Static Medium 2023 Sale Mar. 9 – 12, Online

Our first featured sale is coming in hot from a brand that focuses on fine art printing—done right. This weekend, they’re offering 23 percent off all prints. The discount commemorates the new year and is automatically applied at check out (we tried it ourselves). Better yet, Static Medium has been giving back to the world since it first partnered with Made for Moore in 2013. Now, they have donated over $50,000 to worldwide nonprofits such as American Red Cross, The Bail Project, and Pico Union Project.

Hugo Boss Sample Sale Mar. 9 – 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Not many names are as heavily influential in the fashion industry as Hugo Boss. The German fashion house saw its glory days in the 90s and early aughts. Nowadays, they aren’t nearly as popular, but still a staple of luxury women’s and menswear. Luckily for us, that lack of buzz means lots of sales like the one taking place this weekend. The clothes are still great and the prices look to be far more approachable.

American Vintage Sample Sale Mar. 9 – 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What’s in a name? it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what garments American Vintage might produce. Will it be a true testament to the oldest collectives and trends within America’s fashion lifespan? Or a modern, sleek, brand steeped in reminiscence? From the looks of it, it appears to be the latter; but that doesn’t mean the clothes aren’t attractive. Check out this sale for denim, coats, dresses, sweaters, and, really, all your fashion needs.

George Esquivel Moving Sale Mar. 12 – 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Back in December. we covered a sale from California-based brand George Esquivel. His shoes are that of L.A. royalty, with Brad Pitt and Dwayne Johnson frequently strutting around town in them. Now, they’re packing up shop and moving to another location. We may not know where they are going just yet, but there’s no need to worry about the brand evaporating altogether. In the midst of the change, they’ve got a brilliant sale going on. You can look forward to 50 to 80 percent off all men’s and women’s items.

Le Monde Beryl Sample Sale Mar. 9 – 12, Online

The first thing we thought of when taking a look at this sale was “wow, these shoes look great for any formal event.” And we think you would definitely agree. Le Monde Beryl was founded in 2016 by Lily Atherton Hanbury and Katya Shyfrin. Since then they’ve been producing sustainable, handmade Italian slippers that are highlighted with the finest velvets, satins, and suedes available. For this sale, all that delicate quality and composition is being marked at 50 percent off; shop away!

