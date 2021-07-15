This Couple Fell Madly in Love at 65 after meeting on Tinder

In our series How Did You Meet?, local couples tell us how they first hooked up.

Lucinda and Murray were both trying to find love in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. His daughter suggested he go on a dating app. Her daughter made her go on one too. They happened to pick the same one. ⁠

⁠

“We met on Tinder,” admits Lucinda, a best-selling author, and self-help guru. “We texted for five hours the first night, the next day we FaceTimed.” ⁠

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Magazine (@lamag)

⁠

The following day, Murray arrived at her house with two dozen roses and a bottle of wine. They sat 12 feet apart while they drank and talked. “We are so madly in love at 65,” says Murray, a doctor and medical director of the L.A. school system’s COVID program.⁠

⁠

After being together for 15 months, they’re now engaged. The proposal was straight out of a romantic comedy. “He got down on one knee in the ballroom of the Biltmore Hotel downtown,” recalls Lucinda. “He played the video on his laptop of Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ which was shot there, and asked me to marry him.”⁠

⁠For more head to @howdidtheymeet.⁠⁠

RELATED: This Local Couple Found Their Relationship Rhythm on the Dance Floor

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.