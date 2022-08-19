The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Pre-Owned Luxury and a Unique Yard Sale

As we drive into another summer weekend, I can’t help but look back on my first year in Los Angeles. I’ve spent most of my time like many of you, hopping in between flea markets, thrift shops, and sample sales to get the best deals across the city. Despite all my searching, I rarely find what I’m seeking. However, they do pop up every now and then in places I would not expect them. So, for this week’s induction, I remind you all of the number one rule when it comes to scouring the city for sales. If you look long enough, you will find at least one good deal—it’s inevitable, so keep searching.

LXR Pre-Owned Luxury Sale Aug 18 – 23, Online

LXR specializes in this exact type of sale where a brand shifts off the somewhat-enjoyed luxury pieces of the rich. This is another installment, with the brand “curating, sourcing, and authenticating high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and Chanel.” It’s the epitome of shopping for secondhand luxury in the 21st century, with great pieces being slashed at ridiculous percentages.

Guerrilla Tacos Yard Sale Aug 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This one is a bit different from our other entries, but the thrill and enjoyment of going out to any sale still remain the same. Nowadays, it seems like yard sales are a thing of the past. I used to drive around with my dad every Sunday to look out for them, donuts in hand—this isn’t really a thing anymore. It boils down to the simple scarcity of the classic yard sale in 2022. Now, this is certainly not a classic yard sale of any sort, but it’s a nice time to kick back, have some mimosas, eat tacos, and reminisce on the good old days. Expect kitchen equipment, home decor, and many other previously enjoyed items.

BURNETT New York Sample Sale Aug 17 to 22, Online

“Designer” is the phrase that finds itself on the tongue of many Angeleno shoppers very often, and this sample sale can fulfill that craving. Funnily enough, BURNETT has seemingly ceased operations (according to a few Google searches), so it is safe to assume this sale is the brand offloading heaps of products. However, that is something the average shopper should absolutely jump on.

Silverlake Flea Aug 20 – 21, 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Silverlake Flea, along with Melrose Trading Post, is one of the only flea markets in Los Angeles that happens every weekend. However, Silverlake takes place on both Saturdays and Sundays, with a smaller amount of vendors. It’s still a great flea, and I have never had a bad encounter with anyone selling at the market. The clothes are incredible and typically priced really well, though haggling is a staple in every flea that takes place across our city. The only gripe I have is the one vendor who sells records at $10 a piece, regardless of what the album is. Sometimes, a “deal” is not really a deal.

Long Beach Antique Market Aug 21, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a complete polar opposite move to how we approach the Rose Bowl flea market, I am always happy to include Long Beach Antique Market. General admission may be the same as Rose Bowl—at an unjust $10—but the items on offer are far better. Yes, the Pasadena attraction may boast more vendors, but it’s extensively curated and entirely loses the premise of being a flea market. Keep it authentic and find the best deals at Long Beach!

