The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Midnight Studios, Shein, GANNI

Also, Long Beach Antique Market makes its monthly appearance and there will be plenty of vintage to be found

This week is highlighted by a brilliant sample sale from Midnight Studios, one of the more intriguing brands in fashion at the moment. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

Midnight Studios Archive Sale Dec. 16 – 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This week we are happy to lead with none other than Midnight Studios, the American-based label that is the best thing to happen to punk since Vivienne Westwood. Founded in 2014 by Shane Gonzales, the brand prides itself on intriguing garments with quality construction. This event—the first-ever archive sale for the brand—takes place on Melrose Ave. and features garments up to 70 percent off.

Shein Pop-Up Event Dec. 17 – 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Let us start by stating the obvious—we do not enjoy the methodologies of fast fashion in any way, shape, or form. However, it’s getting close to the holidays and we are well aware that some of you have last-minute shopping to do—ethically or unethically. Simply put, this Shein pop-up comes just in time to save your wallet for Christmas.

GANNI Sample Sale Dec. 14 – 18, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Minimalism spawned maximalism and maximalism spawned GANNI. Diverse prints, bright colors, and eye-catching textures are the phrases best associated with this brand, and now they’re holding a sample sale in L.A. Fair to say, as with every luxury brand, expect mild discounts. The thing to know with these sales is that yes, it will likely still be expensive, but not as sky-high as the retail tags read.

Long Beach Antique Market Dec. 18, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We’ve always believed in the philosophy that the earlier a flea market makes you get up, the better your haul at the end of the day. So, yes, Long Beach Antique Market may start at a wincing 5:30 a.m., but you just know the items on offer are going to be incredible. Go ahead and grab a cup of coffee at their snack stand, walk around, and look for your next notable pickup.

