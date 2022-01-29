Home Blog

Sundance 2022’s Movie Standouts—And Other Takeaways From the Fest

Film -
After a week of the all-virtual event, these are some of the buzziest movies
Read more

14 Year Old Tex Hammond Returns to L.A. Art Show—And He’s Still Its Youngest...

Arts & Events -
”At about 10 years old, I did my first portrait of my mom sitting in the LACMA lounge area,” the artist tells LA Mag
Read more

Weekend Playlist: Samm Henshaw, A$AP Rocky, Disclosure

Arts & Events -
Also, a new album from Detroit rapper Babyface Ray and alt-R&B singer Amber Mark unveils debut album
Read more

Chris Brown Accused of Drugging, Raping L.A. Woman in $20 Million Lawsuit

Entertainment Industry -
A lawsuit filed by an unnamed Los Angeles musician claims the R&B singer raped her on a yacht outside P. Diddy’s Miami home
Read more

Jewish Groups Condemn Anti-Vax Holocaust Comparisons: ‘Serious Consequences’

News -
No, RFK Jr. and friends, murdering half of an entire race in less than a decade is not the same as being told to mask-up and get vaccinated
Read more

Mike Bonin Calls It Quits

Uncategorized -
A week after he survived a recall, LA’s most controversial Councilman heads for the exits
Read more

What to Stream This Weekend: ‘Gomorrah,’ ‘In From The Cold,’ ‘All of Us Are...

Entertainment -
The best TV shows and movies debuting this week
Read more

Daily Brief: LA County is Past Omicron Peak, Drakeo the Ruler Lawsuit

The Daily Brief -
Also, two years after their deaths, a sculptor has created a statue that honors Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others who were killed in the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash
Read more

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters Have Bones to Pick With ‘SNL’ and Reddit

Entertainment Industry -
The two cable news hosts take on Kate McKinnon's impression and the social platform's "non-working" movement, respectively
Read more
123...2,714Page 1 of 2,714
© Copyright 2022 - Los Angeles Magazine