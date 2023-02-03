The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Vuori, Nanushka, Celeste Starr

Also, check out The Good Gays’ Art Market on Saturday for a plethora of fun for everyone to enjoy

This week has everything from accessories to thick coats to accessories to…”an art market for the ages.” Enjoy LAMag’s newsletter giving you the best sales across the Southland this weekend. And while you’re here, are you interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday? Sign up here!

Vuori Warehouse Sale Feb. 2 – 6, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vuori is an athletic clothing brand that provides a fresh take and a new perspective on performance apparel. The three focal points of their brand—ethical manufacturing, sustainability and community—all play a role in its continued success. As Vuori put it, “we aim to make great products, be in great relationships and live extraordinary lives.”

Nanushka Sample Sale Feb. 8 – 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This brand defines itself as for “The Modern Bohemian.” Founded in 2006 by Sandra Sándor, Budapest-based Nanushka focused on “craftsmanship, detail, and responsible production.” Lines are created for both men and women, with collections of elegant garments that “explore the beauty in imperfection to present a fluid, sustainable wardrobe.”

Celeste Starr Sample Sale Feb. 2 – 7, Online

Accessories always come in handy when you are seeking the cherry on top of an ensemble. That’s why this week we’re featuring Celeste Starr, a brand that makes truly unique earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces. As the name states, designs typically revolve around stars, lightning, moons, and more. Discounts seem to be rather significant for this one with some pieces dropping from $158 to $24.

The Good Gay’s Art Market Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This market is on the smaller side but features tattoos, a DJ, food, art, and a photo booth. So, for what it lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in variety! As they excitedly write: “CALLING ALL QUEERS AND HOMOS!!! An art market for the ages is coming BACK to Highland Park!” Bring the energy they are, and show up to support this smaller market on Saturday.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.