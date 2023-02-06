Where To Watch Super Bowl LVII in L.A.

For Angelenos looking for a more local celebration, LAMag has you covered with the best viewing parties and events happening around the city

The Super Bowl is making its return to Glendale, Arizona for its fourth run in the game’s history on February 12, and for Angelenos looking for a more local celebration, LAMag has you covered with the best viewing parties and events happening around the city.

Though the events might not be as grand as the large brand-sponsored parties the city witnessed in 2022 while hosting the big game, L.A.’s local bars, clubs and restaurants are still going the extra mile this year to create a fun space for sports fans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles take home the Lombardi trophy.

“The Big Game” Watch Party at Toca Madera

Toca Madera will be hosting watch parties at all of their locations on Sunday, February 12. Reservations will be available for Brunch on Sunday before the big game, as well as any other days throughout the week, including Mezcal Monday and Toca Tuesday.

8450 West 3rd Street

Rocco’s WeHo presents The Big Game

Rocco’s WeHo is switching up its weekend drag show programming to celebrate the big game on Sunday. The iconic, decades-old bar, now owned by Lance Bass, will have an entire sports bar menu to choose from and plans to play the highly anticipated game on over 30 television screens with the sound on full blast, making this party a can’t-miss location for all sports lovers and those just wanting to see Rihanna’s Halftime Show performance. There are no tickets required to attend.

8900 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

The Godfrey Hotel – Hollywood

Kick off your Super Bowl Sunday at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood for just $35/per person. Starting at 3:30 p.m., the hotel will showcase the big game over an 80′ projection screen and three large format 75″ television screens. Throughout the game, The Godfrey will be serving a full menu including mesquite-smoked pulled pork sliders, beef & cheddar chipotle sliders, adobo chicken street tacos, mini gourmet dogs, shrimp ceviche cups, sriracha wings, cowboy caviar, coleslaw, and mini desserts. Bottle and beer packages will be available.

1400 Cahuenga Blvd

The Abbey WeHo

Mark your calendars—The Abbey, the West Hollywood LGBTQ institution, will be showcasing the big game during their Sunday brunch, all while celebrating halftime show performer Rihanna, right next door at The Chapel.

692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood

Ireland’s 32 in Van Nuys

Ireland’s 32 is one of the oldest Irish pubs in LA and features a great selection of traditional Irish dishes including fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash. In celebration of their annual Super Bowl party, Ireland’s 32 will have Happy Hour Specials all day and a selection of complimentary appetizers. The owners of Irelands 32 highly recommend ordering their wings, burgers, and sliders.

13721 Burbank Blvd, Valley Glen

Pregrame for the Puppy Bowl at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., and Animal Planet are hosting the official Puppy Bowl Pop-Up Event: a special Pup Rally, full football-themed activations for you and your dog to enjoy. Enter their Barcs and Rec play yard to test your pup’s Puppy Bowl prowess, including a 40-yard dash, a football catching competition, and a touchdown dance challenge. To keep your energy up with your pup, Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. will be providing complimentary coffee and pup cups for all attendees, and Vurger Guyz Food Truck will be on-site for you to enjoy some extra pre-game fuel.

12005 Bluff Creek Dr, Playa Vista

LAMag will be updating this story with all of the great events on Sunday, so check back soon for updates!

