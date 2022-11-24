Wrap It Up! LAMag’s Impeccably Curated Holiday Gift Guide 

Brad Pitt-approved shirts, women-led wine, a modern take on a classic Hanukkah toy and a wreath made of meat. In L.A. this season, you can give it all

We scoured the city, not once but twice, and found perfect gifts for those naughty and nice.

EDITED BY ERIN BUNCH, AMANDA EBERSTEIN & JESSICA KANTOR

Home



High-fashion napkins and real golden dishes—housewarming gifts to fulfill every host’s wishes.

TRIM THE TREE. In 1957, Tiffany & Co. commissioned Andy Warhol to create a set of bold greeting cards. Now, the jewelry house is introducing limited-edition items based on hisiconic illustrations, such as these hand-painted glass ornaments. Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition ornaments, $400 for a set of three at tiffany.com.

IKAT NAP. Former fashion designer Gregory Parkinson’s block-printed, hand-loomed Indian cotton napkins in honeycomb melon will sweeten any meal. Gregory Parkinson Surround napkins, $220 for set of six at Kneeland Co., 4767 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams, kneelandco.com.

RARE BIRD. Renowned for its premium watch selection, Gearys Beverly Hills offers equally covetable home decor, like this hand-painted, limited-edition ginger jar. Herend blue peony ginger jar, $6,275 at Gearys, 351 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, gearys.com.

BEAR FRUIT. These salad/dessert plates from L.A.-and Paris-based tastemaker Zoë de Givenchy are hand-glazed in real gold and painted by Italian specialists. Z.d.G. by Zoë de Givenchy Fruits d’Or plates, $239 each at zdgofficial.com.

PITCHER THIS. Design star Kelly Wearstler teamed up with Sticky Glass to create this elegant hand-blown pitcher that catches and refracts the light. Sticky Glass Bubble Pitcher in gold leaf, $390 at kellywearstler.com.

A NEW SPIN. A modern take on the classic Hanukkah toy, Marmol Radziner’s handmade walnut dreidel with brass stand echoes the spare lines and quality materials the architects use to build and restore homes across the city. Marmol Radziner + the Jewish Museum dreidel, $190 at Marmol Radziner, 12210 Nebraska Ave., Sawtelle, at marmol-radziner.com.

SHEROES. Created by an L.A.-based author-and-illustrator duo, this book spotlighting 50 of the most influential Black women in history—from Michelle Obama to Cardi B—will inspire children and adults alike. Black Icons in Herstory: 50 Legendary Women, $28 at Chevalier’s Books, 133 N. Larchmont Blvd., Larchmont Village, and chroniclebooks.com.

ONE OF A KIND. ECF Art Centers across L.A. provide workspace and representation to gifted developmentally disabled adults. Their annual holiday sale features multimedia pieces by these artists, some of whom already work with museums and galleries. Ceramic vase by Larry Pearsall, $400 at artecf.org.

Food & Drink

Bonbons! truffles! A wreath made of meats! Just a small sampling of this year’s best holiday treats.

GO FISH. L.A.-based Siesta Co.’s owners pay homage to the canned seafood of their native Spain with high-quality fish packaged in charming tins. Variety five-pack, $41 at siesta-co.com.

FORBIDDEN FRUITS. Flamingo Estate’s sensuous gift set combines the Highland Park property’s dark, sweet wine and special-edition botanical chocolates made with regeneratively grown fruit and spices. Night Bloom Vino Dolce and botanical bonbons, $180 at flamingoestate.com.

BON APPÉTIT. Justin Chao learned the art of French caramel-making at Paris’s Michelin-rated Le Meurice before opening Le Bon Garçon in East Hollywood. His signature chocolates are available in mint for the holidays. Holiday mint caramels, from $19 at lebongarcon.com

IDEAL BLEND. Brightland’s latest olive oil, cold-pressed with olives grown on California’s Central Coast and infused with rosemary extract, pairs perfectly with cozy holiday cuisine. Aurora, $40 at brightland.co

SWEET & STYLISH. Make a fashionable entrance with this panettone from Gucci Osteria, created with chef Roy Shvartzapel, known for this old world Italian bread. Panettone, $160 at Gucci Osteria, 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, gucciosteria.com.

WELL-ROUNDED. Santa Monica-based Lady & Larder’s charcuterie wreath kit includes gourmet prosciutto, salami, sea salt-blistered almonds, dried fruit, and fresh herbs. DIY holiday charcuterie wreath, $215 at 828 Pico Blvd., Ste. 2, Santa Monica, ladyandlarder.com.

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT. Newly launched, women-led Maie offers modern wine drinkers a low-waste option with this trio of single-serving bottles. Discovery pack, $35 at drinkmaie.com.

Pamper the Pallet. Foraged by trusty dogs deep in the forests of Piedmont, these primo fresh white truffles are just a car ride away at Century City’s hub for all things Italian, Eataly. White truffles, market price at Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City, eataly.com.

Gear

Whether it’s outdoors or in the metaverse they play, Gearheads will be thrilled when these gifts drop from the sleigh.

REST AND RESET. The biometric sensor in this sleek eye mask from the innovators behind Theragun combines heat, vibration, and massage for personalized relaxation. SmartGoggles, $199 at Reset by Therabody, 11677 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 101, Brentwood, therabody.com.

BLADE RUNNER. Pro legend Jon Julio’s Santa Ana-based Them Skates partnered with Clarks Originals on these retro in-line skates in the former’s signature head-turning hue. Clarks Originals x Them skates 909 58MM, $400 at themgoods.com.

BLING RING. This 18-karat gold Gucci-logo-engraved Oura ring tracks sleep, physical activity, and other health metrics with unprecedented style. Gucci x Oura ring, $950 at Gucci, 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, gucci.com.

BLAST FROM THE PAST. This 1966 Jazzmaster replica from California-born Fender will delight the musicians in your life. Plus, it sells for a fraction of the original’s resale price. American Vintage II 1966 Jazzmaster, $2,400 at fender.com.

GAME ON. Pickleball is a phenomenon, and these Recess paddles, created in collaboration with HGTV interior designer Leanne Ford, will up any devotee’s game. Leanne Ford for Recess pickleball paddles, $86 each at recesspickleball.com.

PACK IT UP. The playful palm-tree motif inside this handsome Melrose capsule collection suitcase—exclusive to Globe-Trotter’s new WeHo flagship—will bring a smile to weary Angelenos away from home. Melrose Carry-On 4-Wheels, $2,195 at Globe-Trotter, 8483 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, us.globe-trotter.com.

ON THE BOARD. Huntington Beach skate shop Madrid partnered with the equally storied Garland Hotel to create this custom board in the shape of the Golden State. California skateboard, $150 at the Store at the Garland, 4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood.

HIGH DESIGN. L.A. design house Flora Nero is turning cannabis accessories into high art, making this sleek joint holder a cool way to carry. Flora Nero Bronze joint case, $280 at Just One Eye, 915 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood, justoneeye.com.

Fashion.

From groovy bucket hats to an “L.A. casual” dress, stylish duds that are sure to impress.

TO THE MAX. This prairie-style maxi dress from women’s collective Dôen is made of 100 percent silk and comes in a kaleidoscope of autumnal colors. Aimee dress, $998 at Dôen, 225 26th St., Ste. 4, Santa Monica, shopdoen.com.

TWINKLE TOES. The Elder Statesman imbues the richest fabric with killer colors. These unisex cashmere socks are sure to spoil even the person whose closet is overflowing. Dazed Yosemite socks, $275 at the Elder Statesman, 607 Huntley Dr., West Hollywood, elder-statesman.com.

JUST FOR KICKS. Designer Mike Amiri made “L.A. casual” luxe, with a store on Rodeo Drive to prove it. His men’s kicks easily leap from street to soiree. MA-1 sneakers, $790 at Amiri, 461 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, amiri.com.

SO CLUTCH. Nothing enhances a holiday look—or any look for that matter—better than a colorful print bag, like this whimsical MaxMara clutch. Medium Twill Pasticcino bag, $395, at us.maxmara.com.

SUNNY DAYS. Alexander Daas’s eponymous brand of unisex frames, including these Portofino tortoise and mango sunglasses, add style and swagger to any ensemble. Portofino frames, $450 at Alexander Daas, 161 N. Larchmont Blvd., Windsor Square, alexanderdaas.com.

BUNDLE UP. Canada Goose may be famous for its light-as-a-feather down coats, but the brand’s 100 percent cotton hoodie is soft enough to steal the spotlight. Huron hoodie, $350 at canadagoose.com.

SHEAR JOY. The ultimate in hygge, Jenni Kayne’s shearling-lined clogs can go indoors or out, since the warm fuzzies are this winter’s hottest trend. Moc clog, $375 at Jenni Kayne, 614 N. Almont Dr., West Hollywood, jennikayne.com

BUCKET LIST. Designer Asaka Fushimi sells these patchwork bucket hats made from vintage bandanas, Dodgers memorabilia, Japanese souvenir pillowcases, military jackets, and old polo shirts to the likes of Naomi Osaka and LeBron James. From $158 at asakafushimi.com.

BLUE DREAM BABY. The dreamy hue of the Guess Ginevra satchel’s faux-croc finish matches the L.A. sky and is the perfect color to carry into the new year. Ginevra Elite Society satchel, $128, at guess.com.

BREAKING PLAID. Brad Pitt partnered with holistic healer Sat Hari on this new line of unisex plaid shirts. Deceptively grunge, these handwoven cashmere tartans feature hand-cut gemstone buttons, with a price tag to match. God’s True cashmere shirt, $2,250 at Just One Eye, 915 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood, justoneeye.com.

GOOD IN BED. Lunya’s mantra is “Rest, restore, recharge,” and this dreamy silk robe in a rich holiday hue is the ideal wardrobe staple for indulging in all three. Washable silk robe, $278, at Lunya, lunya.com.

Jewelry.

Diamonds, watches, and baubles, oh my! (And not all of them are priced sky-high).

LAYER UP. Few things are more L.A. than a wristful of Karen Lazar’s sparkling, stackable stretch bracelets made of small gold balls adorned with diamonds and other precious gemstones. Signature stacking bracelets, from $48, at Karen Lazar Design, 11727 Barrington Ct., Brentwood, karenlazardesign.com.

CHARMED. San Marino-based Single Stone Jewelers’s striking 18-karat gold swallow charm set with Old European cut diamonds will make any lucky recipient swoon. Large pendant, $7,000 at Single Stone, 2527 Mission St., San Marino, singlestone.com.

GOOD TIMING. The Navitimer is the most iconic of all Breitling watches, and enthusiasts go gaga over this rare B01 Chronograph 46 limited edition timepiece. $11,750 at Breitling, 216 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, breitling.com.

WHAT A GEM. Any L.A. fashion maven worth her weight in gold will covet designer Irene Neuwirth’s one-of-a-kind, hand-carved pink tourmaline and spinel ring. Double Tropical Flower ring, $11,740 at Irene Neuwirth, 8458 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, ireneneuwirth.com.

HEARTSTRING. Designer Liseanne Frankfurt’s vibrant lapis hearts interspersed with 18-karat yellow gold on violet silk thread will make your loved one’s heart melt. Lapis necklace, $2,250 at LFrank Jewelry, 226 Main St., Venice, lfrankjewelry.com.

LOCK IT UP. The new Tiffany Lock all-gender bracelet is designed to honor that special bond between you and another. Tiffany Lock bangle, from $6,800 at Tiffany & Co., 210 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, tiffany.com.

HOOP DREAMS. A brilliant study in contrasts, these gold and onyx hoops are a mesmerizing combination of luxe, punk rock, and art deco. Clash de Cartier hoop earrings, $17,800 at Cartier, 411 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, cartier.com.

MATERIAL COMFORT. Inspired by ancient artifacts, these chic, lightweight earrings are handcrafted from natural pine and organic stones at Sophie Monet’s Venice studio. Relic earrings, $213 at sophiemonetjewelry.com.

DIVE IN. This Seiko diver’s watch looks like the 1965 62MAS original, but it’s sleeker, thinner, and accented with a special-edition aquatic hue. Seiko Prospex Diver’s Modern Re-Interpretation Save the Ocean SPB297, $1,250, at feldmarwatch.com.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Los Angeles magazine