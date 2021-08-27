Home Blog
Friday Playlist: New Music for Your Weekend
New music from Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, and more
Authorities Release an Update on Hiking Family Found Dead Near Yosemite
Police are chipping away at the mystery of what led to the demise of a California family and their dog
Controversy Loves Company: Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby for ‘Donda’ Show
At his stadium-set Chicago listening party on Thursday night, Ye was joined on the porch by a couple of guests
L.A. County May Settle for Big Bucks with a Church That Defied COVID Orders
Grace Community Church, which the county sued for continuing to hold unmasked indoor services during the worst of the pandemic, could wind up with $400,000 in legal fees
Opinion: California, Just Say No…to Becoming Florida
A political veteran worries the recall election could open the door to DeSantis-style leadership—and a never-ending COVID nightmare
Local Fashion Students Are Making Major Strides Toward Sustainability
As fashion houses like Hermès and Stella McCartney experiment with biomaterials, a local costume designer is giving students a jump on the future
Fall Movie Preview: A Dozen Fall Films We Can’t Wait to See
From prestige dramas to sci-fi epics, this fall has it all
Morning Brief: Illegal Dumping Has Increased 450 Percent in L.A.
Also, police shoot and kill a suspected gunman at Redondo Beach Pier, and more