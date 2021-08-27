Home Blog
baby keem

Friday Playlist: New Music for Your Weekend

Arts & Events -
New music from Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, and more
sierra national forest

Authorities Release an Update on Hiking Family Found Dead Near Yosemite

Hiking -
Police are chipping away at the mystery of what led to the demise of a California family and their dog
kanye west marilyn manson

Controversy Loves Company: Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby for ‘Donda’ Show

Entertainment Industry -
At his stadium-set Chicago listening party on Thursday night, Ye was joined on the porch by a couple of guests
grace community church

L.A. County May Settle for Big Bucks with a Church That Defied COVID Orders

Health -
Grace Community Church, which the county sued for continuing to hold unmasked indoor services during the worst of the pandemic, could wind up with $400,000 in legal fees
Opinion: California, Just Say No…to Becoming Florida

News & Politics -
A political veteran worries the recall election could open the door to DeSantis-style leadership—and a never-ending COVID nightmare
sustainable fashion

Local Fashion Students Are Making Major Strides Toward Sustainability

Art -
As fashion houses like Hermès and Stella McCartney experiment with biomaterials, a local costume designer is giving students a jump on the future
last night in soho

Fall Movie Preview: A Dozen Fall Films We Can’t Wait to See

Entertainment Industry -
From prestige dramas to sci-fi epics, this fall has it all
illegal trash dumping

Morning Brief: Illegal Dumping Has Increased 450 Percent in L.A.

The Daily Brief -
Also, police shoot and kill a suspected gunman at Redondo Beach Pier, and more
