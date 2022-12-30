This week is marked by a brilliant half-yearly sale from the L.A.-based brand HD Buttercup. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

HD Buttercup Half-Yearly Sale Dec. 27 – Jan. 15, Online and In-Store

Good furniture is—let’s face it—a bit harder to come by nowadays. Between craftsmanship and price, picking out a great couch or table is far more of a task than it typically should be. Given that not everyone can simply run down to Crate&Barrel and pick up a lavish mid-century modern media console, sales are always appreciated. HD Buttercup is offering exactly that, with a 30 percent discount being applied at checkout in-store or online. If you’ve been struggling to find classy, quality furniture, then this is the sale for you.

Mia Becar Holiday Sample Sale Dec. 20 – Mar. 31, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mia Becar is a brilliant luxury women’s show brand that is highlighted by alluring silhouettes and bold designs. The best part about the brand is that though their prices are on the higher end, they don’t drift into the category of Manolo Blahnik or Saint Laurent. For their holiday sale, Mia Becar is offering up to 50 percent off on select styles.

True Religion Pop-Up Sale Dec. 2 – 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

True Religion witnessed the height of its influence during the 2000s to early 2010s. Back then, everyone from Chief Keef to Juelz Santana was wearing their jeans, flaunting them around paparazzi and igniting the brand’s popularity. This sale includes a full range of sizes at discount and features samples and discontinued styles. In our eyes, True Religion has always made quality jeans and with the styles of its heyday back in, there is no time better than now to get on it.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sample Sale Dec. 27 – 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are well aware of the fact that we do not feature nearly enough cosmetic brands, so we are happy to include a sample sale from Dr. Barbara Sturm this weekend. The publications that this brand has been featured in are endless, with a nice highlight from Vogue itself. Discounts vary from item to item, but the overall premise of cheap skincare and other cosmetics makes it worth stopping by.

