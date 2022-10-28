The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: MOTHER, Cro-Che, Janessa Leoné

Check out revived trends and great denim in this week’s installment of the best sales across the city

Crochet clothing is currently in, so it’s no surprise it makes this weekend’s sales guide alongside some other stellar events. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday? Sign up here!

MOTHER Sample Sale Nov 2 – Nov 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Denim is a crucial aspect of every wardrobe, so a sample sale from MOTHER presents itself as a must-go. Styles like bootcut, straight, flare, rigid, stretch, high rise, and mid-rise are all on offer at this one. Though it takes place during the middle of next week, it is still worth a mention, given the pure necessity of having great denim on hand. They do make great bottoms, but also jackets, shirts, and other apparel to top off a great outfit.

Cro-Che Sample Sale Oct 28 – Nov 1, Online

Whether you like it or not, crocheted clothing is back in and better than ever. Cro-Che is a brand that makes a niche art its specialty. All garments are handmade by women artisans from across the globe, making each purchase a bit sentimental. If you have yet to get into the crochet trend, this is the perfect way to make your entry.

Janessa Leoné Oct 25 – 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample sales in Beverly Hills are widely regarded are some of the best, due to the pure quality of the clothing on offer. This sale at Janessa Leoné is no exception, with its elevated accessories playing a hand in some of the most quality outfits across the city. Check out caps, beanies, bucket hats, straw hats, scarves, bags, and more at this one, all listed at a significant discount. This is certainly one you do not want to miss, as accessories are crucial.

T3 Sample Sale Oct 26 – 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It may be a little early to be thinking about Christmas gifts, but T3 is the perfect place to pick up a quick one. It specializes in beauty innovations, from incredibly cool styling tools to other accessories. Pricing is said to be incredible at this sale, so we highly recommend swinging by and checking it out.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.