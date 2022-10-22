The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Stussy, RVCA, Dreamgirl Costume

Check out staples from streetwear and activewear brands, as well as our first ever feature of a community garage sale

This weekend is a special one. From streetwear to activewear, to costumes to garage sales, we have every base covered. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across Los Angeles, courtesy of LAMag.

Stussy Outlet Sale Oct 21 – 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stussy is a brand that seemingly fell off as quickly as it rose to prominence. But the nostalgia aspect of such a brand is still undeniable. Plus, its consistent collaborations with still-prominent brands such as Nike, Vans, and Bape have made it so they still receive a bit of shine from the spotlight. This outlet sale is an opportunity to explore what the brand has come up with recently and maybe take some interesting pieces home.

RVCA Warehouse Sale Oct 20 – 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skateboarding and surfing are two activities synonymous with the Angeleno lifestyle. RVCA has long stood as the supplier of attire for both, making their feature in this weekend guide long overdue. Discounts range from 45 to 75 percent off on a selection of men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. Given that the season for both activities never ends, there is no loss in stopping by and checking it out!

Dreamgirl Costume Sample Sale Oct 13 – 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween is just around the corner and costumes are getting more difficult to find. Any normal outlet will be out of stock in your desired costume in less than a week’s time. Dreamgirl Costume is here to make sure you can still pick up whatever you need, with all components being priced at $5. Make sure to hit an ATM before you head over to this one, as it is cash only.

Mount Washington Garage Sale Oct 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garage sales are often few and far between in L.A. as far as quality goes, so we are happy to feature a community garage sale taking place this weekend. Think of this one as similar to a flea market, but the items are likely to be in much better condition and the prices may be far lower. And you likely get to suss out the item’s previous owner (for better or worse).

