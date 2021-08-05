Home Blog
Recall Candidates Slam Newsom, COVID Safety Measures, and Minimum Wage in First Debate
Four Republicans hoping to take over for Gov. Gavin Newsom come September went head to head at the Nixon Presidential Library
What to Stream This Weekend: The Suicide Squad, Cooking with Paris, and More
A roundup of the best movies and shows available right in your living room
Paramount+ Pays $900 Million for 14 New ‘South Park’ Movies
Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a lot more Cartman and Co. coming our way
Jeopardy! Is Reportedly Close to Naming a New Host—and It’s Not LeVar Burton
After months of guest hosts, a media report on the beloved game show's future has people appropriately asking, "Who is Mike Richards?"
South Korea’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Opened Its First U.S. Outpost in Gardena
Fried chicken joint Mom's Touch lands in an area known for yummy international offerings—and more locations are in the works
Morning Brief: Accused Murderer Robert Durst Is Expected to Testify Today
Also, molotov cocktails planted at an East Hollywood Metro station, and more
Larry Elder Thinks California’s Minimum Wage Should Be $0 an Hour
The gubernatorial recall candidate said in an interview that the state's workers guaranteed a base pay of zilch
L.A. City Council Will Consider Requiring Proof of Vax for All Indoor Public Spaces
"Enough is enough already," Council Presidnent Nury Martizez said of a measure meant to stop the spread of COVID-19
Reese Witherspoon Strikes a $900 Million Deal Backed by a Wall Street Megafirm
The Hollywood multihyphenate's production company Hello Sunshine sold for a big payday to a Blackstone Group-backed company
Margi Chimichangas Is Serving Deep-Fried Deliciousness from a Trailer
A native Italian and his Mexico-born wife are perfecting crunchy, tasty seafood burritos in the Arts District