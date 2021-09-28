In August, Los Angeles magazine hosted the sixth annual Whiskey Festival at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sipped on over 15 premium whiskies while enjoying experiences that complemented the bespoke environment including craft cocktails from the Maker’s Mark Trailer, refreshing Mountain Valley Spring Water, complimentary tote bags provided by Downtown Center BID, and The Art of Caramel popcorn tasting. Other entertainment included live Irish music by Paddy’s Pig, a photo booth experience from Foto Spark, and magic tricks performed by Rick Gerber. This year’s charity partner was Skid Row Housing Trust.

View photos from the Whiskey Festival photo booth: https://tge.smugmug.com/Whiskey-Festival-2021

1 of 15

Photo Credit: Jim Donnelly and Rush Varela