The film poses itself to be his most conventional yet, but still boasts a star-studded cast and a story surrounding one of history’s most controversial figures

OPPENHEIMER IS THE NEW summer blockbuster from Christopher Nolan, whose previous summer blockbusters include Inception, Tenet, and the Dark Knight movies.

If you’re not up on your 20th-century history, you would be forgiven for assuming Oppenheimer is another superhero epic; the film poster is all future-noir, with a shadowy figure in a fedora standing before a blazing inferno. And given the recent fashion for superheroes anguished or tormented by their freakish powers, which alienate them from the rest of humankind, the titular figure of Nolan’s new picture is a kind of superhero, with the power to split the atom.

Called the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer was the Harvard-Cambridge physicist who, in his late 30s, led the Manhattan Project that conducted the Trinity test that led to America’s nuclear obliteration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II. Trinity test? Manhattan Project? Didn’t a generation of teenagers read about those in Watch­men comics?

The Brit-born, American-relocated Nolan, emerging from a sci-fi aesthetic with a philosophical bent that was informed by Blade Runner and 2001: A Space Odyssey, put himself on the map with 2001’s Memento, a hard-boiled crime meditation on time and memory set on rewind, with tomorrow unspooling into the vortex of yesterday.

Over the next two decades, Nolan’s filmography could only get more conventional. Whatever idiosyncrasies came naturally to his filmmaking in Memento met convention halfway with his Batman movies—the most dystopian comic-book movies made up to that time—and 2017’s Dunkirk, which was so intent on avoiding the clichés and bombast of other World War II movies that it undercut the miraculous heroism of the Dunkirk evacuation that made the story worth telling.

Dunkirk aside, Nolan’s recent epics, like the sense-numbing mess that was Tenet and Interstellar, which is better in retrospect than it seemed at the time, have underperformed, so it’s safe to guess Oppenheimer represents a gamble and something of a comeback.

Even with its preposterously star-studded cast of Cillian Murphy (as Oppenheimer), Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and Gary Oldman (as President Truman), Oppenheimer is a long shot commercially in a season when serious fare fares poorly.

Younger audiences may be inclined to regard history as boring or irrelevant. But the picture also is a roll of the dice artistically for a filmmaker so cerebral as to sometimes make fellow conceptualists like Stanley Kubrick and Ridley Scott resemble cheap sentimentalists. Nolan already has Hollywood buzzing about his efforts to re-create Oppenheimer’s times and tribulations as fully as possible on location—including in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the first atom bomb was tested—and to re-create as practically as possible, without CGI, the Trinity test itself that was mankind’s sneak preview of its own demise.

Even mixing and matching color and black-and-white in Imax, this is the kind of techy stuff that Nolan the director, with a handful of Oscar nominations on his résumé, can do in his sleep. It’s already clear, however, that Oppenheimer will succeed only if Nolan the screenwriter can manage the movie’s human drama, which is not just a thriller about beating the Nazis to the shores of Armageddon but also the morality tale of a conflicted genius wracked by doubt as to what he wrought 78 summers ago after the Nazis had already been beaten.

The Hindu scripture with which Oppenheimer became associated when he quoted it on TV (before he died at 62 from a lifetime of smoking) was, “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds,” a cool thing for a superhero to say in a comic book, maybe, but buzzkill when muttered to the species. Whether the throes of conscience that constitute the core of this superman’s drama—as brought to the screen by Nolan—kills the buzz for his movie remains to be seen.

