Weekend Playlist: New Music From Kali Uchis, The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys

Every week, so much new music is released that it can feel like a chore to sort through it all. That’s why LAMag compiles a Weekend Playlist rounding up the week’s top hits.

Just in time for your Labor Day Weekend, social media is abuzz about new tracks from fan favorite artists The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys. But don’t worry—if you don’t happen to follow those groups, there’s still plenty more to explore. So sit back, relax and put on your headphones.

Flor, “Every Night”

Looking for the perfect concert track? Flor has you covered.

Fresh off their May album Future Shine, the indie band s back with another head-banging, jumping-up-and-down single. The quartet—which traces its roots back to Hood River, Oregon—perfectly combines emphatic instrumentals with ultra-catchy lyrics for a song that’s a stellar choice for dancing in the crowd. And if that’s what you’re looking to do, then you’re in luck—Flor will be at the Fonda Theater on October 26.

Dean Lewis, “How Do I Say Goodbye”

A stark contrast from Flor’s latest, the new track from Dean Lewis weighs heavy on the heart. The song describes the loss of Lewis’ late father, detailing the confusion and pain as he watches the man he has known his whole life fade away. Though it may not be a high-energy concert hit, the song derives its merits from Lewis’ signature emotional vulnerability. It’s both sad and resilient, and anyone who has lost a relative is sure to be comforted by knowing they are not alone.

Kali Uchis, “No Hay Ley”

Kali Uchis makes music for cool people. Period.

Laid back and low key, Uchis’ latest single is absolutely effortless. It’s not trying too hard to establish itself among the week’s top hits, and that’s precisely what lands it among that group. The song gives off a confidence reflective of Uchis herself. And with such a chill beat, don’t be surprised if this one makes the rounds on TikTok in the near future.

The 1975, “I’m In Love With You”

If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you may have noticed users are claiming 2014 is back—but in the best way possible. The 1975, along with Taylor Swift and Arctic Monkeys, are all scheduled to release new albums come October. This week saw the debut of The 1975’s third single off Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Called, “I’m In Love With You,” it certainly does a smashing job of staying true to its name. With dizzying rhythms that mimic the euphoria of falling in love, the track is an instant success.

Arctic Monkeys, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Speaking of the Twitter 2014 trifecta, Arctic Monkeys also dropped a single this week. Though a slower and less energetic track than some of their more famous jams, it still warrants its own praises. It’s calm and classy, but certainly no snoozer. Though fans reactions’ have been somewhat mixed, the band seems ready to take a departure from their previous style—and we’re all ears.

Other Worthy Mentions: One Hit Wonders Proving They’ve Got More than Just One Hit

Ava Max, the singer and songwriter widely known for her 2018 chart-topping song “Sweet But Psycho,” released a new single this week, entitled “Million Dollar Baby.” Her inspiration from Lady Gaga shines through, with some extra pop flare to make the song truly her own. And Charlie Puth, who is known for both “Marvin Gaye” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” just released “Smells Like Me,” the fourth single off his upcoming album. He told fans on Twitter that the song is about a past relationship, saying “I never thought pain could morph itself into musical closure.”

