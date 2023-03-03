Also, a selection of luxury designer brands will be on sale at significantly reduced price up until next Sunday

Hypeach Mar. 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hypeach is a clothing brand founded right here in Southern California. As stated on their website, their goal is to “bring our customers an exceptional customer experience and utilize fashion as a force for good,” with every purchase supporting their charity partner, GlobalGirl Media. This Sunday, Hypeach hosts a sample sale at their Melrose store, where guests can enjoy sparkling wine as they shop. However, if you can’t make it this weekend that’s alright—they do it every Sunday!

Ragdoll LA Mar. 2 – 7, Online

Just like our last feature, Ragdoll LA focuses on crucial fashion elements of the relaxed Californian lifestyle. However, they also implement a unique twist, with founder Lisa Larson blending in aspects of Swedish design. This is effortlessly sophisticated clothing with a sexy edge.

The North Face Warehouse Sale Mar 8 – 12, Carlsbad

Yes, we are absolutely aware that the location of this warehouse sale is nearly two hours away. However, it doesn’t begin until March 8, so we figured that gives you enough time to plan an outing. With temperatures dropping in Los Angeles and snow blanketing most of the state, it was inevitable we would include a brand focused on outerwear. The North Face is well known for quality products that make the toughest of winds feel like a summer breeze. Their coats and other apparel don’t come cheap at retail, but we don’t really do that anymore, right? So if you’re looking for a cheap, durable, winter garment, search no more.

Luxury Designer Pop-Up Sale Mar. 3 – 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apologies for the vagueness, but there isn’t truly a great way to describe this sale. In fact, if we were to make an attempt, we would say it is an array of luxury fashion clothing that is available for a discounted price. If you’re thinking of checking this one out, look forward to designs from Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang, Balmain, Jimmy Choo, Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli, Chloé, and more at low prices.

