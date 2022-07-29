This week’s sales guide is focused on building the staples of a minimalist closet, as well as the added benefit of helping out a charity

Welcome to the latest installment of LAMag’s Guide to Weekend Sales—where we’ve opened an entirely new door to the city’s best deals. This week, we are honing in on minimalism, with the Nakeid brand making a cameo. If you are unfamiliar with minimalist clothing, it is the key to building up the base of your closet. Most people that wade into the washed colors and tones trend either expand from it or make it what they are all about; this week, it’s time to find out what you are all about—with a small addition of online purchases going to “Doctors Without Borders.” Why not splurge on yourself but also help the people who help others?

Nakeid July 28-August 2, Online

Nakeid is a brilliant little brand out of the U.K. that focuses on activewear that’s both attractive and functional. Believe it or not, all beautiful clothing isn’t entirely comfortable to wear, and not all comfortable clothing is beautiful. With activewear, it’s especially important to find garments that fit both categories, as good clothing can turn a dreadful trip to the gym into a fun outing with you, yourself, and your newest pieces. Nakeid touches on minimalism in the way that its tones are drawn back, but the clothing still has a great fit and generally just looks good. Honestly, no one needs to see galaxy or floral prints at the gym—this is the perfect middle ground.

The Kooples July 26-31, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 260 Sample Sale LA, 301 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

Now we look at the chic polar opposite of Nakeid. The Kooples is a French brand that focuses on the outward expression of one’s truest, most authentic emotions. Therefore, most garments are characterized by wild prints and striking silhouettes. It’s not often that we see the inclusion of a Beverly Hills event, but this one makes it worthwhile. For those that would much rather wear their emotions on their sleeves (literally) The Kooples is for you.

Bride 185 North Trunk Show July 30 to August 5, 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. 185 N Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, Appointment Only

Is it wedding season? If you want it to be. The bridal space is an entirely different behemoth within the fashion industry, but the obstacle of finding the perfect wedding dress is certain to remain eternal. And the challenge of finding an affordable gown is along for that ride. With this trunk show, attendees can look forward up to 20 percent off of dresses from Cocoe Voci’s latest “Viola” collection.

Barefoot Dreams Warehouse Sale July 29-31, 12:30 to 6 p.m. Victory Blvd at Mason Ave, Woodland Hills

This Malibu-based company is the greatest mix of loungewear and beachwear that one could lay their eyes on—in fact, it raises the question, “why can’t you wear a robe to the beach?” Comfort and class don’t come across as a mix too often, but Barefoot Dreams does so elegantly. No, it’s not a high-brow designer line that was made tirelessly by a seamstress in the rural hills of Arles, France, but it’s a true testament to staying cozy. Pricing will be up to 70 percent off of retail marks, which almost sounds too good to be true. Go get cozy, L.A.

Black Market Flea July 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1000 E 60th St

This is a very special and important induction to the Guide, as this flea is entirely focused on shopping small and with Black-owned sellers and stores. Not only will you have access to sewn clothing, candles, vegan burgers, and handmade accessories from more than 200 vendors, there will also be a full bar. Who doesn’t like shopping around while sipping a delicious drink? It’s an entirely unique and well-curated experience that spotlights the most talented Black creatives in Los Angeles; I wouldn’t recommend missing out on this one.

