to reduce the occurrence of ingrown hairs.

It’s free of everything you’d expect a natural deodorant to be free from, including aluminum and baking soda. Instead, it uses shikimic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid, pure aloe vera juice, hyaluronic acid, a highly bioactive peptide, and other ingredients. The benefits this deodorant offers extend beyond what most do which is why we’re so high on it. If you don’t mind a bit more feminine fragrance and packaging, this is another great choice.

9. Nubian Heritage Black Soap 24-Hour Deodorant

At just $9, this is another highly affordable natural deodorant. As the name suggests, the Nubian Heritage 24-Hour Deodorant is going to keep you smelling awesome from the start of the day till you lay your head down at night.

The cruelty-free formula is made with certified organic shea butter to nourish and hydrate your delicate underarm skin. Meanwhile, sweet sandalwood oils provide a subtle, woodsy scent that you’re going to absolutely love on your body. It also features natural corn starch to help absorb moisture as you sweat throughout the day without irritating your skin like baking soda does. Other important ingredients include aloe vera, oats, and vitamin E.

You can try this deodorant out with a one-time purchase or save money with a subscription. And they offer free shipping on all standard orders.

10. Kinko Microbiomix Balancing Deodorant

Sure, the packaging looks a bit feminine. Trust us though. The Kinko Microbiomix Balancing Deodorant is tough on odor, keeping you smelling your best over the course of long, stressful, wet days. It offers 24 hours of protection once you apply it with the help of Kinko’s patent-pending ingredient Microbiomix, nurturing good bacteria while eliminating bad bacteria. The end result? No odor.

This aluminum- and baking-soda-free formulation also uses all-natural ingredients to help soothe and condition your delicate armpit skin. And the formula ramps up its effects when you need it most since it is body responsive! PETA Certified, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free, this pregnancy-safe formula will last you up to 3-months, so don’t let the $18 price tag scare you away from taking a chance on this product.

11. Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

This brand is all about celebrating the great outdoors and appreciating the natural world, and their natural deodorant perfectly embodies these values. With each application, you’ll be transported to a scenic forest with aromatic notes of crisp, cool eucalyptus, rosemary, and peppermint.

We love this formulation because it features safe, natural ingredients like hops, kaolin, aloe, eucalyptus, saccharomyces ferment, and baking soda. All of these work together to neutralize unpleasant odors while preventing odor-causing bacteria, absorbing excess moisture, and soothing your armpit skin.

There are no petrochemicals, SLS, SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances or colorings, glycols, silicones, or PEGs—just plant-based, cruelty-free goodness. This deodorant offers long-lasting protection and a comfortable, silky-smooth glide upon application. And it’s guaranteed to be non-staining on clothes.

12. Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Deodorant in Wild Lavender

This one is specifically formulated for women. But Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Deodorant in Wild Lavender is an excellent choice for men too. We wanted to include it because it’s one of the few natural, aluminum-free deodorants that is also considered an antiperspirant. This means it helps you stop sweating rather than just helping you stop stinking. It will keep you fresh throughout the day with 24-hour protection naturally.

Along with being aluminum-free, this product is free of artificial fragrances, preservatives, animal ingredients, and any sort of animal testing. Plus, you can choose from other more masculine scents if you’d like, such as beautiful earth, fresh apricot, Maine wood spice, tea tree, refreshing lemongrass, and even an unscented option.

13. Dove Aluminum Free Deodorant

Dove is perhaps the most recognizable name on this list. We know what you’re thinking. Most of the big name brands don’t do a great job of using natural, safe, and proven ingredients. But that’s not the case with Dove’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant. It has 0% aluminum, and it goes above and beyond any other product in terms of protection. It’s rated for 48 hours of odor protection!

That’s not all—this deodorant also conditions and moisturizes your skin. Its post-shave, alcohol-free formula helps you recover from irritation fast while helping you smell great. Rated at 4.4 stars across over 5,400 verified reviews on Amazon, this product really works.

14. Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream

Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream keeps odor at bay while soothing and moisturizing your delicate underarm skin. It’s free of baking soda, essential oils, or aluminum-derived ingredients, leaving nothing here that could irritate your skin.

Instead, it uses powerhouse ingredients like mandelic acid and absorbent arrowroot. These two work together to kill the most stubborn odor-causing bacteria while absorbing any sweat that does persist. It also features ingredients that soothe and replenish your skin like shea butter, marula butter, and more. Oh, and the packaging is recyclable too. What’s not to love?!

Frequently Asked Questions About Aluminum-Free Deodorants

That concludes our list of the 14 best aluminum-free deodorants for men in 2022. At this point, you’re ready to make your pick and start your natural, odor-free journey. But you might have some questions before you pull the trigger, especially if you’re new to natural deodorants. Don’t worry; we’ve compiled the most common questions on the internet to help explain everything you need to know.

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant – What Is The Difference?

First of all, we want to clear up the misconception that deodorant and antiperspirant are the same thing. While certain deodorants may be considered an antiperspirant, there are some subtle differences among these two products:

Deodorants prevent you from stinking. They help you smell fresh throughout the day, but they don’t stop you from actively sweating.

Antiperspirants, as the same suggests, prevent you from sweating. They also have deodorant properties, keeping your armpits smelling clean and fresh.

The main difference between these two products is that one actively prevents sweating while the other solves the issue of smelling like you’re sweating.

Do Aluminum-Free Deodorants Have Antiperspirant Capabilities?

Aluminum-free deodorants are rarely considered antiperspirants. Why is that? Because the main ingredient in any effective antiperspirant is aluminum. To simplify how it works, aluminum clogs your pores, making it so you physically cannot sweat.

And as you now know, this ingredient can cause all sorts of issues, which is why you’re here looking for a deodorant without aluminum. Some natural deodorants claim to be antiperspirants even without the presence of magnesium. They use other ingredients to help absorb moisture leaving your pores. But these antiperspirants tend to work only for very short periods, and they don’t work at all for those who sweat a lot, as the excess moisture quickly overpowers any absorptive ingredients.

The reality of natural deodorant is that you’re going to sweat even when using one. It’s just about finding the right one of you so that you don’t smell like you’re sweating.

What Is The “Detox Period” Associated With Aluminum-Free Deodorants?

If you’ve begun your research for an aluminum-free natural deodorant and are getting ready to switch away from traditional antiperspirants, you may have been warned of the detox period. This is the first few weeks of switching to a natural deodorant. Your armpits are clogged up with aluminum, and there is a whole host of nastiness pent up in those pores. Once you start detoxing, the flood gates are going to open up.

This means you’re going to find yourself sweating a ton, or at least more than you’re used to. And, unfortunately, that sweat is going to stink up a storm while you detox. But don’t worry; the detox period usually doesn’t last more than a week or two. You can speed up the detox process by doing a detoxifying armpit mask using bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar. This concoction will help suck out toxins and impurities from your pores in one go, so you can stop stinking faster.

How To Get The Most Out Of Your Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Let’s face it; natural deodorant may not work quite as well as traditional deodorant and antiperspirant. But it’s better for you, so we’re going to use it anyway! How do you make it work a little better?

First of all, you should only ever apply the product to clean, freshly washed underarm skin. If you just wake up in the morning after a hot, sweaty night of tossing and turning and apply the deodorant, you’re going to stink. You need to start each day with a fresh base. So start every morning with a shower, or, at the very least, scrub your armpits with hot water and a washcloth.

The second piece of advice is buy at least a few sticks of your natural deodorant and make sure you have one at work, in your car, at home, and maybe even an extra one in your gym bag. Because natural deodorant doesn’t last quite as long as a traditional deodorant, you need to frequently reapply. How frequently? It depends on how much you’re sweating. But we recommend reapplying every few hours if you can manage or at least 2-3 times a day.

Another way you can keep yourself smelling fresh is by taking a look at your diet. Many of the people who say “natural deodorant doesn’t work” eat a terrible diet filled with toxins. You are what you eat, and if you eat unhealthy food, you’re going to become unhealthy. Shocking, right? Well, most people don’t realize that poor health is evident not just in how you look and feel, but it’s also evident in how you smell! That’s why you should clean up your diet if you’re going natural. Your pits (and those around you) will thank you.

My Aluminum-Free Deodorant Isn’t Working – What Now?

We’ve seen an unfortunate number of people come out and say “aluminum-free deodorant doesn’t work” after taking a chance on it. But here’s the thing. You just haven’t found a scent that works with your natural scent yet. Allow us to explain.

Everyone has their own natural scent, and that scent is evident more so when you sweat. If you use a product containing fragrances that don’t necessarily complement your natural smell, you’re going to find that you smell funky as soon as you start sweating. So, don’t give up hope after trying just one product – or even two products. You might need to go through a bit of trial and error while you seek out your perfect match.

Try different scents from the same brand, or try different brands and formulas altogether. Don’t be shy to consult your partner or friends and ask them to do a smell test of different products on you. Whatever it takes to achieve safe, natural odor prevention and management is exactly what you should do!

What Are Some Other Ingredients To Avoid Besides Aluminum?

So you know how harmful aluminum is. But are there any other ingredients you should keep an eye out for and steer clear of while shopping? Unfortunately, there is a wide range of harmful chemicals and compounds manufacturers use in their formulations. Fortunately for you, you won’t find them on your ingredients list if you stick with our #1 recommendation! With that said, here are some other ingredients to avoid:

Propylene Glycol

Parabens

Phthalates

Silicones

Alcohol

Artificial fragrance/dyes

All Of These Products Are Roll-On. Do Sprays Work Too?

You may notice we didn’t include any spray deodorants on this list. Was this on purpose? Not necessarily. If you find a natural, aluminum-free spray deodorant that you like, by all means, feel free to use it! However, we’ve not seen one come to market that works nearly as well as the traditional application deodorant sticks. Plus, many of these spray-on products contain aerosol, another harmful compound you want to steer clear of.

Closing Thoughts On The 14 Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants For Men (2022)

At this point, you know all there is to choosing your perfect aluminum-free deodorant. Remember, you need to prepare for a bit of a detox period when first making the switch. You won’t smell amazing overnight. But there are things you can do to cut back on the stink like undertaking an armpit detox mask, cleaning up your diet, starting each day with clean armpits, and frequently reapplying the deodorant throughout the day. With this advice and the best possible aluminum-free deodorant, you’ll smell incredibly from the start of the day to the end.

This article has been supplied by Verma Media, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.