John Varvatos and BUSCEMI Sample Sale Jan. 18 – 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

John Varvatos first started his company back in 1999 and has remained a prominent name in the fashion industry for two decades. This sale coincides with the end of the season, as we move from spring to summer lines—simply put, all the fall and winter moods, or your darker hues and heavier compositions, are set to be slashed in price. This sale is also accompanied by one from BUSCEMI, a designer footwear brand for men, women and kids.

Kal Rieman Sample Sale Jan. 17 – 22, Online

This brand provides some compelling patchwork as well as alluring colorways that fit the fall season perfectly. Though many pieces are just passable, there are some great works from which to choose. Based in New York, Kal Rieman started her brand in 2010 as a response to the “skirted suit.” She’s a self-proclaimed tomboy and builds her collections around that principle. Definitely check this one out if you’re seeking a more modern take on formalwear for women.

Zumiez Warehouse Sale Jan. 19 – 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We all know Zumiez—for some, it was the place we landed our first job during high school or where we just shopped around that time in our lives. Needless to say, the brand is built on trends in pop culture, which tend to fly in and out of style rather quickly. Stepping into the store can feel like you’ve entered a time warp and been transported back a few decades—but some designs they print make for good staples. It’s never wise to pass on a good graphic tee, and even more so when it’s been marked down significantly less than the retail price. Stop by this warehouse sale if you’re looking for some basic tees to build around.

Torrance Antique Street Faire Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We’ve mentioned this one before but thought it was worth it again. With over 200 vendors and free admission, this street fair takes on the likes of PCC and the Rose Bowl markets as far as quantity. The difference? For the latter, you have to scrape up $12 just for entry, but not here because it’s totally free (as it should be). And in addition to the vendors, antique appraisals and live music are featured. This is certainly an event you can stop by with the whole family, and if you have one, we recommend you do so on Sunday.

