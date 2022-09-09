As summer comes to a close, we can look back thankfully for the array of vintage markets and sample sales that were on offer during the season. Yes, we may say goodbye to several winter garments that found themselves on the clearance racks recently, but we should welcome the weather anomalies that replace them. This week is not quite the final send-off, but it represents a shift toward autumn.

Mafalda Sample Sale Sep 7 – 12, Online

Shoes. Shoes. Shoes. Whether you want open or closed-toe, heels or pumps, Mafalda has several types of footwear on offer at around 60 percent off. The best part of these is the craftsmanship that goes into them, as each pair is carefully constructed out of leather-based materials. The soles are said to be comfortable and given their original price point, one could only hope that they live up to that promise.

Jelly Jolly London Sample Sale Sep 7 – 12, Online

Much of the sample sale marketplace is comprised of events from brands based in the U.K. that ship clothing over to the U.S. This one is another of these sales and focuses on all different types of accessories. School may have arrived but there are numerous options if you’re looking to switch out an old and dusty backpack with a new one. Products are discounted around 70 percent, coming all the way down from nearly $100 off the original prices. Jelly Jolly offers a lot of pieces that are colorful and expressive, making it perfect for any student that wants to make a bold first impression.

John Elliott Sample Sale Sep 7 – 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

John Elliott has an array of men’s pieces that clearly had some sort of conceptualization put into them. Their mohair cardigans are on the top of my want list, as they look nongeneric and boast colors that most wouldn’t typically try. The brand defines itself as “laidback streetwear,” but I would contest it as simple everyday clothing that has no need to step into the streetwear world—a categorization I find oversaturated and boring. John Elliott is certainly not that and attending this sample sale could easily fill some missing pieces in your closet.

Pickwick Vintage Show Sep 10, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Vintage is all the rave in conversations about fashion, so this event comes right on time to follow those trends. This shopping show is typically larger but has shifted down to a far more intimate crowd of just 35 vendors for this occasion. That means attendees will be less overstimulated, more likely to actually enjoy their time, and purchase from local small businesses when picking out pieces. The real plus? Parking is free for the first two hours, and then only $2.50 for every hour after that.

Artists and Fleas Sep 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I have never personally attended this market, but its location on Abbot Kinney Blvd. is alluring, to say the least. This area is one of the hottest for fashion, art, and food in Los Angeles, so it is safe to expect the same of its Saturday market. With more than 50 vendors, this is a well-established event that comes around every weekend.

