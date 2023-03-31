The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Trina Turk, Cleobella, Rip Curl

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s Friday newsletter that shares with you the best sales across the Southland each weekend.

This weekend may not be our most plentiful offering of sales but we are still bringing some great options happening across the city. Look forward to sales that could dress you up for a daytime social, dress you down for a night out, or get you prepped for the beach.

Also: While you’re enjoying this week’s edition, if you’re interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday, sign yourself up here!

Trina Turk Sample Sale Mar. 30 – Apr. 1, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Many fashion enthusiasts across the country would consider themselves to be minimalists—dressing in washed-out tones that typically consist of blacks, greys, and whites. However, there are also the maximalists, who do the exact opposite. If you consider yourself to be the latter, then Trina Turk may just be the brand for you. Expect bright colors, intricate patterns, and $40 dresses at this one.

Cleobella Sample Sale Mar. 29 – Apr. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cleobella describes itself as “deeply rooted ” in its partnerships with independent artisans around the world to create an overall ethical brand. Not only this, but it also creates some very attractive clothing that’s suitable for any day out. At this sale, look forward to sweaters at $50, scarves at $10, clutch bags at $90, and more deep discounts.

Rip Curl Warehouse Sale Mar. 30 – Apr. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This famous surf brand started out back in March of 1969 when two friends bumped into each other in Torquay. And, as they say, the rest was history. If you have been feeling the itch to ride some waves—or even just hang out on the sand—then Rip Curl can fulfill your needs. To make the event even better, check out their products at up to 80 percent off.

626 Night Market Mini Apr. 1 – 2, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This market is good for all: you, your family, your friends, everyone. It was designed over a decade ago as an event to welcome all and has since established quite a following. Now, it offers three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise, craft vendors and a full bar. See? Everyone.

LBX Exchange Neighborhood Market Apr. 1, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To bw quite honest, this event has never even come up as a blip on our radar. Now, we are happy to include the LBX Exchange Neighborhood Market, where you can enjoy a gorgeous day of live music, local vendors, and delicious food.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.