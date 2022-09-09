What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Concerts, Car Shows and More

L.A. offers a wide variety of activities every weekend, and picking the perfect one can feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, LAMag gathers the highlights together in our Weekend Guide so you can craft your perfect leisure schedule. This weekend, we’re featuring star-studded concerts to celebrations of food and culture. Enjoy one of the final weekends of summer right here in L.A.

Giolì & Assia Concert

Friday, September 9

On Friday, the Italian EDM duo Giolì & Assia dropped their third album, entitled Fire Hell and Holy Water. And to celebrate, they’ll be playing a show this evening at The Novo. With tickets starting at just $29.50 each, the event is certainly a steal for hearing some brand-new music performed live. Another Italian artist, Durante, will serve as the night’s opener. So if you’re in the mood to get on your feet and dance, this one’s for you. [More info]

Santa Monica Classic Car Show

Saturday, September 10

Ride out the end of this heat wave at the Santa Monica Pier Classic “End of Summer” Car Show this Saturday at 10 a.m. With free admission for spectators and a $50 roll-in fee, L.A. Classic car lovers will come together to enjoy and display over 200 retro silhouettes dating back as far as the 1930s! Enjoy live entertainment, food by The Albright, unique vendors, and raffle opportunities while celebrating and unifying the lowrider culture that has riddled West L.A. for decades. [More info]

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball

Saturday, September 10

You know her and you love or hate her—yes, the queen of camp is making an appearance at Dodger Stadium this weekend and it’s not too late to join in on the fun. Stefani Germanotta, better known as Lady Gaga, is taking her Chromatica Ball to L.A., and you definitely don’t want to miss this show. Critics have raved about Gaga’s performance on the tour, praising her emotional vulnerability. Tickets prices start at $80.50; this may be on the pricier side, but for Gaga, it’s worth it. [More info]

Masafest

Saturday, September 10

In celebration of Jorge Gaviria’s new cookbook, MASA: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, Masienda is putting on a vibrant, lively, and delicious food fair: Masafest. L.A. is no stranger to the nixtamalized corn base that serves as a foundation for many of our favorite Latin American dishes, like tortillas, tamales, pupusas, and gorditas, to name a few. At Masafest, you can enjoy all the fan favorites and more as the city’s best masa vendors assemble to provide the community with a celebration of the beloved ingredient. Starting Saturday at 11 a.m., you and your masa-loving crew can enjoy free entry to great music and good eats—just bring an empty stomach! [More info]

