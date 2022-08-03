The actor’s homeowners policy for her house in Yucca Valley may have paid her legal bills from Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit and trial

THE SOCAL high desert real estate market is among the hottest in the region, and its remote location has a particularly newfound appeal to one of its residents. Amber Heard’s three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Yucca Valley was purchased for $570,000 in 2019, well ahead of the price boom in neighboring Joshua Tree, Landers, and Twentynine Palms that saw the greatest gains in the state during the pandemic-fueled buying frenzy.

Many were baffled when it was revealed that Heard’s insurance policy on the house reportedly paid her legal fees during ex Johnny Depp’s successful $10 million defamation lawsuit against her. But most homeowners policies cover defamation as part of the standard liability boilerplate, says real estate attorney Mark C. Carlson of Carlson Law Group in Woodland Hills.

“Homeowners policies typically provide liability coverage [for defamation],” Carlson says. The catch is that “usually there’s a sublimit to the policy. So if you have a million dollars in coverage for damage to the home, there could be a lower amount available for liability claims. But generally, [the insurance company] would pick up the defense [fees].”

This story is featured in the August 2022 issue of Los Angeles

