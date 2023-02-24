The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: OTTE, Sand Cloud, Nirvanic

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s newsletter giving you the best sales across the Southland this weekend—deep winter edition. And while you’re here, if you’re interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday, Sign up here!

OTTE Sample Sale Feb. 24 – 29, Online

Based in New York, OTTE describes itself as a “boutique shopping experience for women with distinct taste in understated luxury and contemporary design.” And though we may not be able to precisely define what a boutique shopping experience for luxury is, we’d guess it looks a lot like this brand—chic and contemporary. So perfect for Angelenos.

Sand Cloud Sample Sale Feb. 23 – 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Next up, Sand Cloud. This brand is what you can expect from California’s long-lasting dedication to the beachy lifestyle. But rather than producing swimwear alone, its specialty lies in accessories; towels, blankets, kitchen wares, bags, and beach chairs. To make it even more enticing for our readers, we must mention that 10 percent of all profits go towards saving marine life.

Nirvanic Sample Sale Feb. 26 – 3, Online

In contrast to Sand Cloud, Nirvanic offers far more of the typical beach life shopping experience. However, that does not mean the brand isn’t making alluring swimwear. Its suits “are always created for comfort and with endless wear in mind.” So, with durability and fit at the top of the brand’s priorities, this sale is definitely worth a look.

Black History Month Farmers Market Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Though Black History Month is nearly at its end, there’s still time to shop from local Black vendors. Look forward to fresh coffee, Ghanaian pepper sauce, produce, and vegan pizza at this event. And better yet, this market offers free admission with $15 parking.

