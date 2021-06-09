To support whole body health, you likely keep a whole food diet and make exercise a part of your regular routine. To further support your health, you know the importance of supplementing with additional vitamins and natural medicines. Sometimes swallowing large capsules can be difficult or it could be that you often forget to take those health-boosting supplements hidden away in your pantry. But when a natural CBD support product is formulated into a tasty, chewy gummy that feels like a sweet treat, you won’t forget it. Which means you’ll keep your doses consistent to benefit from all CBD has to offer.

CBD is known for its many health benefits, including helping you relax, easing anxiety and even insomnia. When combined with other powerhouse nutrients, CBD gummies can be formulated for just about anything you may need. Though it’s important to note that while the CBD market has exploded over recent years, not all products are created with the same level of care and attention to detail. Since CBD products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), manufacturers can put together a less-than-stellar formula, slap an eye-catching logo on it, and sell it to unsuspecting consumers. But since you’re reading this, you know better.

It’s important to know about the manufacturers behind the products and understand what to look for when reading descriptions and ingredients list. With a little behind-the-scenes information, you’ll have an eagle eye when it comes to shopping for the best CBD gummies on the market today. This way, you’re fueling your body with only the best – and if you’re shopping for loved ones, the knowledge you pick up in this article will serve them well too.

CBD Gummy Analysis – What Factors Are Considered?

When reviewing the top 11 brands and products, we considered four important factors to ensure we provide you with an unbiased and transparent evaluation. By providing this breakdown, we aim to share an independent and accurate review that’s meant to be informative, so we can assist with simplifying your own search for the best CBD gummies out there. The four factors we prioritized include:

Consumer Comments

We look at the customer reviews and comments on social media and other public platforms to acquire an unbiased understanding of how well the brand interacts with its consumer base and how effective their products are.

Product Descriptions

A good CBD brand is transparent and informative in their product descriptions, listing CBD potency, sharing test results, and providing additional information, including their extraction methods and farming practices.

Third-Party Lab Testing

We considered the reviews and analyses made by industry experts. Manufacturers that have a reputable product will confirm purity and potency by sending each batch out to a third-party lab and will make those results available to customers. This is the kind of transparency that helps to build trust with customers like you.

Cost of Products

We also considered the cost of products and looked for specials and discounts so you can get the best deal and invest in a solid product for your long-term health.

CBD Gummies Glossary

We mention several terms regularly throughout the reviews below. Just so you understand what we’re referring to, we’ve included a short glossary for your reference below:

Broad Spectrum CBD – this type of CBD contains cannabinoids, but generally omits THC, which is the psychoactive compound that provides a “high.”

Full Spectrum CBD – includes all of hemp’s cannabinoids, including THC

CBD Isolate – contains solely CBD, with no additional cannabinoids, including THC

CBD Gummies Brand Reviews

1. CBDfx – Top Choice for Around the Clock Support

CBDfx was founded in 2014 with the objective of improving global wellness by offering CBD products to a receptive audience. They are now regarded as one of the world’s top five CBD companies and have been voted best CBD brand by Phillymag and Lasvegassun. Their CBD products are tested by third-party labs to ensure purity, safety, and potency.

They offer wonderfully flavored, chewy CBD gummies to help you feel better, sleep better, and even grow your hair and nails. Their gummies are vegan and gluten-free and include 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving. Additionally, they are made entirely using natural ingredients, including vitamins that promote wellness. Choose from several formulas and flavors:

The Original CBD Gummies (1500 mg) – for the tranquil vibe you’re looking for.

Turmeric and Spirulina CBD Gummies (1500 mg) – for a superfood health boost.

Melatonin for Sleep CBD Gummies (1500 mg) – for a calmer and better night’s rest.

Apple Cider Vinegar for Detox CBD Gummies (1500 mg) – for antioxidant and immune support.

Choose a multivitamin bundle for men and women – each with 1500 mg of CBD formulated to simplify and support your overall health and wellness.

And if you’re looking for around the clock support, get all the benefits you need with a daytime and nighttime bundle, which includes the turmeric and spirulina agave-sweetened formula for the day and the melatonin for sleep formula that’s packed with unique sleep terpenes for nighttime.

2. Charlotte’s Web – Offers Product Finder Quiz for Convenience

Charlotte’s Web retains their straightforward mission at the forefront of their operations, with a commendable mission to not only better the earth, but also the lives of those who dwell on it. They recognize their responsibility when it comes to caring for the environment and they create products with high-quality hemp extracts that make use of significant botanical components.

Charlotte’s Web gummies contain extra nutraceutical and botanical boosters to complement CBD’s already impressive benefits. Each mix is designed to achieve a certain goal, such as relaxation, sleep, or recovery. Their gummies are gluten-free, and they even have a simple questionnaire to help you figure out which product is ideal for you. They offer three primary products, and you can bundle them for savings and convenience as well:

CBD Gummies for Sleep (900 mg) – infused with melatonin to support quality sleep and encourage regular sleeping cycles. Raspberry flavored.

CBD Gummies for Recovery (900 mg) – infused with a botanical blend of ginger and turmeric to support healthy recovery following exercise. Ginger flavored.

CBD Gummies for Calm (900 mg) – infused with a botanical blend of lemon balm and a proprietary whole-plant hemp extract. Lemon lime flavored.

If you’re looking to bundle, you can order all three in a 90-count pack, a 60-count pack, or a 30-count pack. Or pick your favorite and bundle it into packs of three for additional savings.

3. Zatural – for CBD, CBN, and CBG Support

Zatural was founded with the goal to assist you in your quest toward natural health support. It’s a family-owned company that places their values at the forefront of their mission, helping people from all over the world improve their quality of life through natural support delivered via affordable CBD products.

Zatural offers four CBD gummy products, each neatly packaged into colorful jars with a specific CBD potency and formula for your choosing. Select from the following:

CBD Gummy Bears – Vegan, Organic, Broad Spectrum (600 mg) – these all-natural gummies can be taken any time of day and deliver all the benefits CBD has to offer.

CBN Gummies | With Nano CBD (600 mg) – these high-quality CBN fruit gummies are formulated to help you get a better night’s sleep. Nano CBD is included to improve absorption.

CBG Gummies | With Nano CBD (600 mg) – these high-quality CBG fruit gummies improve calm and comfort, and nano CBD is included as well to improve absorption.

Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Slices | <0.3% THC (600 mg) – these organic, vegan CBD gummies are formulated to deliver the full range of benefits offered by the cannabis plant.

4. Extract Labs – Includes Delta-9 THC Along with CBD

Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran in quest of healing through medicinal cannabis products. The company now manufactures and distributes premium CBD products to consumers all over the world and they work hard to share this often miraculous, medicinal help with new and seasoned users from all walks of life.

Each gummy package from Extract Labs contains a variety of strawberry, lemon, and watermelon flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. There are a total of 30 gummies in each bag – each bag contains 1000 mg of CBD and 30 mg of delta-9 THC. With these enticing gummies, you’ll look forward to taking your daily CBD dose, which means you’ll be consistently reaping all the benefits. Each gummy contains 33mg of full spectrum CO2 derived CBD oil.

The ingredients are 100% natural and when you spend over $50, you can enjoy free shipping. Plus, Extract Labs is so confident about their CBD gummies, they offer a 60-day money back guarantee.

5. Sunday Scaries – To Promote a Relaxed Lifestyle

Sunday Scaries was founded by two previous bar owners who were all too familiar with the stress and pressure of their business-owning responsibilities. They now produce superior CBD products to share the many medical advantages of CBD with the general public. They understand the two primary ways life can be lived: either one that’s completely stressful or one that invites a sense of calm and ease. Obviously, they prefer to invite relaxation into their daily lives. That’s why they’ve created CBD gummy products – to assist you in discovering the splendor of a relaxed lifestyle.

Bra Bearies were created to help you chill out while also increasing your immunity, so that you can manage whatever life throws at you. This formula combines the highest grade broad spectrum CBD with Vitamin C into delicious, strawberry-flavored gummies. Start your day with a level head, give your immune system extra support, and improve your mental clarity, all while enjoying a chewy treat that tastes like a sweet snack. Plus, every time you purchase a bottle of Bra Bearies, you give back to a good cause: The Pink Agenda to support breast cancer research.

6. Five CBD – Maximizes All Benefits of the Hemp Plant

Five CBD thrives with the understanding that hemp is loaded with beneficial compounds that complement each other. For this reason, you’ll notice that flavonoids, terpenes, and small cannabinoids are all present in their full spectrum products. While some brands isolate CBD and focus on its beneficial effects, Five CBD creates formulas that capitalize on everything hemp has to offer.

Five CBD uses a 5:1 CBD to THC, CBN, and CBC ratio in their gummies, making them both incredibly potent and massively beneficial for your overall health and wellness. You can select your potency, which ranges from 25 to 50 mg per gummy. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, with a recommended starting dose of one gummy each day that you can either start your day with or end your day with. If you’re feeling like you need a little extra relief, you also have the option to take up to three gummies in a single day. Choose from three varieties:

Original Strength Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

The Daily Buzz Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Original Strength Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies

For a daily wellbeing boost, choose the original strength formula. For a more potent experience (and if you’re over the age of 18), try their 50 mg Daily Buzz gummies. And if you’re looking for bedtime support, choose the sleep gummies so you can get to sleep with more ease, stay asleep throughout the night, and wake feeling well rested and refreshed.

7. CBDistillery – Fruit Flavored and Broad Spectrum

CBDistillery is dedicated to advancing the CBD industry by offering a variety of CBD products, including with their specially formulated, delectable gummies. They are not only interested in selling CBD products, but also in teaching their customers about the advantages of CBD. They stay up to date on industry research and post verified customer testimonials on their website for you to peruse. It’s often easy to find a customer with a similar story as yours and reading about their success can help you feel more comfortable about purchasing for the first time.

CBDistillery offers high-quality CBD gummies made from non-GMO industrial hemp farmed with organic agricultural methods. Their CBD-infused gummy vitamins are free of THC and are contained within a delicious, easy-to-remember chewy gummy. Choose between two of their formulas and flavors, or sample both in a two-pack bundle. Choose from:

Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies + Melatonin (900 mg) – for use at nighttime to enjoy improved sleep. Mixed berry flavored.

Broad Spectrum CBD Anytime Gummies (900 mg) – for relief and relaxation at any time during your day. Tropical fruit flavored.

Gummies come with a pre-measured 30 mg serving of CBD, so there’s no need to measure out your servings. Each bottle contains 30 delicately sugar-coated fruit-flavored gummies derived from natural terpenes. All you have to do is pop one into your mouth, chew and savor, and enjoy the calming effects.

8. Smile CBD – For an Overall Boost in Mood

Smile CBD was created to match the benefits of a physical smile. When you smile, your blood pressure lowers, you live a longer life, and you build stronger relationships. With Smile CBD, you can enjoy a balanced sleep cycle, a sense of calm, improved focus, and even pain relief. When you enjoy both, you’ll notice that your overall mood is better, with reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression and you’ll also notice your immune system is stronger.

Smile CBD’s gummies are naturally flavored and contain a variety of vitamins that will help you maintain a consistent level of energy as well as a peaceful and balanced mood. Each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD, as well as a daily multivitamin and 5-HTP. Smile CBD gummies provide you with a health boost that benefits your brain, that brightens your mood, helps you navigate regular stressors, and aids in recovery after exercise. Choose from the following varieties:

Balance – CBD Vegan Gummies (300 mg) – Fresh Watermelon

Balance – CBD Vegan Gummies (300 mg) – Acai Blast

Balance – CBD Vegan Gummies (300 mg) – Passion Fruit

9. Joy Organics – Includes Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Support

Joy Organics uses only natural ingredients for a product you can trust. They skip any artificial colors or flavors yet deliver scrumptious green apple or strawberry lemonade flavors. These premium CBD gummies are not only tasty, but they’re also vegan and contain 10 milligrams of broad spectrum CBD per gummy.

When you’re seeking a tasty alternative to tincture products and capsules, turn to Joy Organics for a delicious option that provides all of the health advantages of CBD in a fun gummy that your tastebuds will appreciate. There are three key advantages of using CBD gummies: 1) better stress management, 2) support for quality sleep, and 3) anti-inflammatory and antioxidant support. Unwind from your day and take the edge off to navigate your day to day activities with a sense of calm and improved focus.

10. Just CBD – Wide Variety and Best Tasting

Just CBD offers a fun assortment of CBD-infused gummies with a wide variety of potency options. These gummies are ideal for you if you’ve tried other CBD gummies and have been put off by the hemp aftertaste – with these, all you get is a delicious flavor that tastes just like candy (looks like it too!). They’ve got you covered if you’re seeking some help to deal with daily pressures because their CBD gummies offer a calm, balanced state of mind, keeping you centered even in the midst of chaos.

Choose from the following potency options:

250 mg

300 mg

500 mg

750 mg

1000 mg

1000 mg for Sleep

3000 mg

Plus, they have tons of flavor options and gummy types, including traditional-looking gummy bears, gummy worms, and rings. Customize your order to get it just right and get ready to enjoy the flavor and the relaxation these gummies will bring you.

11. Receptra Naturals – For Serious Rest and Relief

Receptra Naturals have developed gummies as an enjoyable way to optimize your health with full spectrum hemp CBD. They taste like mountain strawberries and are available in two formulas, one for relief and one for rest. They’re made with pectin instead of gelatin, so if you’re vegan, these are a good choice for you! Choose from the two varieties:

Serious Relief Gummies (990 mg) – to help you manage daily aches and pains.

Serious Rest Gummies (750 mg) – to help you get the rest you need regularly so you can be productive during your waking moments.

What do CBD Gummies do for the body?

CBD is well-liked due to its numerous advantages. CBD edibles are a simple, pleasant, and enjoyable method to receive those advantages, and they aren’t only for relaxing. CBD complements your body in a variety of ways.

Because stress and anxiety can lead to other, more serious disorders, CBD is widely used to relieve stress and anxiety by promoting a peaceful state of mind. In addition, CBD is an anti-inflammatory, which makes it great for pain relief and overall health support. It is a popular choice for its analgesic effects since it works with your endocannabinoid system and your body’s CB1 and CB2 receptors to block the source of pain, without any serious side effects or risk of addiction.

Things to Consider Before Buying CBD Gummies

Take a look at the product labels. Make sure the nutrition information is clearly stated, that each ingredient is labeled (search for natural components), and that they have been third-party lab tested. You want to make sure you’re buying from a reliable company by looking for the following:

Clean, clearly listed ingredients

CBD gummies don’t just contain CBD isolate – so it’s important you look at the ingredient list to confirm the manufacturer is using only high-quality, natural ingredients that benefit your overall health. Sometimes they infuse gummies with superfoods, like turmeric and spirulina, or they may add melatonin and magnesium to help you get a better night’s rest. Try to avoid ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and stick with products that keep their flavors natural and use real sugar. And don’t forget – if you have allergies or follow a vegan diet, double check to be sure you’re purchasing a product you can consume.

Transparency regarding CBD source

When you choose a CBD isolate product, that means all other cannabinoids are excluded from the formula. This is ideal for you if you prefer a product with 0% THC; however, it’s important to note that some health benefits are also omitted from this type of formula. When you choose a product with broad spectrum CBD oil, you are getting the benefits of other cannabinoids, and THC is usually excluded. Finally, when you choose a product with full spectrum CBD isolate, you’re getting the full range of cannabinoids, which means you’re getting all the benefits from the hemp plant.

Link to third-party lab testing results

Since CBD products aren’t currently being verified by the FDA, it’s vital that third-party lab testing is conducted to ensure the safety and quality of CBD oil. Ensure the brand is transparent with their lab testing results and provide easy access for you to review on your own. Take a look to confirm each batch is tested for contaminants and also verify that the CBD isolate and THC concentrations are exactly as labeled in the product description and the product’s packaging.

CBD potency and formula specifications

You’ll notice that dosage varies from product to product and especially from brand to brand. Look at both the potency listed and the type of CBD oil source the gummies are made from. When you choose a product with full spectrum CBD oil, you’ll notice its effects are more potent than a product made with a CBD isolate. Take note and only purchase a product that offers the benefits you’re looking for.

Flavors you’ll love

Like with any supplement, if you don’t take it, it won’t do you any good. We all have preferences, and some people have more sensitive palates than others. Be sure to choose a flavor you know you’ll love because the fun part about CBD gummies is that they feel like candy and make it easy for you to remember your daily dose!

Look at the specials they offer as well. When you find a product you love, take advantage of bundle offers or choose to subscribe and receive a regular monthly delivery of your favorite natural supplement – you can be saving 20% or more when you note specials and shop mindfully!

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Eat?

Although no universally acknowledged dosage guideline exists at this time, there are certain significant factors to consider when determining how much CBD edibles you should consume.

Begin with a little dose at first. If you’re new to CBD oil, start with the lowest dose possible, between five and 20 milligrams per day. Give it at least a week at a modest dose to see if you have any negative side effects and if the dosage is right for your body. If you’re not getting the results you want, you can boost your dose by five milligrams every week. This gradual introduction to CBD oil can help you figure out how sensitive you are to its effects.

While some people may require higher dosages to detect a change, others may find that a low amount is sufficient for their needs. Many individual aspects, such as your height and weight, must also be considered. The seriousness of the condition you’re treating is also crucial to take into account, as some problems, like pain, may necessitate a higher CBD dose, but other issues, like trouble sleeping, can be easily helped with a lower dose right before bed.

When in doubt, start with the manufacturer’s recommended dose and go from there. Keep in mind that not all of the best CBD gummies per package have the same concentration. So, while one formula may call for two gummies as a starting dose, a more potent product may only require you start with less CBD gummies per serving. Be sure to read instructions, especially if you’re trying out different CBD brands.

Conclusion

The beauty of the CBD gummy market is that it addresses a wide range of conditions and is diverse enough to provide health benefits for your individual needs. Plus, they have so many flavors and appearances that it really does feel like you’re a kid in a candy store – except as an adult with health in mind. And lucky for you, brands have gotten creative, infusing the best CBD gummies with extra ingredients that help you tackle anything from your mood and focus to recovery and pain relief.