The former stylist breaks down his look

Philly-born Ben Phen started his L.A. career as a stylist to the stars, dressing the likes of Kylie Jenner, Jenny McCarthy, and Gisele Bündchen. But in 2012, he decided to start his own curated clothing line, peddling his wares at nightclubs like Akbar and opening a store, L.A.G. Vintage, in East Hollywood. His fashion philosophy: “just finding one amazing piece and building a fantasy world around it.”

JACKET: “It’s quilted, so it’s warm and I really love that about it. The pattern is definitely unique for a kimono. It’s over another harlequin-pattern shirt with red diamonds and a cream color.”

PANTS: “It’s giving you a black-and-white harlequin pattern—a little bit jester, a little bit clown—but I just love the black-and-white graphic.”

PARASOL: “This is a Japanese parasol—just love the aesthetic. To me, I enjoy anything to do with a Japanese street market. It’s a great accessory, which matches pretty well.”

HAT: “It has these flaps in the back, which is unique, and I keep the bill up to show off the checkers. It feels like I’m a futuristic machine gliding across the desert.”

GLASSES: “These are a pair of sunglasses that I fashioned myself. The red part is a base of a pair of glasses that I really liked. Then I found these pieces from toys and just glued them on!”

NECKLACE: “I don’t know why, but I love this—it’s kind of cartoony.”

BAG: “This is a cool clutch, and the designer is named Anndra Neen. It feels Gothic and modern at the same time. I love the grid pattern and metallic egg shape.”

SHOES: “These are Bottega Veneta. They’ve got this woven pattern that I thought would match the pants, so I felt like these were the perfect grounding to this outfit.”

COLLAR: “It’s a modern, rough collar. I’ve been seeing these around for a while and I got this one from a friend who’s a costume designer. I like bringing those antiquated styles into the future, so I’m obsessed with it.”

JACKET: “This is one of my favorite jackets. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with checkers and cow prints but also, obsessed with l traffic signs or traffic cones—that kind of vibe. It’s an ‘80s piece, it’s got the stoplight on it as well as on the back.”

BAG: “The bag is Bottega Veneta. They always do this woven design and the green matched well with some of the other pieces.”

BOOTS: “These are Converse in collaboration with Ambush and they’re a cool boot. They’re kind of utilitarian looking, but then you have these bright blue laces. They definitely made this whole outfit cohesive.”

PANTS: “J.W. Anderson is one of my favorite new designers and they’re from him. They have all these amazing clipart designs on them. It looks like if you went on the internet and Googled a bunch of clipart. The pants themselves are vinyl sewn in patches and with other images all throughout.”

GLASSES: “These are just some cool visors. They’re Oakleys—the inventor of the visor. People think of them as a ski accessory but they’re really cool to wear day-to-day.”