Home Blog
recall election debate

Recall Candidates Slam Newsom, COVID Safety Measures, and Minimum Wage in First Debate

News & Politics -
Four Republicans hoping to take over for Gov. Gavin Newsom come September went head to head at the Nixon Presidential Library
Read more
suicide squad

What to Stream This Weekend: The Suicide Squad, Cooking with Paris, and More

Arts & Events -
A roundup of the best movies and shows available right in your living room
Read more
south park

Paramount+ Pays $900 Million for 14 New ‘South Park’ Movies

Entertainment Industry -
Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a lot more Cartman and Co. coming our way
Read more
mike richards jeopardy host

Jeopardy! Is Reportedly Close to Naming a New Host—and It’s Not LeVar Burton

Entertainment Industry -
After months of guest hosts, a media report on the beloved game show's future has people appropriately asking, "Who is Mike Richards?"
Read more
moms touch gardena

South Korea’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Opened Its First U.S. Outpost in Gardena

Dining -
Fried chicken joint Mom's Touch lands in an area known for yummy international offerings—and more locations are in the works
Read more
robert durst

Morning Brief: Accused Murderer Robert Durst Is Expected to Testify Today

The Daily Brief -
Also, molotov cocktails planted at an East Hollywood Metro station, and more
Read more
larry elder recall

Larry Elder Thinks California’s Minimum Wage Should Be $0 an Hour

News & Politics -
The gubernatorial recall candidate said in an interview that the state's workers guaranteed a base pay of zilch
Read more
mask mandate los angeles

L.A. City Council Will Consider Requiring Proof of Vax for All Indoor Public Spaces

Health -
"Enough is enough already," Council Presidnent Nury Martizez said of a measure meant to stop the spread of COVID-19
Read more
reese witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Strikes a $900 Million Deal Backed by a Wall Street Megafirm

Business -
The Hollywood multihyphenate's production company Hello Sunshine sold for a big payday to a Blackstone Group-backed company
Read more
margi chimichangas

Margi Chimichangas Is Serving Deep-Fried Deliciousness from a Trailer

Chefs and Restaurateurs -
A native Italian and his Mexico-born wife are perfecting crunchy, tasty seafood burritos in the Arts District
Read more
123...2,626Page 1 of 2,626
© Copyright 2021 - Los Angeles Magazine