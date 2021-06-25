Pain functions as an alert system that notifies you when you’re too close to something, like an open flame, or when a system inside your body is irritated or failing. When your skin, joints, muscles or other organs have suffered damage, pain helps you get help quickly. It’s universally recognized and can be experienced in subtle ways or in more intense, piercing sensations. Often, this warning sign can be helpful, as it forces you to assess and take action to heal and relieve the uncomfortable feelings.

However helpful and productive pain may be, it doesn’t erase the sensations you feel, which may range from mild to severe. When you’re experiencing pain following an injury or even when it’s chronic, you need support to help bring you relief. Relief is especially important when pain is so debilitating, your quality of life, including your cognitive functions, are impaired.

If you’ve decided to try CBD, you know there are tons of products on the market to choose from. You can go the tincture route, which is administered under the tongue, you can try capsules or even edibles like gummies to make dosing feel like a tasty treat, or you can try a topical solution like a CBD cream to not only enjoy the pain-relieving benefits of CBD, but to also help nourish and soothe tired, dry skin. When you’re experiencing joint stiffness and muscle pain, a topical solution can be the most comforting option to try.

Below, we share our top 10 favorite CBD brands that offer CBD creams and other topical products. We checked them against our internal rating system, and they came out on top. The research it takes to find leading products can be time-consuming and we hope we’ve made your quest for a good topical CBD solution easier with the top 10 list below.

Buyers Checklist for CBD Creams

Although CBD creams are fantastic for providing fast-acting pain relief, some manufacturers develop products that cut corners for quick profits instead of making the investment to develop products carefully and precisely for your ultimate benefit. To spot the worthy brands from those just looking to make a quick buck, keep the following factors at the forefront of your mind when shopping:

Verified Third Party Lab Testing

Review the product’s verified testing results to ensure they are keeping current with all third party lab tests and to ensure their product descriptions match up with their confirmed test results. Also, be sure the third-party lab has also performed contaminant testing and that all tests were passed to confirm purity and safety.

CBD Source

You’ll notice labels identify the type of CBD used in the products – you’ll see that they are either infused with full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or contain isolated CBD. Full spectrum varieties incorporate all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant. These compounds all work in a complementary manner to deliver potent effects. However, if you prefer a CBD source without any of the additional compounds, you should look for a CBD isolate or a broad spectrum variety that confirms zero THC.

High-Quality Ingredients

CBD creams should only contain completely natural ingredients to provide you with nourishing relief. Check the ingredients list to confirm the type and quality of ingredients and choose options that incorporate additional pain-relieving ingredients, such as anti-inflammatories and cooling ingredients, like arnica and menthol, which create a well-rounded, effective topical product.

CBD Concentration/Strength

Check the product description before deciding on the right CBD topical cream for your needs. If you’re looking for something to rub on your joints after physical activity or something to help manage your morning stiffness, a lower concentration may be best suited, particularly if you’re new to CBD products. On the other hand, if you’re dealing with severe pain that peaks with intensity, you should consider buying an extra strength CBD cream that offers potency to combat your pain and offers fast-acting relief.

In-depth CBD Cream for Pain Product Reviews

1. CBDfx – Best Overall CBD Cream

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Made in the USA

Verified potency

Solvent free

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Their foot cream is only available in one potency

CBDfx has created a line of CBD topicals that includes creams along with other creative topicals like masks and bath bombs. They spent time scouring the net to find the best botanical and skincare ingredients to provide you with potent products that bring relief while nourishing your skin. Treat your aches and pains naturally with an intentional blend of supporting topical ingredients and enjoy the nourishing feel on your skin, particularly when it’s irritated, as the natural benefits provided by the hemp plant work carefully to moisturize and hydrate. You deserve only the best in natural care. They offer two creams:

CBD Cream for Muscle & Joint: Cooling Formula (500MG or 3000MG of CBD)

This powerful joint cream is formulated with a cooling effect that is rapidly absorbed into your body to deliver anti-inflammatory, botanical extracts like white willow bark combined with caffeine and menthol to relieve muscle aches and uncomfortable joint pain.

CBD Foot Cream – Lavender (500MG of CBD)

This restoring and detoxifying foot cream is infused with lavender and tea tree oil to deliver soothing relief at the end of a long day when your feet are sore and tired. Made with shea butter to soften the skin of your feet, this foot cream also delivers anti-inflammatory benefits to help restore and detox your feet overnight.

You can combine products with CBDfx’s CBD Recovery Set, which includes the muscle and joint cream with their soft gel capsules and a recharge bath bomb. Or you can purchase their CBD Foot Care Set which includes their restoring and detoxifying foot cream along with a peppermint foot mask for cooling relief and a lavender foot mask for refreshing relaxation.

2. Joy Organics – Lightweight, Revitalizing Sports Cream

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD with 0.0% THC

Cruelty free

Free carbon neutral shipping

30-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Each product is only available in one concentration

Joy Organics offers premium CBD topical products that are formulated with the finest ingredients to support your health beyond your skin. They offer several products, including bath bombs and salves and have two cream products for your choosing:

CBD Sports Cream (400MG of CBD)

Best used after a workout, this sports cream soothes sore muscles and keeps stiff joints from holding you back. It is infused with cool menthol and can be applied to joints and muscles as needed to relieve discomfort.

CBD Cream (250MG of CBD)

Use this lightweight cream anywhere you’d like to nourish dry and cracked skin and experience the way it revitalizes your muscles and joints. It absorbs quickly for ultimate hydration and fast relief.

Pros:

Over 90% naturally derived

Dermatologist tested – hypoallergenic

THC-free product

Subscribe and save 10%

Cons:

Some consumers reported delivery delays

Charlotte’s Web has developed several CBDMedic topical products to help soothe your sore and achy muscles. Combining some of the best ingredients made available by mother nature, they offer a pain relief cream that contains the active ingredients of camphor and menthol to provide temporary relief from arthritic symptoms, including joint pain and muscle stiffness. When you experience relief, you can regain your mobility and enjoy a more comfortable living experience. The hand cream is called:

CBDMedic Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Cream

Through the active ingredients of camphor and menthol this cream provides temporary pain relief quickly and effectively. This formula has been optimized for effective absorption to bring fast temporary relief for those suffering from arthritic pain. As an added bonus the cream also contains inactive ingredients like THC-free CBD hemp oil with other natural moisturizers like jojoba seed oil.

Along with offering a pain relief cream, Charlotte’s Web also has several CBDMedic relief ointments, and relief sticks for active lifestyles. Just throw one in your gym bag and you’re good to go. They even offer massage therapy pain relief oil and cooling and moisturizing hydrogel packets. Bundle several of their products into sport or recovery collections for a better discount.

4. Extract Labs – Best Full Spectrum CBD Face Cream

Pros:

Free shipping on orders over $50

Quality lab tested for purity

100% all natural ingredients

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Product may go out of stock on occasion due to high demand

Extract Labs offers full spectrum CBD creams that are formulated using simple, certified organic ingredients that are combined gently through a whipping process instead of a heating process to ensure their natural properties are preserved. This process allows you to enjoy the soothing, nourishing benefits of their carefully selected ingredients. They have two full spectrum CBD creams you can choose from:

Muscle Cream (1500MG of CBD)

This cream was given the Men’s Health Award, called the “best athletic recovery balm.” It is trusted by elite performers and also by the performer’s fans. Whether you live an extreme, active lifestyle or you need powerful relief from aches and pains, this muscle cream has the potency to get you back on your feet.

CBD Face Cream (1500MG of CBD)

Extract Labs knows that the secrets to wellness can be found in nature. This organic face cream is made with simple ingredients, including shea, lavender, jojoba, and full spectrum CBD oil to perfectly complement your skincare routine.

Extract Labs also offers two rescue rubs in THC-free formulas that deliver either 1000MG of CBD plus 1000MG of CBG or 2000MG of CBD. They are each vegan and paraben, gluten, and cruelty-free. You’re sure to find a product to love.

5. Receptra Naturals – Arnica Targeted Topical for Serious Relief

Pros:

Full spectrum and broad spectrum hemp

THC-free option available

30-day money back guarantee

Award winning formula

Cons:

In warm environments, products will melt; however, they are still usable

Receptra Naturals offers cannabidiol-infused topicals including lotions, salves, and balms that feel good on the skin and absorb quickly to deliver relief. They infuse their topicals with complementary natural compounds to provide treatment for a wider spectrum of symptoms. Arnica and camphor, for example, can aid absorption as well as the pain and swelling that’s commonly seen with minor injuries. In addition, jojoba oil is included to soothe and hydrate dry, irritated skin. Receptra offers several products, including:

Serious Relief + Arnica Targeted Topical (400MG or 800MG of CBD)

This topical is ranked #1 by CBD Insider for CBD topicals and was formulated to bring relief to irritated areas of your body. It contains a blend of organic ingredients that encourage fast recovery and provide relief from life’s everyday pressures. It naturally reduces swelling and inflammation and makes it easier for sore muscles and joints to recover.

Serious Relief + Arnica Targeted Topical 0% THC (400MG of CBD)

This cream was developed to provide you with a THC-free option, as many are concerned about employment regulations and other limitations that may prevent you from using a full spectrum CBD product for relief. This topical contains all-natural ingredients to help your joints and muscles recover while opening your pores for better, more efficient absorption.

Along with the two main topical balms, Receptra also offers a targeted topical stick and a body oil for serious relaxation. If you love the balm options, you’ll be happy to know they also offer three additional targeted topicals: one for fitness, one for yoga, and one for ski boarding to meet your individual needs.

6. Sol CBD – Herb-Infused Nourishing and Extra Care Formulas

Pros:

Secure ordering with fast delivery

60-day 100% money back guarantee

Smoothing and moisturizing

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

Low CBD concentration when compared to other topicals

Sol CBD has developed three great options that are designed to bring out your natural glow with nurturing ingredients that help you care for your skin. They offer a formula for ultimate nourishment and one for extra care – and when you can’t decide between the two, just choose both with their Love Your Skin Bundle so you can revel in both of the healing and softening formulas.

Nourish Formula

With a nutritious mixture of herbs and cannabinoids, you can restore the health of your skin.This complex, soothing skin care product is made up of 22 strong, organic ingredients. To ensure you bask in only the highest level of quality and attention, this product is handcrafted in small amounts.

Extra Care Formula

If your skin is in need of some tender, loving care, this is the right formula for you. You can revitalize your skin and give it a youthful glow with 23 herbs and cannabinoids that are carefully blended to help rebuild and heal tired, dry, irritated skin.

If you feel like you could benefit from both of these products, save with the Love Your Skin bundle and experience the potency of both formulas. Your skin will feel soft and any existing skin issues are sure to be alleviated, revealing a natural glow that makes you look and feel better.

7. Aspen Green – Colorado Grown Hemp for A Healthier, Plumper Skin Appearance

Pros:

Full spectrum hemp extract

Hemp grown in Colorado, USA

Moisturizing for distressed skin

No psychoactive effects (less than 0.3% THC)

Cruelty-free and organic ingredients

Cons:

Natural separation may occur; however, this doesn’t affect the product’s efficacy

Aspen Green developed a moisturizing body butter that blends seed butters, oils, and 500MG of full spectrum hemp extract to deliver an intense, hydrating effect that relieves and revitalizes distressed skin all over your body. It penetrates quickly to ensure moisture is locked in and works to soothe you from within, restoring your skin’s natural balance. Regular use results in skin that has a softened texture with a healthier, plumper appearance.

8. NanoCraft CBD – Deeply Penetrating Sports Cream

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Subscribe and save 25%

Made in the USA

Lab tested and non-GMO

30-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Before rubbing into the skin, cream texture may feel sticky

CBD topicals by NanoCraft CBD are made to be applied directly to the skin, allowing cannabinoids to be absorbed slowly and directly into your bloodstream. CBD lotions are ideal for people who want to target certain parts of their bodies. NanoCraft CBD takes the time to guarantee their CBD creams are consistent and of the greatest quality so their customers can reap the full advantages of cannabidiol. They have several topical products to choose from, including specialized roll-on sticks, a cooling roll on gel, and a targeted sports cream:

Cooling CBD Sports Cream (500MG of CBD)

This cooling cream is formulated with menthol and arnica and has a calming and refreshing effect, making it ideal for sore muscles and stiff joints.

9. MedTerra – Derived from 99% Natural, Sustainable Sources

Pros:

Made in the USA

Non-GMO

THC-free

Lab tested for purity

Award winning for innovation

Cons:

Customer service line is closed on Sundays

MedTerra’s topicals were developed with several top rated and modern skincare components to ensure that their CBD infusions can easily reach the outer layers of your skin. Each of their CBD creams is free of plasticizers, chemical preservatives, and synthetic chemicals. Their CBD creams are backed by science and provide powerful results with 99% of their ingredients derived from natural and sustainable sources. They have two concentrated creams:

Pain Relief Cream (1000MG of CBD)

This pain relief cream is registered as an over the counter (OTC) remedy for arthritis-related and joint pain. It combines menthol and arnica with jojoba oil and aloe to deliver a potent, soothing and nourishing concoction that proves fast-acting relief.

Relief + Recovery Cream (750MG of CBD)

This CBD cream is made with a potent blend of CBD and organic herbs that include menthol and arnica. It has a rapid cooling action, making it ideal for joint and muscle support, especially after challenging physical activity – whether you’re in sports or have spent hours tending to the garden.

CBD + Manuka Healing Cream (125MG of CBD)

This potent honey is masterfully combined with either 125MG or 250MG of CBD, organic ingredients, and over 20 botanical parts that soothe and nourish the skin. This cream is designed to serve multiple purposes and is a wonderful addition to your daily skincare routine because it can be used to assist a variety of skin treatments.

10. CBDistillery – Wide Variety, Including Warming and Cooling Products

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20% with some products

Bundle warming and cooling options

0% THC options available

US Hemp Authority certified

Cons:

Shipping may be delayed during holidays and weekends

CBDistillery has developed a fine line of CBD Topicals made from non-GMO industrial hemp. They grow their hemp within the USA using only the most sustainable agricultural methods. These CBD topicals provide you with all of CBD’s health benefits and can be easily applied directly onto your largest organ: your skin. Their CBD topicals include creams, salves, and balms that are expertly formulated with CBD oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and other natural ingredients to relieve and soothe parched, irritated skin. Choose from the following creams:

300MG Broad Spectrum CBD Warming Cream 0% THC

You can relax and unwind after a long day with this warming cream. It contains 2MG of CBD per pump and is designed to ease and soothe the parts of your skin that could use the comfort and relaxation that comes from warming feelings.

300MG Broad Spectrum CBD Cooling Cream 0% THC

An exceptionally welcome cream after a long day on your feet, this product delivers an on-the-go ice bath to target painful areas and bring you complete and utter relief.

Ultra Rich Satin Body Crème + Shea Butter – 200MG of CBD

Bringing together the healing properties of shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and hemp extract to nourish your skin with plant-based care, this satin body crème makes you feel like you’re enveloped in a cocoon of softness.

Age-Defying Night Cream + Manuka & Ginger Root

The calming and moisturizing components in this age-defying night cream can help you, no matter what your current skin type is. This lotion increases skin firmness, removes spots, and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles by combining the strong benefits of manuka flower extract and ginger root.

Hydrating Daily Face Cream + Achiote Seed

This daily face cream is an ultra-hydrating plant-based product that is suitable for all skin types. It’s high in important minerals and antioxidants, which helps you maintain a calm, smooth, and moisturized feel and appearance. Plus, you get the extra boost of increasing skin elasticity.

De-Stressing Nightly Face Cream + Lavender

Healthy, pampered skin on your face is easily noticeable. Nighttime treatments are absorbed into your skin for several hours while you sleep, which means it’s absolutely critical to select natural products with reliable components. This nightly face cream combines nature’s best ingredients to deeply hydrate your face, minimize redness, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles – all while you get a good night’s rest. Talk about convenience!

How can CBD cream relieve pain?

When pain is present, the CB1 and CB2 receptors that are part of your endocannabinoid system are alerted and they respond by trying to create balance when pain or itchiness strike. CBD works by bypassing the CB1 and CB2 receptors and accessing the neurotransmitter that blocks pain signals, allowing it to reduce pain without the psychoactive effects of THC. CBD can even silence any signals sent to the CB1 receptor, which shows a lot of promise for the future of CBD topicals. Researchers have noted that topical CBD creams can alleviate acute and chronic back pain, which makes it a powerful, non-addictive alternative to long held pain treatments.

For patients suffering from the debilitating effects of nerve damage, CBD has been shown to provide symptomatic relief, with patients noting a reduction in severe pain, stabbing pain, and itchy and cold sensations. CBD did not show any adverse effects, only providing relief for intense pain and uncomfortable sensations as seen with neuropathy.

CBD has also been proven to help with pain and inflammation, and scientists are continually discovering new methods for it to operate in the body. They’re also trying to figure out what dosage of topical CBD is best for pain alleviation. The dose that relieves aching joints, for example, may be insufficient to successfully impact the intensity of pain associated with nerve damage. For patients suffering from arthritis-related pain, CBD applied topically helps to relieve inflammation, thereby reducing discomfort.

While applying topical CBD to the skin appears to be useful, researchers are still working to determine additional details surrounding its efficacy. Menthols, which have their own pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory qualities, are also found in several skin creams alongside CBD, which helps to improve the effects of CBD. Though some studies on topical CBD creams and other products have been limited to animals, there is a growing body of work that shows how effective CBD is when used topically for the relief of pain in a variety of settings, including cancer-related pain, chronic pain issues, and arthritis-related pain.

What to Consider When Buying CBD Cream for Pain Relief

When you’ve decided to move forward with purchasing CBD cream for pain, there are several considerations you should note. To start, you should properly vet the manufacturer to ensure that they are not only sending out their products for third party lab testing, but also making those lab results easily available to you for your own review. Another important factor to consider is where the hemp is grown – choose hemp grown in the USA because that means it follows national laws and guidelines. Also be sure to consider what kind of hemp oil you prefer – whether full spectrum, broad spectrum, or a CBD isolate that contains 0.0% THC.

Full spectrum CBD contains all cannabinoids for a more comprehensive effect, broad spectrum CBD contains several cannabinoids, sometimes with or without THC. And a CBD isolate product is guaranteed to be THC-free and is also devoid of other potentially beneficial cannabinoids. When you review the Certificate of Analysis (COA) of any CBD product, you should also see that tests are passed concerning pesticides, molds, and heavy metals. If a COA doesn’t show passed tests, the product may contain harmful ingredients that should not be ingested or absorbed through the skin.

A couple of other considerations include the manufacturer’s process, their reputation, and any important certificates or recognition they’ve received. Be sure to look at the potency of the CBD cream for pain and choose a strength that is right for you. More severe pain requires a more potent product while day to day recovery creams can work their magic at a lower concentration. Along with reviewing the potency, it’s also vital you read through the rest ingredients list. A good product complements the relieving effects of CBD with additional botanical formulations with 100% natural ingredients to provide you with fast-acting, soothing relief.

How to Use CBD Cream?

CBD cream is meant to be used topically on clean skin. Apply it wherever you need to experience nourishment and relief. For instance, if you experience arthritic pain on your hands, take some CBD cream and rub it all over your hands, from your palms to your fingertips and over the top of your hands, focusing on your joints, where pain is often felt more strongly. Some creams and balms are formulated especially for the delicate skin on your face, while other CBD creams for pain can be used all over your body. Apply to the areas where your skin is cracked or irritated and apply generously over joints and muscles that scream for relief.

The best CBD cream for pain can be used as often as you need it, and most users develop a post-shower routine to help them recover after a long day or a challenging gym workout. Apply liberally whenever desired, just be sure your skin is clean and dry before application to encourage the most complete and rapid absorption.

When a CBD contains warming or cooling ingredients, like menthol, be mindful of application and start somewhere small, to be sure you are comfortable with the effects. If you have sensitive skin, begin by spot-testing to be sure you don’t experience further discomfort. Once you know you respond well to its effects, apply the CBD cream to painful, dry, or itchy areas as needed.

CBD Cream Safety and Side Effects

What makes the best CBD cream so alluring is that research shows that it can be used liberally without any safety issues. Simply apply and reapply as needed but be sure to ensure topicals are used as intended, over the skin, and not ingested. It is also a good idea to keep it out of the reach of children and pets, as you would with any medicinal product. There are a wide variety of CBD products available on the market today, so if you do want to try an edible product or provide your pet with the benefits offered by CBD, you can find a product that’s perfectly formulated for either purpose.

Dry, slightly irritated skin can benefit from CBD creams – however, it’s important you wait for any open wounds or open sores to heal before applying CBD cream to the skin. The rule of thumb is to avoid application on broken skin, as it could further irritate the area and slow down your body’s natural healing processes. Though CBD is generally used without the experience of side effects, some people do report feeling drowsiness, digestive discomfort, and changes in appetite or weight. However, when using a topical product like a CBD cream, these side effects are not nearly as pronounced as they would be with an edible product.

It is also a good idea to consult with your doctor if you’re currently taking any medications, as CBD can interact with certain types of medicines.

Conclusion

While research is still mounting to confirm the pain-relieving benefits of topical CBD cream products, endless anecdotal evidence confirms its efficacy. Creams, lotions, salves, and balms are being used by elite athletes in recovery and people who need the extra support following injuries or those diagnosed with chronic pain conditions. Whether it’s back pain, nerve pain, or soreness and stiffness, CBD creams for pain can help alleviate your pain symptoms while also nourishing and moisturizing your skin.

And because CBD creams contain natural ingredients, you don’t have to worry about side effects that affect your quality of life. You can use them liberally and carry them with you wherever you go to access relief on the spot. To enjoy the best possible results, choose a strong CBD cream that offers full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD and is infused with additional pain-relieving compounds and anti-inflammatories to reduce swelling. Whenever there is pain present, there should be trustworthy topical CBD cream available to combat it. Pick your favorite from the list above or give them all a try to pick the one that brings you the most relief.