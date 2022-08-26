Think cozy for this installment of the Guide to Weekend Sales, as The Lazy Poet marks the debut inclusion of comfy, sleek, pajamas

This week, we’ve got what you came for with three big sample sales—and each of these three is online (and two have already begun) so you can perhaps spend one of the summer’s final weekends outside—after checkout, of course.

A lot of what makes a sample sale so incredible is the genuine contribution these bargain bonanzas bring towards increasing sustainability in the fashion industry. No, this isn’t the perfect model, but if you break down what a sample sale actually is, they end up being something of an eco-friendly shopping strategy.

Basically, when a brand decides to no longer stock a certain style, the sample for that garment becomes more or less useless to the company. The retailer then holds a sample sale to shed the excess, and these pieces are sold to you at deep discounts, dear shopper. If it were not for these sales, it’s safe to assume the clothes would end up in a landfill. While it, of course, is not the most sustainable activity one can do, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

The Lazy Poet Sample Sale Aug 25 – 30, Online

Let’s face it: Coming home after a long day of flaunting incredible garments around the city should always lead to rest. What’s worn at home doesn’t always need to be as attractive as everyday outfits, but it should at least be comfortable. The Lazy Poet specializes in the latter, with generally well-constructed sleepwear on offer. I don’t entirely love the prints and patterns in this sample sale, but picking up a quality pajama set is always worth it.

Monica Vinader Sample Sale Aug 25 – 30, Online

Though I think the allure of the Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace has been lost among all the Gen Zers that initially bought the product, jewelry will always remain a key staple. Monica Vinader may be a far cry from the punk and grunge world of Westwood, but minimalism also applies to jewelry and can be appreciated as such. Most of the pieces’ prices on offer are reduced by an astonishing 80 percent, making this sale simply enthralling.

OMAMImini Sample Sale Aug 26 to 30, Online

This sample sale is another deviation from our normal inductions, but it is deserving of a spot in this weekend’s guide. For all the mothers in Los Angeles, this is a great opportunity to get well-crafted children’s clothing at a discounted price. No, it isn’t exactly wasting your money to dress a child in Louis Vuitton or Gucci, but it gets the job done in an effective and ultra-chic way. Besides, they’ll grow out of it in the next year, so spending less is always the key to shopping for children…right?

Los Feliz Flea Aug 27, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

This marks one of the few flea markets that’s open every weekend, along with the Silverlake and Melrose markets. And it’s a more curated market, with over 190 sellers. However, what it lacks in numbers, it makes up for in experience, as there are several food trucks, as well as the routine activity of listening to vendors blast out old rock and roll classics. Definitely give this one a try, as parking and admission are both free!

Santa Monica’s Conscious Market Aug 27 – 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Given that we opened this guide with a discussion of sustainability’s role in shopping, we will have to include Conscious Market. This event, held by Fit Girl Club, seeks to bring people together in an effort to promote wellness. As described, it is “a collection of elevated brands that are for the consumer who wants more fitness, wellness, and health in their lives through products, experiences, and services.” There are plenty of vegan food vendors and antique clothing shops on site, naturally.

